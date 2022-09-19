Luxury and relaxation await you at Matakana Estate Lodge

The jewel in the crown of Matakana - Matakana Estate. Just an hour north of Auckland.

Let's play a word association game. I say Matakana and you say wineries, two sculpture parks, pristine beaches and one of Aotearoa's best farmers markets.

But there's another jewel in the crown of this green and pleasant land an hour north of Auckland - Matakana Estate. The largest winery in the region, this 35ha property is also home to a cellar door and a luxurious boutique lodge where you can lay your head in style.

Whether you're a group of friends or family with a special celebration coming up or simply seeking a relaxing break, Matakana Estate has your back.

First, a bit of history: the small rural town of Matakana first became a settlement in 1842. Because of its warm climate and rich clay soils, it proved a hit with early growers who planted fruit, especially berries, and grapes.

LOUISE MUNRO

Fast forward to 1996 when the Vegar-Fitzgerald family added some vines to what would eventually become Matakana Estate. This is a family who knows good wine, thanks to a history of winemaking in both Croatia and New Zealand.

Fast forward even more to 2012 when the winery was taken over by new owners keen to expand the founders' vision and, eventually, expand into luxury accommodation.

Today, the vineyard turns out small-batch, hand-crafted bottles of Chardonnay, Syrah and Pinot Gris, all of which are available for tasting at the on-site cellar door. If you ask nicely, the passionate team will tell you how the maritime climate affects the grapes and, ultimately, gives the wine its distinctive flavour.

Once you've sampled the delicious wares, it's time to check into the stylish Matakana Estate Lodge. Refurbished in 2018, the two-storey lodge features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The architecturally designed lodge's high ceilings, chef's kitchen and contemporary fittings were made for Instagram. There's also an in-ground pool, media room, BBQ and ample places to curl up with a book or just sit and admire the views that arc across the rolling countryside.

LOUISE MUNRO

The lodge, and the adjacent one-bedroom cottage, are intended to be rented out as a whole and, if you're bringing a whole squad, there's also an adjoining cottage which features one king-sized room.

You'll be welcomed with a platter and bottle of wine, while the kitchen will be filled with ingredients for a continental breakfast. Find out how the other half live with a private chef dinner or, if you fancy yourself as a bit of a winemaker, head to the cellar door for a wine blending experience where you can step into the winemaker's shoes. Bonus: you get to take home whatever you make.

No-one will blame you if you want to spend all weekend at the lodge. But if it's a Saturday, it's worth venturing out to the Matakana Farmers Market. Housed in a former timber yard, this is HQ for the region's bountiful seasonal produce and artisan foodie treats.

Then head to Omaha Beach, a 3km stretch of white sand, ideal for a stroll. Feel like getting arty? Swing by one, or both, of the region's sculpture walks. The Brick Bay Arts Trail features outdoor sculpture set amongst native bush, while the Sculptureum boasts both indoor and outdoor galleries.

LOUISE MUNRO

To make sure you get your fill of nature, turn the car in the direction of Tāwharanui Regional Park, one of the region's best loved parks. Featuring 588ha of north-facing white sandy beaches and several well-marked walking tracks, you'll be bowled over by the views.

By now, your tummy might be rumbling so why not sign up for an Oyster Farm Tour? Seafood lovers will be in heaven with this tour, which starts with a boat trip to the local oyster farms. Learn how to shuck freshly harvested oysters and eat as many as you can. The best time to do this tour is from May to October when oysters are in season.

Love the water but not into seafood? No problem – head to Goat Island Marine reserve for snorkelling, glass bottomed-boat viewing and swimming with the fish.

By now, your time in Matakana is almost up. On the drive home, don't forget to call into the many roadside stalls to stock up on local produce so that you can enjoy a taste of Matakana at home.

For more information and to book, visit the website www.matakanaestate.co.nz/ or email info@matakanaestate.co.nz

And for cellar door bookings visit www.matakanaestate.co.nz/cellar-door-book-now/.