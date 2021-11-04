Dunedin Airport installs rainbow crossing in support of LGBTQI+ community

Dunedin Airport has installed a rainbow crossing in support of the LGBTQI+ community.

Days after a Dunedin councillor branded a proposed rainbow crossing for the city “virtue signalling”, Dunedin Airport has unveiled its brightly-coloured new gateway.

The project had been in the planning for several months, and came as the city debated introducing a rainbow crossing for the central business district.

The crossing was mooted to signal support for LGBTQI+ people, reflecting the colours adopted by that community.

“It was great to see the community initiative for a rainbow crossing in the city,” Dunedin Airport chief executive Richard Roberts said.

“Having seen this, we felt that installing a rainbow crossing at the airport would be equally as effective.”

It comes after councillors voted to support a rainbow crossing for the CBD at a planning and environment committee on Tuesday.

It follows a June submission by Dudley Benson, who helped Dunedin Airport with its crossing, requesting council support a rainbow pedestrian crossing at the Lower Stuart Street and Moray Place intersection.

However, that suggested location proved difficult due to it being on a busy bus route, and it was decided it would instead suit an intersection with a lower speed.

While councillors voted to integrate a rainbow crossing into the new central city makeover, one councillor objected – Lee Vandervis.

“This is quite seriously a piece of ridiculous PC virtue signalling,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dunedin Airport had no issue getting approval from its board, with the crossing installed by Fulton Hogan.

The crossing signalled “a warm and inclusive welcome to our airport and region,” said Jonathan Cameron, Dunedin Airport board chairman.