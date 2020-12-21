Crazy travel deals for the summer holidays: $80 helicopter trips

From $80 helicopter trips to $123 ski plane adventures, some big specials are being offered for Kiwi tourists over the summer break.

Many of the big specials are coming from hotspots hit hard by border closures – like Aoraki/Mt Cook and Queenstown – because many Kiwis traditionally head elsewhere for their summer break, to places like Northland or Coromandel. Here are five of the best specials on offer.

$80 helicopter flights: Glenorchy

Brook Sabin/Stuff You will get a bird’s eye view of Lake Wakatipu on your flight

Glenorchy is already one of the most beautiful places in New Zealand from the ground – so you can only imagine how spectacular it is from the air.

The team at Heli Glenorchy is offering kids a rare chance to get up close to a helicopter at an affordable price. For just $15, children can get a tour of a helicopter, learn how it takes off and lands, and sit in the pilot’s seat. It’s $20 per adult or $70 for a family.

You can also hire the helicopter for a 10-minute scenic flight around Glenorchy for $480. It seats six passengers, so that’s just $80 each. Or include a snow landing for $100 each.

How to book: 0800 435 449 or email info@heliglenorchy.co.nz

$195 family dolphin cruise: Akaroa

Brook Sabin/Stuff See dolphins in Akaroa.

Akaroa is home to one of the world’s rarest dolphins, and Black Cat Cruises is offerings big discounts for families to get a chance to see them.

Over summer, it’s $195 for two adults and three children to head out on the two-hour cruise, where you’ll find South Island hector’s dolphins, and you may even spot the smallest penguin in the world. You’ll also see New Zealand fur seals sunning themselves.

How to book: blackcat.co.nz/specials

$130 heli-hike: Aoraki/Mt Cook

Brook Sabin/Stuff The three-hour heli hike begins in the upper reaches of Glentanner Station

One of New Zealand’s best short walks gives you rare access to the magnificent Glentanner Station, with direct views of Aoraki/Mt Cook and the glistening Lake Pukaki below.

The three-hour trip starts with a short helicopter ride up to a high point on the station, before your informative guide takes you along a spectacular hillside track, with remarkable views of the mountains and lake below. You’ll stop at a historic hut for tea and cake, before walking down to Glentanner Park Centre, at the base of the mountain.

The trip is $650 per helicopter, which can fit five guests, meaning the three-hour tour and flight is just $130 per person if you get a group of family or friends together.

How to book: www.glentanner.co.nz

$110 ski plane flights: Aoraki/Mt Cook

Brook Sabin/Stuff Ski planes that can take off on tarmac and land on ice were invented in New Zealand.

Do you have eight friends or family members you could get together for an unforgettable trip? How about landing on a glacier in a ski plane; Aoraki/Mt Cook is the only place you can do that in the southern hemisphere.

It’s usually $3192 to hire the full ski plane (for eight people) for a 30-minute flight and landing. However, Mt Cook Ski Planes and Helicopters is offering a considerable discount, offering the experience for $990. So, for eight people, that’s just $123 each.

How to book: mtcookskiplanes.com/charters/30-minute

Hot air balloon: Queenstown

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Sunrise Balloons special is like prices “from 10 years ago” – but will end this month.

One of the world’s most spectacular hot air balloon flights gives you a view of the Southern Alps more than 6000 feet (1.8 kilometres) in the sky.

Before Covid-19, balloon flights were $595 for adult – but are reduced to $395 for adults and $195 for kids until the end of 2020. For 2021 the prices go up, so get in quick; balloon flights in Queenstown will never be this cheap again.

How to book: ballooningnz.com