The travel hot list: The Stuff travel team's picks of things to try in 2021

Stuff has launched a new travel section, one that we hope will inspire Kiwis to see more of our beautiful backyard, and give them an easy way to plan and book their trip.

Being locked in to New Zealand hasn’t been a bad thing for the Stuff Travel team. We’ve spent the past year furiously ferreting out Aotearoa’s amazing experiences.

From hotels, bars and restaurants to road trips, national parks and hikes, here are some of our top picks to try in 2021.

NEW HOTEL: Park Hyatt

Brook Sabin/Stuff A view out to the waterfront from the Park Hyatt in Auckland.

New Zealand’s latest five-star hotel is in another league; it has a grandiosity that resembles some of the best hotels in Asia. The Park Hyatt Auckland sits in a prime position on the viaduct, overlooking Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup base. Walking inside is suitably dramatic; with a towering artwork that draws your eye to the cavernous space above the lobby, six storeys high.

Water features run through the ground floor like veins connecting all the different spaces. The rooms are luxuriously spacious and the hotel’s main restaurant is exceptional, although the best place to relax is the heated infinity pool overlooking the waterfront. – Brook Sabin

NEW RESTAURANT: Esther by Sean Connolly

Supplied/Stuff New kid on the block Esther by Chef Sean Connolly is in the QT Auckland hotel.

Close your eyes and you could be in Mykonos, or Sicily or Morocco. At Esther, top chef Sean Connolly’s new restaurant, you’ll feast on all the flavours of the sun-soaked Mediterranean. The signature restaurant of QT Hotel in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour resembles a Spanish hacienda with its low fires, open country-style kitchen and fish and vegetables on the grill.

The cuisine celebrates the simplicity of fresh produce and is just “good, clean and honest”, according to Connolly. Don’t miss the puff bread baked fresh in a giant oven, and the taramasalata. For a bit of theatrics, order the salt-crusted fish (only available on special), which is broken open with a mallet at your table. – Trupti Biradar

NEW BAR: Boxer

Supplied/Stuff Chef Ed Verner’s bar Boxer has to be experienced to be believed.

The only rule at Boxer, a new chef-run bar in Auckland, is that there are no rules. “It’s about what’s in my head,” chef-owner Ed Verner says. “It’s about what happens when a chef runs a cocktail bar.” What’s in Verner’s head is nothing short of incredible. Already well known as the chef-owner at award-winning restaurant Pasture, Verner has taken the concept of “having a drink” to a whole new level with unconventional pairings and complex flavour profiles.

Using equipment (a rotary evaporator) you’d typically only see in a scientist’s lab, Verner is able to isolate and extract compounds from, well, pretty much anything. With a Def Leppard vinyl playing in the background, we sample cocktails like no other – there’s a sake-like spirit distilled from waste vegetables; a jalapeno spirit paired with rose wine and strawberries; and a martini flavoured with pea husk and feijoa. It’s almost like alchemy, and it works.

With just 11 seats, Boxer is an intimate, and exclusive affair where drinks are the focus, and the bar snacks are top notch. Think pāua, sliced fresh at your table, seasoned with garum and served with sharp wasabi; pork fat pretzels served with cultured cream, matcha and salmon roe; and local seaweed transformed into salt and vinegar chips. It’s not cheap, but it’s an experience worth a try. – Trupti Biradar

LUXE EXPERIENCE: Cabot Lodge

Supplied/Stuff Cabot Lodge is situated on Cathedral Peaks Station in Manapouri.

This luxury lodge is set amongst a sprawling 2000-acre sheep and deer farm. To the left, the spectacular Fiordland National Park, straight ahead you’ll see moody Lake Manapouri and to the right, one of NZ’s Great Walks – the Kepler Track. Luxury at this lodge isn’t just about helicopters and Dom Perignon, though you can have that too if you wish.

Luxury here means slowing down, connecting with the land, its history and the people who have shaped it. No request is too big for hosts Breidi and Brad Alexander. Relish the farm-fresh meals, the top-notch wines, learn about the sheep, the deer, the beehives on the property and play with two adorable miniature horses. That’s luxury. – Trupti Biradar

BUDGET EXPERIENCE: Hamilton Gardens

Brook Sabin Tucked away in Hamilton is a fantasyland that attracts more than one million people a year. And it's completely free.

Most people think gardens aren’t worth travelling to, but Hamilton Gardens is best described as Disneyland made out of plants.There are more than 20 themed gardens to see, including the popular Surrealist Garden. This takes you on a journey through enormous mechanically moving trees, and into a field with a giant-sized door and wheelbarrow, making it feel like you’ve shrunk.

There’s also the Italian Renaissance Garden, which transports you to 16th century Florence. We won’t give the others away – go and explore yourself, it’s free! – Brook Sabin

NATIONAL PARK: Fiordland National Park

Tourism New Zealand Fiordland National Park article is our biggest national park.

In the best possible way, it’s easy to feel exceptionally small in New Zealand’s biggest national park. Gliding through the indigo waters of Doubtful Sound, sea kayakers are framed by forested coves and soaring granite cliffs, while walkers on the Milford Track are dwarfed by lake and mountain views as they conquer Mackinnon Pass on the route’s highest point.

Incorporating active adventures and marine wildlife, multi-day cruising experiences in expedition vessels are the Antipodean equal of exploring Alaska, Baja California or Patagonia, and even day visitors can experience nature’s grand scale while being enlivened by the quicksilver waterfalls fringing Milford Sound. – Brett Atkinson

FAMILY ADVENTURE: TSB Festival of Lights

BROOK SABIN/Stuff New Plymouth's Festival of Light is one of the best things you can do for free.

The best things in life are free, and that includes the annual TSB Festival of Lights.

New Plymouth’s central Pukekura Park comes alive with a triumph of technicolour on December 19 for 44 days and nights of entertainment. This year, 16 light installations will be scattered around the park. During the day there are lots of activities for kids, then by night, the park becomes a neon version of Alice in Wonderland. The city is also home to the Brooklands Zoo, which is right next to the light festival, and that’s also free. – Brook Sabin

ROAD TRIP: East Cape

Supplied/Stuff Enjoy pōhutukawa-backed swimming spots on this road trip.

Ocean-hugging State Highway 35 will take you back in time to the Kiwi version of The Land That Time Forgot. A sun-kissed region where driftwood-strewn beaches are often deserted, there are more marae than churches, horses are a common form of transport into town, and locals feast like kings on freshly caught crayfish and other kai moana.

Allow three days to drive between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne to fully appreciate the sites en route, which include the East Cape lighthouse, Maunga Hikurangi (the first place on the New Zealand mainland to see the sunrise), Tolaga Bay wharf (the longest in the country), the Cooks Cove Walkway and beautiful, pōhutukawa-backed swimming spots galore. – Lorna Thornber

ECO-TOURISM EXPERIENCE: Camp Glenorchy

Brook Sabin/Stuff Camp Glenorchy also offers free tours.

You’ve never had an enjoyable composting toilet experience until you stay at Camp Glenorchy. The hotel and campground has an extraordinary commitment to eco-tourism, recognised by Time magazine as one of the World’s 100 Greatest Places of 2019. The property is powered by solar panels, and all bathrooms feature state-of-the-art modern no-smell composting toilets, complete with an unusual, but soothing, breeze for the nether regions.

You have an iPad next to your bed that allows you to set shower times, and it will tell you how much energy you’ll save if you have shorter showers. The rooms are thermally wrapped, with an impressive air exchange to keep fresh oxygen coming into the room at a perfect temperature – saving heating costs. Elaborate software keeps track of bookings and even “sleeps” rooms when they aren’t occupied to save power.

These are just a few of many features the property has, and if you want to pop in for a look, Camp Glenorchy offers free tours. – Brook Sabin

TOUR: Fly-Cruise-Fly: Milford Sound Scenic Flights

BROOK SABIN Milford Sound Scenic Flights: the best four hours of my life and a trip that every Kiwi should do.

A visit to Milford Sound is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so why not do it spectacularly? A fly-cruise-fly tour with Milford Sound Scenic Flights will see you depart Queenstown on a small plane, weave through the Southern Alps, before making your way deep into the ice-carved fjord to land at the picturesque Milford Aerodrome.

You’ll then take a two-hour cruise to marvel at the magnificent scenery around Milford Sound, before returning to Queenstown with another flight across the mountains. The full tour takes four hours, and is heavily discounted to attract more domestic tourists. – Brook Sabin

SMALL TOWN: Raglan

Supplied Raglan Surf School has lessons for beginners too.

Its biggest claim to fame is the world-renowned left-hand surf break at Manu Bay – and starring in cult 60s surf flick Endless Summer – but you don’t have to be able to balance on a board to have a good time in this boho beach town. Its black sand beaches and network of bush walks – including an epic hike up Mt Karioi – make it an adventurer’s playground, while its creative, eco-conscious community ensures its shops, market and eats are exceptional.

The Shack and plant-based Conscious Kitchen are institutions, and new kid on the block Ulo’s Kitchen is quickly becoming one too. Tuck into tasty rice-based dishes, salads and dumplings inspired by the Japanese owners’ homeland and travels in a cosy space decked out with eldest daughter Kyoko’s vibrant artworks. Often to the tune of the in-house DJ spinning the decks. – Lorna Thornber

DAY HIKE: Isthmus Peak

Marcus Skin/Supplied The view from Isthmus Peak is incredible.

Roys Peak Track may be the bigger star on social media, but the nearby hike to 1385-metre high Isthmus Peak is arguably even better. Both tracks take between five and eight hours to complete and are seriously steep. And both are well worth being too sore to walk the next day for the panoramic lake and mountain vistas from the top.

But while the view doesn’t change much as you make your way up Roys Peak, those en route to Isthmus Peak just get better and better. The reward for getting there: spirit-restoring views of the Southern Alps reflected in lakes Hāwea and Wānaka and the hidden valleys carved between them.

Emerging from thick white cloud a few hundred metres from the top felt like reaching the stairway (or snow-covered track) to heaven. – Lorna Thornber

ICECREAM: Patti's & Cream, Dunedin

DunedinNZ Delicious handmade icecreams at St Clair Beach.

Dunedin isn’t known for its tropical climate, but head to St Clair Beach on a weekend and no matter the temperature, you’ll find puffer jacket-clad locals queuing for icecreams at the Patti’s & Cream food truck. With a range of interesting and ever-changing flavours such as lemon curd & marshmallow, pear & blue cheese and plum balsamic, served in delicious handmade cinnamon waffle cones, these aren’t just your standard scoops.

In September, owner Olive Tabor expanded her icecream empire, opening a bricks-and-mortar shop in the suburb of Mornington, but her iconic Bedford truck – which was a police van in a former life – can still be found around town.

BEST BATH: Pipinui Point, Wellington

Greg Synnott/Stuff Siobhan Downes takes a bath at Pipinui Point.

Perched on a clifftop overlooking the Cook Strait, Pipinui Point is a new luxury retreat boasting what must be some of the most dramatic views in the country – which you can enjoy from the comfort of a spectacular outdoor hot tub.

The bath magically fills itself up with steaming hot water with the push of a silver button. Of course, this part of the world is known for its wild, windy weather, which makes for a rather exhilarating soak – just don’t let your towel blow away into the Tasman Sea. – Siobhan Downes

TOP PIE: Fairlie Bakehouse

Brook Sabin/Stuff Head to Fairlie Bakehouse for a pie worth the trip.

The gold rush may be over, but in the little South Island town of Fairlie, a pie rush is in full swing. Arrive early to Fairlie Pies, or just like in the old days, the first prospectors will have cleared the place out. The best flavour is undoubtedly the pork belly pie, with succulent strips of pork combined with apple sauce, and topped with crackling. The hearty mince and cheese comes a close second. After eating them freshly baked, it’s hard to resist taking a car-load of frozen pies home with you. – Brook Sabin

WELLBEING EXPERIENCE: The Spa at Park Hyatt

Brook Sabin/Stuff The infinity pool at the Park Hyatt Auckland

A spa day is one of the easiest and quickest ways to temporarily escape city life. A chance to rest, relax and reset. Nestled amongst the offices, hotels and high-rises along Auckland’s waterfront you’ll find a mini oasis of calm: the spa at the Park Hyatt. From the 25-metre infinity pool with its stunning views over the Waitematā Harbour to the hydrotherapy area that includes two heated spa pools, a Himalayan salt sauna and steam room, there’s no excuse to hold on to the stress of this year.

Try one of the spa’s signature treatments: the New Zealand Glacial Clay Experience, which offers a scrub, body wrap, scalp treatment and souffle of glacial clay and mānuka oil; or the Balance and Calm Aromatherapy Massage, which combines rejuvenating aromatherapy oil blends with gentle massage techniques to relieve stress. For non-guests, there will be spa and gym memberships available soon, or just book any 90-minute treatment for full access to all the facilities. – Trupti Biradar