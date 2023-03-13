Whanganui: Hidden gems, local secrets and untouched landscapes

Leave behind the bustle of big city life, the sights and sounds you're used to, and experience something new. The city of Whanganui is waiting and ready for you, and there's a lot to be delighted about here.

This UNESCO City of Design has fine dining, beaches galore, gorgeous nature trails, and a deep connection to history, everyone will find something to enjoy in Whanganui. And, especially for North Islanders, it's practically on your doorstep; just two and a half hours driving from Wellington, a bit less than six from Auckland, or a short little hop on a domestic flight.

So what should you get up to in the fabulous UNESCO-recognised Whanganui? Let's take a look.

Where will I stay?

Couples on a romantic getaway need look no further than Iona Tiny House. This is one of the most unique accommodation options in the area (perhaps the whole country!), having been built from the timbers of a century-old kauri riverboat.

Speaking of history, heritage enthusiasts will love Rutland Arms Inn, a slice of old England at the heart of Whanganui. First built in 1845 and freshly refurbished for modern living, the Rutland is a charming place to stay with a restaurant and bar right at your fingertips.

Of course, if you want to be closer to nature then the place to go is one of Whanganui's four family-friendly holiday parks. Take your pick of Top 10 Whanganui, Kai Iwi Beach Holiday Park, Lakelands Holiday Park, or Whanganui Seaside Holiday Park.

SUPPLIED A visit to the stunning Kai Iwi beach is a must.

What will I do?

Whanganui is NZ's only UNESCO City of Design, recognised for its outstanding contributions to art and creativity - so let's start here. You've got a lot of choices for that art fix (nearly 30 in fact), but some of the region's favourites include Sarjeant on the Quay (a local icon), Brown + Co, Space Studio & Gallery and Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics.

Ready for more? While you're in the city centre, check out the must-see Whanganui Regional Museum, famous for its exceptional collection of Māori taonga. More Māori carvings, tukutuku panels and stories can be seen on a guided tour of Putiki Church (first built in 1841, the current Church opened in 1937) across the river from the city centre.

SUPPLIED Creative community stalwart Dr Emma Bugden recommends taking a glass paperweight workshop at NZ Glassworks, "make sure you book early, these sessions are hugely popular!"

Now for some activities. The Whanganui River Markets are an essential local experience, with over a hundred stalls running weekly on Saturdays. To experience a bit more of the river itself, you can also book a tour on the Paddle Steamer Waimarie, salvaged from the bottom of the river and restored to its former glory, making it NZ's last steam-powered, passenger paddle steamer.

Prefer to get around on land? Rent a bike at eBikes Whanganui or Velo Ronny's and check out the Mountains to Sea (Ngā Ara Tūhono) cycle trails in this area. We recommend starting in Whanganui and winding your way up towards Ūpokongaro, a 24 km round trip with two fabulous treasures at the end: Behind the Door on Four, a gorgeously landscaped riverside cafe in Ūpokongaro, or local distillery Papaiti Gin if that's more your thing.

SUPPLIED The top of Durie Hill Elevator, where you'll get one of the best panoramic views of the city possible.

Next, go walking the local bush trails. Ātene Skyline Track is one of the most popular, taking six to eight hours with a free campsite midway, and the 100-hectare wildlife sanctuary of Bushy Park Tarapuruhi is awesome if you've got kids.

Now here's something truly cool: built in 1919, Durie Hill Elevator is NZ's only public transport elevator, still used on a daily basis by locals and visitors alike. It'll take you all the way to the top of the hill, where you'll get one of the best panoramic views of the city possible. On a clear day, you might even see the northern tip of the South Island!

Where can I eat and drink?

Walk around central Whanganui and you'll find plenty of places to rest and refill.

SUPPLIED "Breakfast at the Whanganui River Markets should be your go to on Saturdays," says Markets regular Maddie Powers. "Get the posh porridge, crepes, or for those with a sweet tooth, try the delicious cinnamon buns!"

Maria Lane Eatery & Bar provides cleverly crafted seasonal eats in a funky setting, or if you've earned yourself a fancy cocktail or two check out the menu at Frank Bar + Eatery.

For fresh local cuisine with an Asian fusion twist, try High-Kut Bistro right on Victoria Ave, or when you're ready to go a bit further afield and dine right next to the beach, travel out to The Citadel in Castlecliff.

Ready to plan your trip? For more things to see and do in Whanganui, click here.