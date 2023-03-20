A Waikato weekend is waiting for you

The mighty Waikato is a real doorstep destination for North Islanders, its metropolitan hub of Hamilton is little over an hour from Auckland, under two from the Bay of Plenty, and a short hop on a domestic flight from many others.

But what is there to do? Let's not blast through, skipping from place to place to cram in as much as possible. Check out this three-day itinerary (with a fourth day to get home again) which takes time to really appreciate the key sights - with a few options on the last day to cater for different tastes.

Friday

Set off first thing in the morning and you'll arrive in Hamilton fresh-faced with a full day ahead of you. The big activity today is the truly magnificent Hamilton Gardens, probably the most unique garden attraction in the country.

Sprawling over 50 hectares, Hamilton Gardens attracts more than 1 million people a year for good reason: decades of hard work have crafted this place into an artistic masterpiece, featuring an array of themed gardens inspired by history, context and meaning - Each tells a story and offers insight into a different civilisation and offers social media fodder around every new corner. Even better, entry is free.

SUPPLIED Hamilton Gardens.

Alternatively, spend your first day popping just half an hour outside Hamilton to the Sculpture Park at Waitakaruru Arboretum, a former quarry that has been transformed into 17.5 hectares of blended garden and sculpture trails - 2 kilometres' worth, to be precise, featuring hundreds of sculptures made by Kiwi and international artists.

Including travel, stopping endlessly for photos, and a lunch break at a local cafe, and you'll easily wile away half a day in either location. That leaves the evening to enjoy the vibrant restaurant and cocktail bar scene around Hamilton CBD.

Saturday

Now for the big day of underground adventure. Drive one hour south of Hamilton and you'll get to the township of Waitomo, famous around the country and globe for its startlingly beautiful caves - of which there's hundreds!

Of course, the famous attraction is the spectacular Waitomo Glowworm Caves. But there are many more tour operators and caves in the area which you can check out via foot, boat or inflatable tube so it's well worth your time checking out all the options before making your booking (and bookings are essential).

Looking for a bit of extra adventure with your glowworms? Waitomo Adventures hosts an array of caving excursions, including abseiling, blackwater rafting and rock climbing. Brave-hearted kids will love their Troll Cave, and anyone who wants to tag along but who can't participate in the caving itself can check out one of the many walks in the area such as Ruakuri Bush Walk or Marakopa Falls.

Sunday

We've scheduled Monday as the day to go home and chill out before it's back to work. That leaves Sunday free for a few different options, depending on your interests.

Eat your way around the Hamilton Farmers Market, every Sunday 8am to 12 noon.

Want to see New Zealand as it was before introduced predators arrived? Check out Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, an ecological pest-free paradise full of bush walks that offers some of your best chances to spot NZ's native wildlife out in their natural habitat. Even more animal encounters can be found at Hamilton Zoo or Otorohanga Kiwi House.

Mueseum fans have a bunch of choices. Waikato Museum and the Classics Museum or for an excuse to go driving some more, Te Awamutu has a Space Centre and Cambridge has its own museum too.

Your third option is all about cultural heritage. The Waikato is a place of historical and cultural significance to Māori, and as such there's a lot to see and learn about the New Zealand Land Wars. Te Ara Wai Journeys is a free self-guided tour around the Waipā district, and a great way to hear the stories right there on your phone. The Waikato Driving tour is also sure to be a crowd pleaser.

If relaxing at the beachside is more your thing, you can't beat a visit to Raglan and its world-class surf break at Manu Bay. Raglan is a short 45 minute drive from Hamilton and a mecca for surfers, artists, creatives, foodies and outdoor enthusiasts - there truly is something to suit every type of traveller here.

Where to stay

Our recommended stay in Cambridge just down the road. Hidden Lake Hotel was built with nature and sustainability in mind, positively steeped in luxury with a gorgeous lakeside view.

Of course, Hamilton is replete with options of its own too, from luxury hotels to motels, apartments and B&Bs. Or to base yourself in Waitomo.

Where to eat and drink

Almost every attraction we've mentioned so far either has its own cafe, or plenty of close-by eateries where you can grab a quick brekky or lunch.

SUPPLIED Alpino in cambridge.

When it comes to dinner, or for a special treat in the middle of the day, there are a couple must-visits we'd recommend.

Palate Restaurant has to be one of Hamilton's best, and not just for its fabulous food and atmosphere, but its support of local food producers - who make up the bulk of its menu.

Zealong Tea Estate also makes for a wonderful spot, particularly in the sun. As NZ's only commercial tea estate, it is literally unique in the country and has become a local icon. Love the look of the place? You can stay overnight, too.

Alpino in cambridge is a must for lovers of italin cuisine. Focusing on a local version of Authentic Italian with all ingredients sourced in New Zealand, this gorgeous restaurant serves up warmth, great service and charm.

To learn more about what to see and do in the Waikato region, and to plan your next trip, click here.