Hunting for road trip inspiration? Try Rotorua, Taupō and Ruapehu

Get those bags packed and check the car's ready to rumble, because summer's here and that means it's time to check out all the awesome things to do in our own backyard.

Need some road tripping inspiration? This is one of our favourites: Rotorua - Taupō - Ruapehu.

Rotorua offers more activities for tourists than anywhere else in the country and is a two and a half hour drive from Auckland (passing through Matamata to stop for a cheeky pre-road-trip activity at Hobbiton). Then it's onto Taupō an hour down the road to see the country's largest lake, and finally to Ruapehu - a UNESCO dual World Heritage site - less than two hours on from Taupō.

Let's check out some of what you can get up to along the road.

Get ready for Rotorua

Rotorua is New Zealand's home of mountain biking, with the world's best year-round tracks available to enjoy among 200km of forest trails. Need a bike? Mountain Bike Rotorua can fix you up with everything you need, including guides and shuttle rides to the higher parts of the forest.

When you're ready to take it up a notch, check out Rotorua Rafting in Okere Falls, just 20 minutes out of town, where you'll descend the highest commercially rafted waterfall on the globe. Rotorua Rafting was voted Trip Advisor's number two experience in the world 2021.

After that, you'll probably be ready to treat yourself. Well, Rotorua has a lot to offer in the way of treating and pampering, so while you're in Okere Falls, call in at the Okere Falls Store, home of NZ's number one toastie sandwich. Then head to iconic Lady Janes Ice Cream Parlour, NZ's most-visited ice cream store, followed by a luxurious hot pools soak at the world-famous Polynesian Spa.

Touring Taupō

If you haven't had your white water fill just yet, pop over to Tūrangi at the southern end of Lake Taupō. next and try tourism for a good cause: Tongariro River Rafting's Blue Duck Experience. Not only will you get to enjoy the high-octane fun of riding the rapids, but you'll stop regularly along the way to spot the endangered whio (famous for being on our $10 notes!) and check predator traps.

To stretch your legs from driving, saunter along the three-and-a-half kilometre Rangatira Point Track, 10 minutes outside of town and you can spot boats cruising to our next activity recommendation. The Ngātoroirangi Mine Bay Māori Rock Carvings, which you can see by tour boat, sail boat or kayak. Venture even further out on the water to Taupō's Western Bays and spot waterfalls, lush bush, towering cliffs and unbelievably clear waters.

After all that adventure, you'll be ready to wind down again at the glorious Wairakei Thermal Terraces. People have been coming here for centuries to relax and heal, and you can too in the form of a dip in a thermal pool, a spa treatment or a casual stroll around the valley.

The grand finale in Ruapehu

Set within the North Island's Ruapehu District, Tongariro National Park encompasses 786 square-kilometres of staggeringly beautiful mountains, forests, and rivers, surrounded by a raft of fabulous Kiwi towns.

You're spoilt for choice here, so it's going to be tricky narrowing down what to see and do. We recommend keeping up the river-riding theme and visiting the Whanganui River, the first waterway in the world to be granted the rights and protections of personhood. Take a jet boat ride to the iconic Bridge to Nowhere with Whanganui River Adventures, go at your own pace alongside Whanganui River Canoes or take a guided Blazing Adventures fly fishing trip.

Still in a mountain biking mood? The area is home to over 400 kilometres of additional cycle trails including two New Zealand Great Rides The Timber Trail and the Mountains to Sea Ngā Ara Tūhono.

Of course, one of the biggest pulls to the area is the dramatic Tongariro Alpine Crossing. This is probably the best way to see NZ's oldest national park, which you can complete in just one day to witness towering volcanoes (including Mt Ngāuruhoe, which featured in The Lord of the Rings), multicoloured thermal pools, steam vents and sweeping vistas of the surrounding countryside.

Or soak up the splendour of Tongariro National Park from the comfort of the spectacular Sky Waka gondola – NZ's longest gondola ride, enjoy a 1.8 km journey into the clouds and arrive 2,020m above sea level at the award-winning Knoll Ridge Chalet for sightseeing, scrumptious food and refreshments.

For a unique Ruapehu experience, rail carting with Forgotten World Adventures is a fantastic attraction for all abilities. Where off the beaten track means following the footsteps of hardy pioneers through hand dug tunnels onto a decommissioned railway line.

The Park Hotel in National Park Village is the perfect base for exploring Tongariro National Park or wake-up in the wonderful carrot capital of New Zealand at the Rocky Mountain Chalets in Ohakune.

Where to stay

Speaking of accommodation, luxury travellers with a passion for history, can retire in complete opulence at the Prince's Gate Hotel, first built in 1897 in Waihi, then moved plank by plank to Rotorua in 1920. Or for those looking for something new, the award winning five star Rotorua Pullman. Later, in Ruapehu, check in to the one-of-a-kind Chateau Tongariro Hotel or NZ's highest hotel, Skotel Alpine Resort, both at Whakapapa Village.

Or perhaps you want to stay somewhere a little steamier? Consider Aura Accommodation in Rotorua. Taupō DeBretts Spa Resort is also a common favourite, offering a mixture of motel suites and holiday park accommodation.

SUPPLIED Puketui Forest Escape, Taupō.

If you're after an entire home for the whole family, Linger Lakeside is the ultimate retreat, nestled right on the lake with the most spectacular water and mountain views. Tip: For a foodie experience you'll never forget book a culinary box from Wild Roots

Holiday parks are an excellent area to connect with the outdoors as a part of your accommodation. Kokako Retreat outside of Rotorua features a luxurious off-grid glamping experience, where you can hear the endangered kokakō and kiwi calling at night. There's also Blue Duck Station not far from National Park Village in Ruapehu, which has the highest concentration of whio and kiwi anywhere in the country and is working hard to protect them.

If getting off the grid with nature is your thing, Puketui Forest Escape is another great option when in Taupō, serving environmentally conscious, yet a luxuriously appointed couples escape.

Ready to find your next summer escape? Book your stay and activities for Rotorua, Taupō and Ruapehu today.