Why isn't New Zealand among the countries offering serious travel incentives?

Would you be more likely to go away on holiday in New Zealand – or take a longer break – if the Government picked up part of the bill for your accommodation or gave you vouchers to spend on meals and activities?

Governments around the world are subsidising travel within their borders in an effort to breathe life back into the coronavirus-decimated tourism industry.

Brook Sabin/Stuff If you were a resident of some other nations, your government could be funding your hotel on your next break.

Tasmania is offering rebates of up to A$150 ($163) a night on accommodation and A$50 for tourism activities. Italy is offering a “holiday bonus” of up to €500 (NZ$880) to low-income households and, in Sicily, offering to pay a third of visitors’ accommodation costs and entry to attractions.

Japan is subsidising travel expenses to the tune of about $280 a night, and the Thai government has approved three packages worth 22 billion Thai baht (NZ$1 billion) to stimulate tourism. The first subsidises holiday travel for health workers, the second offers travellers 40 per cent off hotel room rates and partly pays for tourism services, including food, while the third covers up to 40 per cent of domestic flights, inter-provincial bus services and car rentals.

The New Zealand Government, meanwhile, has offered no financial incentives to boost domestic tourism, despite encouraging Kiwis to support the sector by holidaying at home.

Brook Sabin Kiwis would surely be likely to take more domestic breaks – and stay longer – if the Government subsidised trips.

The rationale behind international schemes is clear. Tourism, which employs one in every 10 people on Earth, is among the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, putting millions of jobs and, with them, entire economies at risk.

The sector lost more than US$320 billion (NZ$478 billion) in exports in the first five months of 2020, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said in an August policy brief, and the situation is expected to get worse. A recent report by the UN’s World Tourism Organisation indicated that international visitor spending could drop from US$1.5 trillion in 2019 to between US$310 and US$570 billion in 2020, putting more than 100 million jobs at risk.

Tourism was New Zealand’s biggest export earner before the pandemic, contributing $17.2bn – or 20.4 per cent – of the country’s foreign exchange earnings and employing nearly 400,000 people.

The Government has allocated $400 million to help the tourism sector rebuild, but Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts has argued that this is not enough, saying businesses “will need a supportive Government partner for the foreseeable future”.

Subsidising Kiwis’ domestic travel could be an option, particularly while our borders remain closed to the international visitors many tourism businesses relied on. If the Government foots part of the bill for our breaks, we are more likely to go away, stay away longer and spend more at local businesses in the process. We take a look at five countries which have offered travel incentives to their own citizens.

Andrew Bain/Fairfax Australia Tasmanians snapped up all travel vouchers on offer within an hour.

Tasmania, Australia

The Tasmanian government set aside an initial A$5 million (NZ$5.4 million) for a voucher scheme designed to get people travelling around the state mid-week, offering rebates of A$100 to A$150 a night on accommodation and $50 per person on tourism activities.

Tasmanians applied for the vouchers online and claim their value after their trips, providing receipts from eligible accommodation providers and tourism operators.

The Make Yourself At Home scheme proved such a hit with travellers that it was fully subscribed within an hour of opening, ABC reported.

Between 55,000 and 60,000 Tasmanians snapped up 21,500 vouchers, Premier Peter Gutwein said, describing the scheme as a “roaring success”.

Gutwein said he was “certain” the State Government would extend the scheme, adding: “I certainly think that to support our tourism industry, we should do more”.

Godong/Universal Images Group vi Low-income Italians will receive subsidies to help fund their domestic travels. (file photo)

Italy

Italian authorities are offering various incentives to entice both local and overseas travellers in an effort to rebuild its tourism sector, which made up 13 per cent of its GDP before the outbreak.

The Italian government’s “holiday bonus scheme” sees low-income households receive up to €500 if they travel domestically, while regional authorities are offering other incentives.

The “See Sicily” programme will see the island’s regional government subsidise a third of visitors' stays and offer free entry to the island’s museums and archaeological sites.

The island has reportedly lost more than €1 billion in tourism-related revenue since the pandemic struck, but authorities believe the €75 million they have set aside for the voucher scheme will be worth it, attracting travellers who might otherwise have gone elsewhere.

The scheme, which could run until the end of the year, was initially said to cover flights to the island as well, but that no longer seems to be part of the plan.

Piedmont, Alto Adige, Calabria and Marche are among the other regions offering travel incentives.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Japanese citizens are getting substantial discounts on accommodation and other travel expenses.

Japan

Japan’s Go to Travel campaign provides subsidies of up to 50 per cent on hotels, transport, restaurants, attractions and shops.

From July 22 to August 31, travellers received a 35 per cent discount on their travel expenses and, from September 1 onwards, they also get a 15 per cent discount in the form of vouchers that can be used at their destination.

The campaign is expected to end in the Northern Hemisphere spring of 2021, although an exact date is yet to be announced.

A July Wall Street Journal report said the plan seemed to be driving demand, noting that a travel website operated by messaging app Line and Venture Republic saw bookings increase by about 40 per cent the weekend after the subsidies were announced. All Nippon Airways, meanwhile, announced that it would come close to restoring its full schedule of domestic flights for the August 7-17 summer holiday period.

Luxembourg

Residents of the small Western European country have been sent 50 accommodation vouchers valid for stays at participating hotels, B&Bs, youth hostels and campgrounds between July 15 and December 31, 2020.

Europe-based news portal The Mayor cited Luxembourg tourism minister Lex Delles as saying that the vouchers had persuaded “a great number” of locals to holiday at home rather than going overseas.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images The British government subsidised a 50 per cent discount of up to £10 a head on meals and non-alcoholic drinks at participating establishments on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August.

UK

The UK’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme afforded diners 50 per cent off restaurant meals up to £10 (NZ$20) a head on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August. The Treasury set aside more than £500 million for the scheme, which saw diners claim more than 100 million half-price meals.

Restaurant bookings increased by an average of 53 per cent on eligible days in August, compared with the same days in 2019, according to a BBC report. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the figures showed the scheme had been a success.

“From the get-go our mission has been to protect jobs, and to do this we needed to be creative, brave and try things that no government has ever done before… I want to thank everyone, from restaurant owners to waiters, chefs and diners, for embracing it and helping drive our economic recovery."