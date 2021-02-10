No bubble, no trouble, says Classic Fighters Airshow organiser

The chances of a Trans-Tasman bubble in time for Easter are slim to none, but a Marlborough air show is still hopeful one Australian can make it on the day.

The Royal Australian Air Force blew people away with their F18 Hornets at last year’s Yealands Classic Fighters Airshow – an event that normally attracts thousands from across the ditch – and organisers say the air force is “still very keen and committed to present at least one aeroplane”.

“It's looking good, but what they bring will depend on last-minute logistics,” Graham Orphan said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A RAAF Hornet F18 at the 2019 Yealands Classic Fighters Airshow. The show is held every other year.

He said a lot of Australians were still “itching” to get to the 20th anniversary of the Omaka airfield show, from April 2 to April 4.

Many had booked flights and accommodation, Orphan said.

“We don't have a refund policy because we can't afford to,” he said. “We've been telling them to book their accommodation and flights, as these can both be cancelled, and plan to book their gold pass for the air show closer to the time.”

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Graham Orphan with the Spitfire Mk.XIV, one of the WWII aircraft which will be seen at the Yealands Classic Fighters Airshow.

“‘Don't send the money now.’ That's been our response. Which makes it a bit nerve-racking for us in terms of having cash in the bank to run everything beforehand, but we're just trying to be as smart about it as we can.”

Despite many uncertainties, the creative team had forged ahead with preparations and had “more creative content this year than ever, by quite a large jump,” Orphan said.

And they were not reliant on overseas planes to put on a good show, he said.

“We have spent the last 20 years building up our resident collection of aeroplanes, and there are now about three dozen heritage aeroplanes flying from this airfield, and another 60-something projects under way.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Air Chathams DC3 takes off at the 2019 show.

“Each time we run the show, we're a little closer to autonomy,” he said.

He would like to see as many classic planes as possible from around the country at the show, but they needed to make sure the show could go on regardless.

“We want to make sure that if, for instance, Auckland locked down and the Harvard formation team couldn't appear, that people coming up from Christchurch or Wellington or Nelson would still have a fantastic show and not really notice anything missing.”

Orphan said if there was another regional lockdown and they continued with the show, they would potentially lose quite a lot of business, and might have to cancel some things, but would try to avoid reducing the entertainment factor.

They might, for instance, reduce the size of the grandstand, or the number of portaloos.

While ticket sales were a wait-and-see, the food stalls were already fully booked for the show.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The extreme Yak 52 team in action at the 2019 show. The creative team promises plenty of drama and excitement for this year’s Classic Fighters Airshow.

But he would like to see more companies in Marlborough presenting their wares, and making their brand known at the show.

“We don't want companies to miss out on an opportunity to reach a broader market because they haven't thought about it,” he said.

Orphan thought the show would be as big if not bigger than previously, even without the thousands that normally came from Australia and beyond.

“We're good at pulling rabbits out of hats and because of that the rest of the country gets behind us and wants to see the show succeed ... So much has come from so little, driven purely and solely by enthusiasm and passion and a lot of very positive thinking people.”