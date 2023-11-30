Unmissable summer adventures along Ruapehu’s Adventure Highway

Ruapehu is one of the North Island's most convenient holiday destinations, easily accessible from anywhere on the island with lots to see, do and discover. And this summer, the Ruapehu Adventure Highway is how you'll see it all.

Starting in the north at Eight Mile Junction in Te Mapara and weaving past Taumarunui, the mighty Whanganui River, Tongariro National Park, Mt Ruapehu and down to Waiouru past dinosaurs, bridges to nowhere and giant carrots, it's a popular route for a reason.

These are the hidden gems and authentic adventure experiences you'll have along the way…

Walks and rides

Hikers, let's start with you. The Adventure Highway features an array of spectacular waterfalls within easy walking distance, including the two-hour loop track to Taranaki Falls, a quick hop to Tawhai Falls (aka Gollum's Pool from The Lord of the Rings) and the highest waterfall in the region: Waitonga Falls.

TOURISM NEW ZEALAND Marveling at Taranaki Falls.

Want something longer? Traverse the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, widely regarded as one of the world's best one-day hikes, where you'll spot fascinating ancient lava flows, steaming hot pools and 360-degree mountain vistas (just remember that bookings are now required online). Or, take your trip even further on the multi-day Great Walk that is the Tongariro Northern Circuit.

Top tip: A lesser-known hidden gem in Ruapehu is the Tama Lakes Track - ideal for adventure-seeking souls looking for a spectacular day hike amidst the splendour of Tongariro National Park.

Cyclists will love the Timber Trail, a national Great Ride through historic sawmill country, and Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono, which passes over the unforgettable Bridge to Nowhere and ends at the dazzling Tasman Sea.

Outings and activities

For you non-hikers and cyclists, or anyone just looking to mix things up, there's also a lot to love here.

First, you've got to check out the sacred Whanganui River - did you know it was the first river in the world to be granted legal personhood? Not to mention it's the longest navigable waterway in the nation.

SUPPLIED Views on the Whanganui River with Blazing Paddles Credit Visit Ruapehu.

Explore this inspiring awa at speed or a leisurely pace, depending on your preference. A variety of companies operate jet boats year-round, including Whanganui River Adventures with trips to the iconic Bridge to Nowhere, experience a trip of a lifetime on a guided cultural canoe journey with Owhango Adventures or combine your love of fly fishing with Blazing Paddles.

Or, go at your own pace by hiring a kayak or canoe. In fact, the Whanganui Journey is another of NZ's Great Walks (even though it's actually a paddle, not a walk), taking up to five days to complete. There are two official lengths you can choose, for multi-day journeys the 5-day journey from Taumarunui to Pipiriki (145 km), or the shorter, 3-day journey starting at Whakahoro (87 km).

For something a little different there's also Forgotten World Adventures 'The Republic' guided rail cart tour. Across 82 km, you'll hear tales of history and adventure from an experienced guide, and witness unique sights like the Republic of Whangamōmona and beautiful hand-built brick tunnels - the longest of which is 1.5 km.

Wildlife spotting

As you galavant about Ruapehu, keep your eyes peeled and your camera ready. Both the Whanganui National Park and the UNESCO Dual World Heritage site Tongariro National Park are here, making it a highly protected part of the country - and a fabulous place to spot a variety of birds and other species that you might not normally get to see.

VISIT RUAPEHU Nevalea Alpaca Farm is always a joy for the whole family.

For example, places like Blue Duck Station is an outdoor enthusiast's playground where you might see the rare whio (aka blue duck), a wonderful native bird at risk of going extinct. In fact, the area has one of the highest concentrations of whio in NZ. Many more birds can be seen along tracks like the Tongariro Northern Circuit, including falcons, whiteheads, riflemans, the long-tailed cuckoo (another vulnerable species), and banded dotterel.

Top tip: Discover the hidden gem known as Ohinetonga Scenic Reserve in Owhango. This breathtaking walk leads you to a secret lagoon, ancient trees and birdlife galore. Plus, Nevalea Alpaca Farm is always a joy for the whole family, not to mention the exciting Dinosaur House.

Then, when evening finally comes, it's time to look up again. Historic Raetihi is a designated Dark Sky Area, giving you a truly breathtaking view of the Milky Way at its most luminous. As for other species, Kākahi's nearly vertical pumice walls are sure to delight nature lovers and history buffs alike as this 100-meter-long remnant of logging history has transformed into a sanctuary for glow worms.

MARTIN GRAFETSBERGER Looking at the Sky Waka on Mt Ruapehu.

Unique dining recommendations

While there are places to eat up and down the Adventure Highway, a couple stand out which we want to highlight.

First, you've got to see the carrot capital of NZ with a trip to Ohakune, where you'll find an array of cafes and eateries celebrating carrots in all their glory. In the town is also Johnny Nation's Chocolate Éclair Shop, a favourite among locals and tourists alike.

Or, combine eating and adventure at the highest dining experience in the country: 2,020 metres above sea level, at the end of the country's longest gondola ride the Sky Waka (1.8 km). This is Knoll Ridge Chalet, serving snacks and sit-down meals with a side of jaw-dropping views.

SIMON DEVITT Views from the Knoll Ridge Chalet.

Where to stay

From Taumarunui in the north to Waiouru in the south, there are quite a few towns and villages in Ruapehu giving you a lot of options for accommodation.

Given the sustainability focus of this twin National Parks region, we'd recommend incorporating that into your accommodation choices by looking at the raft of sustainable stays available. You'll still have your pick of budget versus boutique, of course, with the Adventure Highway featuring options for both high-end five-star accommodation and rustic camping and glamping too. See eight of the best sustainable stays here.

Ready to go? Start planning your Summer of Adventure at visitruapehu.com.