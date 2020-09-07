Why the #NZHellhole movement is exactly what New Zealand needs right now

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lays out the difference in case rates between New Zealand and the United States after Donald Trump made more comments about New Zealand's outbreak.

OPINION: Donald Trump has inadvertently instigated what could just be the best unofficial marketing campaign New Zealand has ever had.

Apparently fed up with the US being compared unfavourably with New Zealand in terms of its response to Covid-19, the US President had been trying to stick the boot in – and, I’m guessing, rark us up – when he described our recent resurgence of cases as a “massive break out”.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff.co.nz Kiwis have shared images of renowned beauty spots such as Mt Maunganui and hidden gems in response to a social media post labelling New Zealand a “hellhole”.

“New Zealand, New Zealand, it’s over for New Zealand,” he told a crowd in Pennsylvania in late August. “Everything’s gone. It’s all over.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was quick to put things into perspective, saying she didn’t think there was “any comparison between New Zealand’s current cluster and the tens of thousands of cases that are being seen daily in the United States”.

But that didn’t stop some from lambasting New Zealand’s strict lockdown measures, including the UK-based tweeter who infamously labelled Aotearoa “a hellhole”.

“You can’t leave,” the tweet read. “And you can’t easily have people in. And you’re back in lockdown in major parts of the country. And the quarantine camps are public knowledge. Your country is a hellhole.”

John Minchillo/AP US President Donald Trump’s comments about New Zealand’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis have both bemused and amused.

While it is unclear whether @LockdownNo’s tweet was inspired by Trump’s insistence that the virus was out of control in New Zealand, it came at a time when Kiwis were keen to call the president out on his comments. And the #NZHellhole response @LockdownNo’s tweet spawned proved a perfect forum to defend ourselves against patent untruths. As happy as we Kiwis may be to laugh at ourselves ordinarily, we become staunch patriots when someone takes a serious stab at our country or way of life, particularly if we believe it to be unfair. And this time round, our weapon of choice was our sarcastic sense of humour.

The #NZHellhole hashtag that began trending a fortnight ago has had many of us LOLing with smug satisfaction since, prompting Kiwis up and down the country to share images of the so-called inferno we live in. We may be stuck here right now, we have told the world – and, importantly, each other – but it ain’t a bad place to be.

Cue thousands of photos and videos of Aotearoa in all her early spring glory, from pōhutukawa-fringed beaches to snowy ski fields. And a fair amount of food porn. Good local news stories have also been shared in the spirit of celebrating Kiwi kindness throughout the pandemic, with headlines including “Napier man, 87, who drove ride-on lawnmower to supermarket after car stolen gets help from police”.

The hashtag is still going strong, with new additions over the weekend including images of snow-capped mountains and mulled wine in Central Otago with the caption “Queenstown never ceases to amaze”, and a picture of a ski field on a bluebird day with the message “For all the utter planks who think #NewZealand messed up our #Covid-19 response”.

Kiwis’ knack for spinning entertaining yarns with tongue firmly in cheek is key to the hashtag’s success.

A picture of a footprint-free stretch of white sand is captioned “Our brutal government’s 1000-metre social distancing requirement means the beach is deserted despite a beautiful spring day”, while a photo of a fin gliding through water comes with the message “Neurochipped deep-State-trained orca patrol the shallows to deter unpermitted swimming”.

The movement has had some overseas looking on in envy – “Sigh. #NZHellhole looks so appealing,” one Scotland-based user wrote – but, more importantly for our struggling tourism and hospitality sectors and economy, it reminded Kiwis how good we’ve got it here.

It couldn’t have come at a better time for the tourism sector, which had just begun to take heart from Kiwis’ readiness to explore their country following the national lockdown when Auckland returned to alert level 3 and non-essential travel to and from the city was banned.

BROOK SABIN Discover the best close-to-home travel experiences with us on Stuff Travel.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment data showed New Zealanders’ spend on transport and travel dropped 36 per cent in the week Auckland moved to level 3 and the rest of the country to level 2. Food and beverage spend among New Zealanders was down 27 per cent on the previous week, while accommodation spend fell 24 per cent.

Tourism Industry Association chief executive Chris Roberts said Auckland’s lockdown had seriously impacted tourism businesses nationwide.

“Losing a third of the domestic visitor market has been a serious blow on top of the closed borders.”

While all New Zealand residents are now free to travel domestically again, the sector will continue to suffer while borders remain closed to overseas visitors and further outbreaks possible.

Tourism New Zealand’s new domestic campaign and other initiatives aimed at encouraging Kiwis to travel locally, including Stuff Travel’s Back Your Backyard movement, are proving effective.

BROOK SABIN/STUFF Aucklanders will soon be able to travel again; here are six easy escapes to banish that cabin fever.

But there’s nothing quite like a grassroots, non-official campaign to really get things moving, in large part because we believe #NZHellhole adopters are telling it like it is. They have no professional or financial incentive to promote the country. They’re doing it because they truly believe in the cause.

That some posts parody the many conspiracy theories that have cropped up during the pandemic makes the #NZHellhole movement seem all the more authentic, highlighting – and making fun of – just how ridiculous they can be.

A close-up of pink blossom on a tree branch, for example, came with the caption: “New drones made by this government to spy on Kiwis. They appeared exactly as Auckland came out of level 3. Coincidence? I don’t think so.”

The conspiracy theory parodies are continuing with the new and equally hilarious hashtag, #MaskStories, which sees posters share their experiences of navigating this strange new world of ours in a face mask.

“I was walking up Maungawhau when a beautiful woman – 26 years and about 4 months old – wearing a mask and noting [sic] else walked past,” one recent post read. “I got so distracted I tripped over the guard rail, fell into the trees and broke both arms in nine places. Those damn masks.”

Often outrageously OTT, the #MaskStories movement – like its #NZHellhole predecessor – reminds us how therapeutic it can be to seek out the humour in a situation, no matter how horrible. As holocaust survivor and documenter Simon Wiesenthal once said: “Humour is the weapon of unarmed people: it helps people who are oppressed to smile at the situation that pains them.”

In their own small but significant way, these movements are helping us to do just that.

“Enjoying #NZHellhole so much,” one person said in a recent post. “Hopefully Trump has seen what he started.”