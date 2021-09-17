Covid-19: Accommodation providers 'reasonably' optimistic going into summer

In between two lockdowns, the Marlborough and Harvest Restaurant, formally known as the Marlborough Lodge, has refocused on its restaurant and on the local market. (File photo)

With international guests making up 85 per cent of their visitors, the Marlborough and Harvest Restaurant owner Angela Dillon had to adapt her business to the new Covid-19 reality.

“It has been major for us.

“It won't go back to how it was two years ago, things would change, and it would take time to build up again.

“We have to be flexible and work to keep our staff engaged, and keep engaged with the local community,” Dillon said.

As New Zealand borders remain closed, Dillon decided to refocus on the local market and change her marketing strategy to become more accessible.

“The biggest thing for us was to focus on our restaurant Harvest and what we were offering,” she said.

“A lot of people had the perception that you only have to go there for a fine dinning experience, so we tried to communicate the message that the restaurant was for everybody and not just for hotel guests.

“It is a à la carte menu, so it's very accessible to everybody,” Dillon said.

The small luxury hotel has dropped the word “lodge” for the time being and is now just the Marlborough and Harvest Restaurant.

Supplied The Marlborough and Harvest restaurant added a new garden deck area last year and will have a new extension by the end of October.

Dillon said they reviewed the price of their 10 bedrooms to encourage people to stay longer.

“For example, a premium room is $1800 per night for the peak season instead of $2200 and if you are staying for three nights or longer we have discount packages with a 20 per cent discount.

“We hope these will entice New Zealand travellers to come and explore Marlborough, stay for a weekend and explore the fantastic wineries and the beautiful Marlborough Sounds.

“Financially, we are looking at the whole business and how to generate revenue between our restaurant and our accommodation,” she said.

A new garden deck was added last year and a new extension is on its way.

“We have a great product, we have a great team, and we keep looking forward.

“There is nothing that we can do to change the situation, so we need to stay positive,” Dillon said.

For Lochmara Lodge’s new owners Niki Penberthy and Chris Bensemann, it had been a pretty rough start.

Hit by the heavy rain and the flooding event on July 17, Penberthy said they were fortunate to be closed for the winter.

“The flood event had a big impact on us in terms of new ownership and having to focus all our efforts on the land clean up and restoration to be able to open for summer on time.

“While there was absolutely no damage to our buildings, the land was hit hardest,” she said.

“We have had a wonderful group of staff who returned to work early to help us with the cleanup and customer support, and an immense amount of support from skilled friends and family who came and helped too.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Lochmara Lodge new owners Niki Penberthy and Chris Bensemann are looking forward to opening on September 22.

“While it wasn’t what we had planned for our start to Lochmara ownership, we know there are plenty of others out in the community that have been hit harder by the storm, and facing more damage and costs,” she said.

Penberthy said Covid-19 outbreak has impacted their bookings, but mainly from Australian guests.

“Our New Zealanders are still keen to holiday with us and supportive, and while some have had to move their dates due to being located in Auckland, overall it has been okay.

“But we have been closed as per the usual annual closure, so we have not been impacted as much as some of our other hospitality colleagues,” she said.

Marlborough Sounds Adventure Co A group of kayakers with Marlborough Sounds Adventure Co have a close encounter with an orca on Wednesday.

Penberthy said bookings were strong for the upcoming season, and they were looking forward to opening, as planned, on September 22.

Marlborough Tour Company chief executive Abbe Hutchins said the company, which operate several businesses in the region including Punga Cove and Furneaux Lodge, had to 're-start' after lockdown.

“We ended up with a lot of cancellations coming through, and then we had to sort of re-start the business again.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough Tour Company chief executive Abbe Hutchins.

Hutchins said they were looking pretty busy for October's school holidays but had some cancellations.

“So we still need to let people know that we are open and that there are still places available.

“But it is very difficult for people to plan holidays, they have to be confident that they are not going to end up in another lockdown,” she said.

Scaling-up for the busiest season, Hutchins said they were reasonably optimistic about the summer.

“We are always optimistic because we think that people still want to walk the Queen Charlotte Track, want to stay in a lodge.

“And we want to provide them with a great level of service, so they can come back and do it on a regular basis.”