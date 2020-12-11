How to pretend you're having a Northern Hemisphere Christmas in New Zealand

Pixie Town has been delighting - and scaring - Dunedin children (and adults) for years.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. But in New Zealand, Christmas might seem a little different – particularly if you’re used to the cosy, snowy season of the Northern Hemisphere.

Perhaps you’re experiencing your first ever Christmas in Aotearoa, and find yourself feeling homesick amid the pōhutukawa and pavlova. Or maybe you're a Kiwi who has lived overseas and switched allegiance to a Northern Hemisphere Christmas (it happens).

But there are plenty of places where you can enjoy a taste of a classic Christmas. Here’s where to go to get your festive fix.

Christmas markets

The Christchurch Farmers Market has a great atmosphere in the lead-up to Christmas.

The term “Christmas market” likely conjures up images of fairytale-like towns in Europe, where the aroma of gingerbread and grilled sausage wafts through the chilly air. But we have some pretty unique Christmas markets of our own in New Zealand.

The Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri, housed in a former fruit packing shed, is putting on a special Christmas night market from 5pm to 9pm on Wednesday, December 23, with delicious food, drinks, gifts and decorations for your last-minute Christmas shopping needs.

In Auckland, Victoria Park Market will turn into a festive wonderland from 5pm to 9pm on Thursday, December 17, with Christmas lights, food, craft stalls, and live music.

For a real Northern Hemisphere experience, check out the Auckland Polish Association Christmas Market from 2pm on Sunday. December 13, at Polish House. You’ll find unique gifts, and delicious Polish food –including sausages.

The beautiful Christchurch Farmers’ Market on the grounds of historic Riccarton House also has strong European vibes. Their annual Christmas Market – their biggest market of the year – will take place from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, December 19, followed by a last-chance market from 1pm to 4pm on Wednesday, December 23.

Christmas lights

Take a twinkling tram ride at Auckland's MOTAT.

You might have to stay up later because of daylight saving, but when the sun finally goes down, there are several places where you can experience the magic of Christmas lights.

In Auckland, the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) is transformed with fairy lights from December 11 to 13, and December 16 to 24. Entry costs $5 for adults and $2 for children (aged 5 to 15, under-5s free). There’s Christmas carols, twinkling tram rides, and Christmas movie screenings every night at 9pm.

They're not strictly Christmas themed, but nothing feels more festive than heading to New Plymouth’s Festival of Lights at Pukekura Park, which kicks off on Saturday December 19 and runs until Sunday, January 31. Lights are switched on at 8.30pm every night, and entry is free.

Christmas lovers in Christchurch should head to the Shands Road Christmas Lightshow, which runs every night from 8.30pm to 11.30pm through to Wednesday, December 30, and entry costs $5.

Christmas tree farms

Misa is a Christmas Tree Farm located in central Auckland.

Even if you have a fake Christmas tree, you can still soak up the festive atmosphere by visiting a real-deal Christmas tree farm.

Auckland’s Misa Christmas Tree Farm is a classic, having been around for 80 years. You can visit their farm in Mount Eden and spend some time among the trees, inhaling the scent of pine.

New Plymouth’s Cedar Lodge Nurseries is another great spot, where you can actually cut your own tree. There’s also a Christmas decoration shop on site, where you’ll find everything you need for trimming your tree.

Needle Fresh Christmas Trees in Christchurch also has a “pick your own” farm located in Swannanoa in North Canterbury. Their trees are the deliciously scented Monterey Pine.

Christmas exhibitions

Pixie Town has been delighting - and scaring - Dunedin chlldren for years.

Christmas window displays are a popular tradition in major stores such as Harrods in London and Macy’s in New York.

Auckland department store Smith & Caughey’s on Queen Street follows this tradition with their annual Christmas window display, as does Christchurch’s Ballantynes.

Toitū Otago Settlers Museum in Dunedin is home to a particularly unique Christmas exhibition – Pixie Town, which used to be a must-see Christmas attraction at the former Dunedin DIC department store until it closed in the late 1980s. The exhibition is free, and is open from 10am til noon and 1pm to 4pm until Thursday, December 24.

Christmas pub

There’s nothing quite like hunkering down in a cosy pub after a day of Christmas shopping, and one Hamilton pub has recreated this festive atmosphere.

The Keg Room in Rototuna transforms into a Christmas grotto every year, and although it’s not the right season for mulled wine, they make up for it with a range of festive cocktails – including their special ‘Keg Nog’, if you want to go down a more traditional route. There’s a special menu for kids, too, including mocktails like ‘Rudolph Punch’.

Reindeer (kind of)

Head to Staglands to see the closest thing New Zealand has to reindeer.

Sadly there are no reindeer in New Zealand – not even in zoos – but for the next best thing, stop by Staglands in Upper Hutt.

This unique wildlife reserve is home to a deer park where fallow deer roam freely. There are lots of other animals, too – including native birds, kune kune pigs, goats and turkeys. The park is open every day (except Christmas Day) from 9.30am to 5pm, and entry costs $24 for adults (aged 17 and over) and $12 for children (aged 4 to 16).

Bethlehem

New Zealand's very own Bethlehem is located in Tauranga.

Did you know New Zealand has its very own Bethlehem? The Tauranga suburb might look a little different to the birthplace of Jesus, but it’s still a pretty cool place to be able to say you’ve visited in the lead-up to Christmas.

Unfortunately, this year they’ve decided to cancel their annual A Night Before Christmas celebration due to Covid-19. But you can still check out the Bethlehem Christmas Market at Bethlehem Hall from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, December 12 and Saturday, December 19.