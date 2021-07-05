Upcycled food, edible insects and rat trapping: The festival with the successful formula

The New Zealand International Science Festival features more than 100 unique events from July 8 to July 18.

Foodies have snapped up tickets for a three-course meal featuring food often destined for the scrap heap.

It cost $10 to reserve a seat at the table and meal goers will be urged to “pay as you feel” on the night.

The upcycled food dinner party is one of hundreds of events being held as part of the New Zealand International Science Festival in Dunedin from Thursday to July 18.

Festival director Dan Hendra said the festival was the only one of its type in the country and had been going for more than two decades.

“It is really unique. Science festivals are a phenomenon globally ... but New Zealand just has not quite picked it up.”

A “micro” version of the biennial event was held last year, weeks after the country came out of level 4 lockdown, Hendra said.

While Covid-19 had affected the international part of the event, the online programme had attracted large interest from outside of Dunedin, particularly from Christchurch and Auckland.

Just over 100 unique events were planned and many would be repeated over the course of the festival.

New Zealand International Science Festival/Supplied The live science show is all about chemistry.

Hendra said most of the events were “hands-on tactile experiences” aimed at children, and coincided with school holidays starting on Monday.

The experiences included getting up close to a 4-metre replica moon based off Nasa imagery, and live stage shows featuring explosions, ice and smoke.

The live shows were expected to attract several thousand people, while about 30,000 were expected to attend the overall festival.

Some adult-themed events, such as the upcycled food experience, sold out within days.

“That is not unusual,” Hendra said.

New Zealand International Science Festival/Supplied Star gazing is among the events on offer at the New Zealand International Science Festival.

Another event costing $2 a ticket included a talk about the history and research of edible insects and even included a tasting.

“One of our long-term strategies is about making it as accessible as possible.”

The strategy meant, for example, that patrons could catch a free return bus from anywhere in the city to the festival during its first week and for the live shows this Saturday.

“It is little things like that which we have amalgamated to make it all more accessible.”

Corporates such as Mitre 10 were also involved. The hardware store was offering workshops on building rat trapping tunnels, insect hotels and bird feeders, Hendra said.

Corporate partnerships helped reduce the cost of the tickets and attendees could learn pragmatic skills that would benefit New Zealand’s natural environment.

Or they could watch the dissection of a sheep's heart, or look at some unusual specimens inside the Anatomy Museum at the University of Otago.

It is not rocket science.

Visit scifest.org.nz for more information.