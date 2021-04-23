All aboard for the first Great Southern Train Tour

The Great Southern Train Tour departing from Blenheim Railway Station for a trip down to Kaikoura.

As steam from the historic World War I locomotive darkened the Blenheim skies, onlookers gather for a closer glimpse of the iconic train as it prepares for its great southern adventure.

Driver Philip Wagener, 72, is busy ensuring the steam pressure needle is swinging between 100 and 200 and balances the water in the boiler to make the all important steam.

A train driver for 52 years, Wagener has driven all sorts of machines from electric powered to those with diesel engines. But the historic World War I memorial steam locomotive Ab608 is a special one.

“This is a good engine. This one was built in 1915 and its name is ‘Passchendaele’. It has been named in honour of our fallen soldiers at the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917,” Wagener said.

Wagner is one of the only 12 people in New Zealand able to drive a steam train.

On Friday the train left taking 185 passengers down to Kaikōura as part of the Great Southern Steam Train Tour. A new trip designed by Pounamu Tourism designed for the changed travel market of the current Covid era.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Philip Wagener flew all the way down from Auckland to drive the historic steam train which started the Great Southern Tour in Blenheim.

On board are Raewyn and Neil Groombridge.

The couple, in their mid-70s, have come from the North Island to experience their second trip on the historic train.

“We were on board 15 years ago. It is going to be fabulous. It is a beautiful chance to do that. We are actually interested in all vintage vehicles,” Raewyn said.

Margaret and Scott Tremaine are discovering the comfort of vintage carriages for the first time, making the most of the South Island.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Found of vintage vehicles, Raewyn and Neil Groombridge, went on the Marlborough Flyer which has a historic World War I memorial steam locomotive Ab608 Passchendaele.

“The Kaikōura coast is the best part of the country, it is just the most beautiful, and we will finish our trip with the TranzAlpine. You can't get better than that,” Scott said.

As a crew member and assistant guard, Tommy Secker is looking after the safe operations of the train down to Kaikōura, making sure that passengers are safe and well.

“It is all about passengers enjoyment, especially with the amount of work we put into the operations and maintenance of this vehicle there is nothing better than see passengers smiling.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff On board for the first time Margaret and Scott Tremaine were looking forward to travelling the South Island.

“A steam train is alive, it is breathing. It is not just turning the key. The local crew was in Picton for three hours before the train left getting it all ready to go.

“It is definitely not an inanimate object. It has its own personality, it will tell you too,” Secker said.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Crew member Tommy Secker (left) is making sure all passengers are safe and well.

'Passchendaele' did not pass unnoticed at the Blenheim railway station where a lot of onlookers where watching the locomotive getting ready to depart.

Barbara Hutchinson, 80 born and bred in Blenheim, was in the crowd.

Hutchinson said she recalled when the steam train was part of her daily life.

“It was really part of my childhood. Picton students who went to the college used to come to school on the steam train,” Hutchinson said.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Born and bred in Blenheim, Barbara Hutchinson, 80, said the steam train was part of her childhood.

The trip is run by Pounamu Tourism which runs the Marlborough Flyer - which serviced the cruise ships out of Picton.

Pounamu Tourism Group marketing manager Kirsty Parry said on Friday it was good to see all the smiles on passengers' faces.

Parry said it was providing different tours, leaving Blenheim train station at 11.35am on Friday April 23.

“Some people travel all the way down to Invercargill, which is a seven-day trip from Blenheim, stopping two nights in Christchurch for ANZAC day.

“Other people will then go inland to Queenstown, Te Anau ... And those people will then be taken to the ‘Kingston flyer’, another iconic steam train which will be operational again, carrying passengers, for the first time in eight years.”