World Famous in New Zealand: Hokitika's West Coast Treetop Walk

The Ōpārara Basin is just one of the many tourist attractions on the West Coast.

Just a 15-minute drive south from Hokitika is a fun and satisfying combination of engineering and nature.

On the inland side of Lake Mahinapua, sympathetically set into the bush, is a 450 metre-long walkway that threads through the trees, 20 metres above the ground. While the walkway itself is below the tops of the soaring rimu, totara and kahikatea trees, from the 40 metre-high Hokitika Tower you can gaze across the canopy to the lake and the sea beyond and, in the other direction, to the snowy peaks of the Southern Alps. You might even be able to spot Aoraki Mt Cook.

Pamela Wade For some, the walkway construction is as fascinating as the surrounding forest and views.

WHY GO?

Because how often do you find something that is accessible to, and exciting for, both toddlers and their grandparents? Everyone can safely access the walkway, which is solidly built and almost vibration-free, enabling all to appreciate gazing down onto lacy tops of treeferns. In the branches that are now at eye-level, you might see (and hear) tūī, kererū, bellbirds and, in season, elegant white herons. Down on the reed-fringed lake are black swans and ducks – all of the wildlife, and vegetation, protected by a vigorous predator-trapping regime. There are information panels all along the walkway to learn from.

Pamela Wade From the tower, the walkway construction is even more impressive.

If the walkway is too sedate for you, you can climb the spiral staircase up the tower and then, even better, head out to the end of the cantilevered Mahinapua Springboard section, specially built to enable some satisfying swaying. Afterwards, wander back to the café for a meal, or just a snack, while the kids enjoy the playground outside.

INSIDER TIP

The walkway is a steepish 300 metres from the visitor centre, but there’s a shuttle available if you need it. You can hire a motorised wheelchair to do the whole experience (minus the tower, naturally) and the walkway’s pram-friendly too.

Pamela Wade The winding steps to the tower double your height above ground to 40 metres.

ON THE WAY/NEARBY

There’s Lake Mahinapua itself, set in a scenic reserve that’s more than a century old. You can go sailing here, or test the theory that, being shallow, it’s the warmest West Coast water to swim in. Further inland, there’s much bigger Lake Kaniere where you could visit pretty Dorothy Falls, or go walking or kayaking. There’s always something to entertain you back in Hokitika, whether it’s the wild beach with its ever-changing driftwood decoration and the chance of finding a piece of washed-up pounamu, the wide variety of art and craft galleries and workshops where you can get hands-on with that greenstone and make your own pendant; or just the chance to enjoy some local food and drink at one of the many cafés.

Pamela Wade The surrounding forest is lush and now well-protected against predators.

HOW MUCH?

Adults $32, children $16, family, student and senior passes available – there’s a 10 per cent discount if you book online. Locals get special rates. Open every day 9am to 3pm in winter (till the last Saturday in September), 9am to 4.15pm in summer.

BEST TIME TO GO

Ideally you’ll avoid wild West Coast weather to appreciate the views (although that would make the Springboard even more exciting); and you’re likely to see more bird activity earlier in the day. See treetopsnz.com

