Your go-to guide to Matariki in Northland

Matariki, as the start of the Māori lunar new year, is an important time for Māori to both remember those who have passed on and to plan for the year ahead.

2022 is the first year Aotearoa comes together to celebrate Matariki as an official public holiday. Matariki, or Māori New Year, is a time to gather together with friends and whānau to reflect, celebrate and plan for the future.

What better place to do this than at the Bay of Islands Matariki Festival, now in its second year of celebrating New Zealand's oldest recognised celebration of the New Year?

There's something for everyone, from live music and traditional kai to star-gazing, and astro-photography.

The significance of Matariki

Matariki refers to the star cluster that European astronomers named the Pleiades, which appears in the early morning sky during the mid-winter months in New Zealand. With Northland's minimal light pollution, the chances of seeing the constellation are high, making it the perfect spot to ring in Matariki.

Matariki is an important time for Māori to both remember those who have passed on and to plan for the year ahead. The Bay of Islands Matariki Festival was developed in collaboration with mana whenua, businesses and community groups as a way of connecting locals and visitors at this special time.

SUPPLIED Northland is a region of great cultural and historical significance, from the spiritual Cape Reinga to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

What's on

Some of the highlights include:

Friday 17 June – Learn the theory and practice of astrophotography at a 3hr workshop at Carrington Estate on the stunning Karikari Peninsula.

Friday 24 June – Free activities all day across both the Paihia and Russell waterfronts with street food, storytelling, music, kapa haka plus an incredible fireworks and waka display in the evening.



Saturday 25 June – Embark on a magical dawn cruise from either Russell or Paihia and watch Matariki rising, followed by breakfast on Urupukapuka Island.

Saturday 25 June – Enjoy the return of live music with Salmonella Dub and Tiki Taane playing in Paihia

Saturday 16 July – Challenge your kids (big and small) to showcase their manu skills and make a splash off Russell Wharf.

Northland Inc Northland is also known for its manaakitanga (hospitality), bountiful harvest and sunshine, so it's little wonder it's become a meeting point for those wanting to celebrate Matariki.

Where to stay and eat

Local accommodation providers have put together special Matariki offers for all types of travellers:

Orongo Bay Holiday Park: Family-friendly and affordable accommodation set amongst 14 acres of native New Zealand bush and just minutes away from the centre of Russell.

Moon Gate Villa: A five star bed and breakfast just outside Kerikeri village boasting fine linen sheets, super king-size beds and a tranquil rural location for those after some luxury.

Bay Sands Seafront Studios: Self-contained serviced studio apartments located on Paihia's waterfront.

In addition to being a time of reflection and celebration, Matariki is also a time to get together and enjoy some kai! Check out these top food experiences, and get in quick if you want to book, as they are likely to sell out:

Mark Russell Tohunga Tūmau: Puanga Matariki Dinner with Māori master chefs Rewi Spraggon and Grant Kitchen at The Duke of Marlborough Hotel.

Saturday 16 July – Tohunga Tūmau: Puanga Matariki Dinner with Māori master chefs Rewi Spraggon and Grant Kitchen at The Duke of Marlborough Hotel.

1 - 26 June - enjoy a 7-course Taste of Matariki Degustation dinner at Terra Restaurant. Each course is named after one of the 7 stars of Matariki.

East meets West and Māha restaurant in Kerikeri. Set in subtropical gardens, multi award winning international chef and restaurateur Ming Poon offers diners a "calming, creative, experimental, delectable" gastronomical experience. Māha will be serving up a 'Māha Matariki' dish from 17 June to 31 July.

While you're in the region, take the opportunity to experience more of what Tai Tokerau Northland has to offer. Walk in the footsteps of the great Polynesian explorer Kupe, at Manea Footprints of Kupe in Opononi, encounter ancient kauri trees in the Waipoua Forest, visit Cape Reinga and hike past ancient pā sites along the undulating Cape Brett Walkway.

Visit northlandnz.com/northlandstyle for more Matariki long weekend inspo, matarikinz.com for more info on the Bay of Islands Matariki Festival and travel-booking.stuff.co.nz/dealsand-offers/northland for offers on accommodation and experiences.