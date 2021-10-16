What this outdoor education executive loves about Great Barrier Island

Malindi MacLean is the chief executive of Outward Bound.

What's one place you'd take every visitor to NZ and why?

Aotea Track on Great Barrier Island. You can do the full loop over three days, or day trips to Windy Canyon, Mount Hirikimata or Kaitoke Hot Springs. This is one of those places that makes you realise that other planets cannot be this beautiful and we should do everything to save the one we’ve got!

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

Rangitoto Island. It’s not really a secret, but just how good that it is often overlooked by locals. It never gets old catching a boat from downtown, walking up a big volcano, and soaking in spectacular views of Tāmaki Makaurau.

What’s your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

In my hometown of Leigh, there’s a little shop called Leigh Eats. Somehow it manages to be a fish and chippery, a shop serving bomb Eighthirty Coffee, a pastry and pie window, and they also serve fresh ceviche. They do it with a smile and they’re dog friendly, which is essential. My dog Barry is on their “Dogs of Leigh” Polaroid wall.

What’s one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

While I’ve spent plenty of time at Outward Bound as part of my job, I was hapū when I took on this role, so I haven’t yet done a course. Heading to Anakiwa in the Marlborough Sounds for an Outward Bound course is at the top of my bucket list, as it should be on everyone’s!

