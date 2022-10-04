Six tips for an epic Kiwi road trip

There's no better way to see all the hidden gems peppered around our country than by hopping in a car or camper.

Spring is officially in the air – the days are getting longer, the sun is shining ever brighter, and our open landscape is once again beckoning Kiwis to hit the road and explore awe-inspiring Aotearoa.

New Zealand is one of a kind when it comes to road trips, and there's no better way to see all the hidden gems peppered around our country than by hopping in a car or camper. Some of the most beautiful spots are also the most remote and can't be reached by plane or even public transport – plus with your own form of transport, you're able to hop between multiple places in one trip and see the sights on your own time.

Here are some handy tips that we have put together with the help of GoSee, your go-to experts when it comes to campervan and car rentals, to consider when you're planning your next spring or summer roadie. After all, getting there should be just as good as being there!

1. Get road trip recommendations

Ask your friends, family, colleagues, or your barista at your local coffee shop what their favourite NZ road trip is. There are so many amazing tried and true scenic routes, and the most popular ones are so for a reason! You could also find out about incredible hidden, off the beaten track routes you might not have heard of before - that's the power of word of mouth!

Here are some of our top recommendations:

Take State Highway 1 up to Cape Reinga through the Bay of Islands, passing through 90-mile beach on the way. This return trip can be done in 4 days from Auckland in a car, but could also easily be stretched out to a week if you have more time or wanted to take a camper.

Another great route from Auckland (particularly in summer!) that can be done in a few days is down State Highway 27 to the Coromandel, where you can see Cathedral Cove, Hot Water Beach and more. For a weekend trip that's a bit off the beaten track, take State Highway 35 from Gisborne around the rugged and remote East Cape – or take the stunning Forgotten World Highway from New Plymouth up towards Taupō (appx. 4.5 hours drive).

If you're keen to head down south for a weekend, take State Highway 1 from Christchurch up the rugged Kaikoura Coast towards Picton (appx. 4.5 hours drive). For something a bit longer, take Arthurs Pass over to State Highway 6 and down past Franz Josef and Fox Glaciers towards Wanaka and Queenstown – alternatively, you could take State Highway 8 past Tekapo, Twizel and Aoraki Mount Cook on your way to Queenstown.

2. Get the right vehicle for your journey

When you're looking into doing a road trip, make sure you've allowed yourself enough time between booking and when you're travelling – this makes sure you have the most options to choose from so you can get the pick of the bunch when finding your perfect set of wheels.

Just like on a hotel or flight comparison website, by using GoSee, you can search and compare all available rental motorhomes, campervans, spacious cars and budget vehicles from all the big brands, all in one place. Find the right vehicle for your journey and hit the road your way.

3. Travel meaningfully

Kiwis have really embraced the concept of meaningful travel – even within our relatively small islands, we have a wide range of cultures and cultural experiences to experience, seek to understand, and enjoy.

As such, there are ample opportunities to get away from the tourist hotspots and connect with the land and wonders of New Zealand again. Many of these opportunities are only reachable via a road trip, enabling you to explore by car and camper and spend time enjoying the journey and the destination at your own pace.

4. Reconnect with loved ones

New Zealand's natural sights are splendid, and they're that much better when you're seeing them en route to visit friends or family. Our connections with whānau are more important than ever in the modern age, where Zoom calls are aplenty. Nothing beats the warm hug of parents or grandparents and spending time with extended family means an opportune time to celebrate all the good things in life. When planning to reconnect with some of the people you're close with over summer, Christmas and New Years, see if there might be any cool sights you want to stop along at on the way or way back.

5. Don't forget that the journey is just as important as the destination

New Zealand holds some of the most spectacular scenic drives in the world, so take your time and soak up the sights! When you're on a roadie, make sure to take frequent stops along the way – not only will you see more this way, you'll also stretch your legs and get a bit of fresh air to keep you from feeling tired to energised.

If you're travelling by campervan, try to allow yourself a bit of wiggle room with your itinerary, as you may well fall in love with a particular spot and want to stick around another couple of days to fully soak it in. Wherever possible, try to avoid driving at night – not only because you'll be tired and have lower road visibility, but also because you'll miss whatever beautiful scenery you're passing!

6. Plan ahead for the perfect set of wheels

It doesn't matter whether you're the type that has everything planned down to a 't', or spur-of-the-moment is more your jam, GoSee has you covered. If you're wanting to rent a car or campervan in the on-peak Christmas/summer months, the benefits of a comparison site really kick in. You'll be able to see the best vehicle rental options available at any given day or time, but booking in advance is the best way to make sure you secure the perfect set of wheels.

With sleek and streamlined service, a simple to access website that's practically effortless to use, GoSee will have you covered - even if you're a little late to jump on the roadie bandwagon. Start planning now as vehicles are getting booked fast with NZ's borders now open!

GoSee is an online travel platform where you can compare and save on rental cars and campers from global suppliers, so you can GoSee more, and get there for less. With the flexibility of a free cancellation policy on cars and a price beat guarantee policy on campervans, along with award-winning customer service, GoSee is your best bet for your summer road trip. Visit their website to learn more and start planning your road trip today.