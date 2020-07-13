Queenstown's best things to do when you're on a budget

Queenstown on a budget: we track down the best things to do that won’t break the bank.

It seems like Kiwis are falling in love with Queenstown all over again. Is it just me, or does it feel like the entire country is headed there for a holiday?

I don’t blame them; it’s a once in a lifetime chance to experience the resort town without the usual international crowds.

So, what to do when you get there? Queenstown has a perception of being expensive, but if you know where to look, some of the best things to do in the area won't break the bank.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Ice bumper cars opened last weekend at the Queenstown Ice Arena.

Ice bumper cars

New Zealand's first ice bumper cars ride has just opened in time for the school holidays.

Kids will love them: they are controlled by two joysticks, and steering on ice is as hard as it sounds.

Normal old bumper cars are so 2019.

Queenstown Ice Area: $15 a ride, family $55.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Allow yourself up to two hours to explore the Glenorchy Walkway.

Glenorchy walkway

One of the best short drives from Queenstown is along Lake Wakatipu to the peaceful lakeside village of Glenorchy.

Explore the town's boardwalk, which weaves through the wetlands and is home to what I think could be New Zealand's most beautiful chair.

At the end of a boardwalk, perfectly framed by trees, sits a little bench that overlooks the lake and mountains. It's the kind of sigh-inducing beauty that makes you proud to be a New Zealander.

Cost: Free

BROOK SABIN/Stuff The giant pizzas at Fat Badgers will feed an entire family, or one very hungry couple.

Giant pizza

What has more than 70 slices of pepperoni on it, and will feed a family?

Fat Badgers Pizza is an institution among locals; its enormous 20’’ New York-style pizzas cure more than just hunger, many have used them as medicine after a big night.

Every one of their 23 pizzas can be super-sized, or design your own gigantic creation.

Fat Badgers Pizza: Giant pizzas from $31

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Allow yourself up to three hours to explore Lake Hayes

Lake Hayes Walk

A 15 minute drive out of the city you’ll find Lake Hayes, where you can walk around the lakefront surrounded by mountains.

Afterwards, head to Arrowtown for a stroll down its heritage laneways, with more than 60 buildings that date back to the gold rush.

Cost: Free

Brook Sabin/Stuff The night luge is a popular activity after a full day sightseeing.

Night luge

Queenstown is the best place to experience the luge; simply because you get adrenaline combined with incredible views.

Head up the gondola to watch the sunset with a hot chocolate at the Stratosfare Restaurant, then race down the night luge - with the track and tunnels illuminated a kaleidoscope of colours.

There is a free option; you can walk up to the hilltop restaurant on the Tiki Trail. It's steep and doesn’t have any views as the track weaves through a forest. But when you reach the top, head over to the restaurant and enjoy some of the city's best views for the price of a coffee. You can also watch punters jump off The Ledge bungy.

Skyline Queenstown: $63 for the gondola and three luge rides (save $16) Family of four, $159.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff No trip to Queenstown is complete without a stop at Fergburger.

Ferg Burger

Queenstown's iconic burger chain is a must-visit; CNN even mused if it is the best burger joint on the planet.

In pre-Covid times, lines formed down the street, however, without any international tourists, there’s little wait for your food.

The Ferg family has lots of delicious lesser-known offshoots. The neighbouring Fergbaker has some seriously tasty creations, including its hearty pies. Mrs Ferg has delicious gelato, and a brand new Ferg Bar sells breakfast burgers from 7am and stays open until 2am, specialising in shared plates with beer, wine and cocktails.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff The $139 scenic flights run until the end of September.

Cheap scenic flights

Before Covid-19, a 50 minute scenic flight in Queenstown for $139 would have been unthinkable.

But Milford Sound Scenic Flights wants to attract Kiwis holiday makers, and keep their pilots flying, by offering steep discounts.

The flights were initially sold for $99 and the company was flooded with bookings. They are now priced at $139 until September, and still provide unbeatable value.

Milford Sound Scenic Flights: Mt Aspiring, Mt Earnslaw & the Glaciers flight for $139.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Passengers are able to get an inside view of the TSS Enslaw’s engine room.

Sunset TSS Earnslaw Cruise

The evening cruise across Lake Wakatipu is heavily discounted; it’s usually $70 a person and is now running for $40, and kids travel free.

Grab a drink and watch the sunset, while you explore the historic ship - you can even enter the engine room, via an overhead walkway, and watch coal being piled into the burner to power the ship.

The Queen, Prince Phillip and former US President Bill Clinton have travelled on the ship - there won't be a cheaper time to give it a go yourself.

TSS Earnslaw: $40 per adult and kids travel free.

