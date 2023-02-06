What to do on a road trip through Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay

Tairāwhiti Gisborne and Hawke's Bay offer a huge amount to see, do, eat and drink on a classic East Coast road trip. In fact, they're home to some of the most significant natural and historic sites in the country, from the oldest Organic Winery in NZ to Captain Cook's first landing site - not to mention this the first region to see the sunrise in the world.

So, what are you waiting for? Let's get your trip started.

Getting giddy for Gisborne

You can drive to Gisborne from Auckland in about six hours (popping through Tauranga or Rotorua to add a little extra to the holiday). Alternatively, if you're flying from Wellington or Auckland it's a short 1hr flight. Grab a rental car upon arrival and you'll have the freedom to experience all there is to see and do in the region at your leisure.

You won't be short of places to stay, with Tairāwhiti Gisborne being a hot spot for eco retreats, B&B's, campground and boutique accommodation. Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation is a favourite for it's gorgeous zen cabins and glamping tents overlooking the ocean, perfect for that sunrise seeker. If you'd prefer to be nestled amongst vineyards, Matawhero Luxury Cabins are a great choice. Or something grand with stunning views over Wainui Beach? The Blackhouse has you covered.

Of course, you didn't just drive here to chill out at your accommodation - but to experience the sites! So what should you get up to while driving around Tairāwhiti Gisborne?

Well, driving around is precisely the first thing you need to do. Orient yourself with the area and knock off a few of the top natural and cultural attractions by road tripping State Highway 35. SH35 starts in Ōpōtiki or Gisborne and heads around the north-east tip of the country, taking you past Maunga Hikurangi the first place in the world to see the sun, the largest pōhutakawa in NZ and a range of unique visitor experiences. If you'd like to learn more about the regions dual Māori and European heritage, Tipuna Tours is a must do in Tolaga Bay. Topped off with a walk down the famous 660m Tolaga Bay Wharf.

History buffs should take the time to explore Gisborne, particularly Captain Cook's Landing Site and Tairāwhiti Museum. Later, get your heart pumping with a cycle tour from Cycle Gisborne, or experience a unique adventure on a Gisborne Railbike. You can also get up close and personal with real sting-rays thanks to Dive Tatapouri, and to do all that surfing we've talked about you'll want to get in the water with Salt Shack Surf School.

Craving a refreshment? Check out the iconic Sunshine Brewery for a range of locally crafted beers. If wine is more your thing, Siduri Wine Bar has you covered with an assortment of local and important wines. Finally, you can't leave Gisborne without checking out Dome Cinema, a must do movie theatre, bar and tapa experience that has a reputation for bewitching it's guests.

Hanging out in Hawke's Bay

It's off to Hawke's Bay next, and the twin cities of Napier and Hastings - a leisurely three-hour drive south along the coast from Gisborne.

Stretch your legs along the way by embarking on the Bell Rock Loop Track, where you'll find highly Instagram-worthy rock formations - described as New Zealand's version of Pride Rock in The Lion King. Or go chasing nature and waterfalls by walking the Shine Falls track - a 1.5 hour return loop to a 58 metre waterfall. Both adventures are conveniently located between Napier, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

As a region steeped in Māori and New Zealand history, Hawke's Bay has a range of historic buildings and dazzling estates, meaning you're spoilt for choice on where to stay. Wake up each morning surrounded by French luxury at Te Mata House, or escape to nature amid 2,000-acres of rolling hills at Clifton Glamping. Alternatively, if you'd rather be at the heart of the city, stay in the stunning Art Deco apartments of The Dome, right on Napier's waterfront.

Hawke's Bay's legacy extends to its food and wine. As New Zealand's oldest wine region and home to award winning Chardonnay, Syrah and Bordeaux blends, Hawke's Bay is also the start of The Classic New Zealand Wine Trail (CNZWT) - 380km of Kiwi wine's greatest hits. So, if wine is your cup of tea, you'll have a lot to enjoy here. In fact, there are more than 35 cellar doors in the area, with Mission Estate Winery standing as the country's first (established in 1851). That said, we recommend sampling a range, either by car or cycle tour.

For a cultural adventure that you can travel at your own speed, take the Ngā Ara Tipuna Storytelling Trail - here, a free downloadable app will guide you through eight sites of cultural and natural significance to the people who once lived here. Alternatively, soak in the sites by bike along the three sections of the Hawke's Bay Trails, one of NZ's Great Rides.

If you'd rather explore the urban sites of Hawke's Bay then unwind with a gentle walk through Napier's CBD to discover Napier's world-famous Art Deco architecture, which was rebuilt from scratch after the 1931 earthquake that devastated the city. Then make sure you pop into one of the city's famed wine and cocktail bars, including Teresa, Matisse and Monica Loves.

Sister city Hastings offers a completely different vibe to the pastel streets of Napier. Having recently undergone significant redevelopment, Hastings CBD is a collection of chic boutique shopping, delicious eateries and wine bars, and historic charm. And if you visit at the right time of the week, it would be criminal to miss one of Hawke's Bay's renowned markets.

To check out more attractions and plan your stay, head to the websites for Tairāwhiti Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.