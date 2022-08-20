Advance bookings signal Te Anau bounceback post-Covid

Fiordland Business Association chairman and Shakespeare House B&B co-owner Nathan Benfell says summer bookings in the region are looking positive.

Te Anau tourism bookings are coming in earlier than pre-pandemic, in a sign of resurgence, an operator says.

Fiordland Business Association chairman Nathan Benfell says his bed and breakfast business is taking bookings six months in advance, whereas before the pandemic the trend was for bookings to come in three months before guests arrived.

Benfell put that down to travellers, particularly internationals, planning further in advance. He said an overseas visitor set to stay at Benfell’s business two months from now had just asked if they should book a restaurant now to avoid missing out.

Alden Williams/Stuff International visitors to Te Anau are booking further in advance than they had done before the Covid-19 pandemic, one operator says. [File photo]

“If that’s a trend and it carries on that way, we will be in for a good one,” he said.

“And here’s hoping we can get any seasonal staff.”

Te Anau sits at the edge of Fiordland National Park and is heavily reliant on tourism.

After the Covid-19 pandemic began and international borders closed, tourism spending decreased 49% to $43 million in Fiordland in the year to January 2021. Some tourism businesses saw an 85 to 90% drop in summer revenues.

Benfell said he was now getting bookings from Europe, plenty from Australia, and fielding work applications from Asia.

A public real estate listing, offering the lease on a 17-room motel in the town, advertises as having $423,000 in forward bookings.

International tourists spent $2.5m in Fiordland in the year ending June 2022, electronic card transaction data from MBIE shows. In the year ending June 2019, internationals spent $55.4m.

However, domestic tourists spent $32.9m in Fiordland in the year to June. That figure is about 127% of the comparable period before the pandemic.