Where to find the Kāpiti Coast's 'beautiful secret garden'

Jeanine van Kradenburg is the co-founder of Kāpiti Food Fair.

What's one place you'd take every visitor to in NZ and why?

Ngā Manu Nature Reserve in Waikanae, a serene native forest, but also a sanctuary for birds and reptiles. Ngā Manu runs breed-for-release programmes that re-establish at-risk species of birds and reptiles into the wild, including kiwi. It reminds me of a secret garden and every time I visit, I want to tell the world about our beautiful secret garden.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

Another happy place for me, and just a block away from where I live, is Hemi Matenga Reserve. This was the first bush walk we did as a family on our arrival in New Zealand. I was in absolute awe of the birdlife, the crystal-clear stream brimming with freshwater creatures and the native forest. Once you get to the summit, it's like you're on top of the world.

What’s your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

ANZIL at Lindale for a coffee as it’s a hidden gem and off the beaten track – sitting outside in the courtyard on a sunny day is bliss. Ziggy’s Pies in Mahara Place, Waikanae is my go-to, every bite is a party in my mouth. I’m especially partial to the kūmara and coconut pie.

What’s one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

Chatham Islands. I love seafood and I have enjoyed Chatham crayfish and blue cod here in Kāpiti but it’s a dream of mine to head down there and indulge in their delicious local cuisine.

The Kāpiti Food Fair is being held on Saturday, December 4 from 10am to 4pm at Mazengarb Reserve. For more information visit kapitifoodfair.co.nz