Highly-vaxxed small towns great for a summer break

For many Kiwis, there’s an extra factor to take into account when planning a getaway this summer - the vaccination rate of their destination.

With Covid-19 vaccination rates varying fairly wildly around New Zealand, we take a look at small towns and settlements where the percentage of the eligible population who’ve received both doses is significantly higher than the 79.2 per cent average. The good news: Some of those with the best rates also happen to be among the best places in Aoterora for a summer holiday.

MarlboroughNZ/Supplied Lunch amid the vine at Wairau River Wines.

Rapaura

Located in the heart of Marlborough wine country, this small rural settlement sits just outside Blenheim in the Lower Wairau Region, which boasts a 94.1 per cent double vaccination rate according to Ministry of Health figures. While the settlement itself consists of little more than a church, school, tennis club and scattering of houses, it’s surrounded by world-renowned wineries wedged between the mountain-backed Wairau River and the pretty Wairau Plains. Plus there’s a craft brewery, chocolate factory and dedicated wine village.

Enjoy tastings at wineries that resemble rambling country estates such as Hunter’s, Hanz Herzog Estate and Cloudy Bay before settling in for a long lunch amid the vines at Saint Clair Family Estate Vineyard Kitchen.

Set in a mud-brick building with a wide verandah and gorgeous garden, the Wairau River Wines restaurant is another top spot to while away a sunny afternoon. Meals make the most of the region’s famous mussels, meat and fresh produce. Think mussel chowder, blue cheese souffle with a pear, almond and green leaf salad, and a coconut-crusted free-range chicken burger with Balinese-style sambal.

MarlboroughNZ/Supplied The Rapaura region is Marlborough at its green and gold best.

If you’d like a change from the fermented grape juice, head to the Moa Brewing tap room, where you can tuck into award-winning craft beers and ciders in a chilled garden setting. The La Ruca food truck turns out tasty Latin-inspired fare on-site, and there’s live music from 2-4pm on Sunday afternoons.

The Vines Village is another essential stop: Taste wine, craft beer or gin; browse the boutique shops; enjoy a meal at the cafe and deli; challenge the whānau to a game of petanque or giant chess; hire a bike to explore the so-called “Golden Mile”; or just chillax in the landscaped gardens.

If the beach calls, head to nearby Rārangi at the northern end of Cloudy Bay, which has a walking track to nearby Whites Bay and glowworm caves. Keep your eyes peeled for the quirky letterboxes along “mailbox alley”. A word of caution though: The vaccination rate for the second dose is slightly lower than the national average in the Tuamarina region in which Rārangi is located at 76.4 per cent.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Jumping off the Days Bay Wharf is a popular summertime activity.

Eastbourne

Days beside the seaside don’t come much better than in this culinarily-blessed community in Lower Hutt, where 91.2 per cent of the eligible population is double dosed.

While officially a suburb, it has a small seaside town vibe - particularly on fine days when sunseekers swim, kayak and stuff their faces with ice cream and fish and chips at the sheltered beach, and stroll and cycle along the waterfront tracks.

The best way to get there is on the ferry from Wellington to neighbouring Days Bay, where 89.3 per cent of eligible people are double jabbed. If you’re lucky, dolphins or orca might just treat you to an impromptu show. Grab a coffee or chocolate milkshake from Chocolate Dayz before heading into Eastbourne, where you can head to the beach, hire a bike from Wildfinder Pencarrow to cycle the some 30 minutes to Pencarrow Lighthouse - once home to New Zealand’s only female lighthouse keeper - or head for the hills.

Supplied Just a short ferry ride from Wellington, Eastbourne nevertheless feels at least half a world away.

East Harbour Regional Park and Butterfly Creek are walkers’ paradises. The Kōwhai Track in the latter is the easiest and most direct of the four trails to the picnic area amid native bush in the peaceful valley. And the harbour views en route are superb.

Water babies might prefer to hire a kayak or standup paddleboard from Wildfinder in Days Bay, or fish or dive bomb off the wharf.

When hunger calls, head to Tartines for French classics such as pain au chocolat, sweet and savoury crêpes, croque monsieur, and duck liver parfait with black cherry compote and toast. Marmalade Deli is a good place to grab a quick quality bite or stock up for the bach, and Hive offers some of the best sammies, burgers and baked goods in town. Alternatively, hit up the Eastbourne RSA for a well-priced meal with a priceless view, or keep things simple and tuck into fish and chips amid the tussock grass near Eastbourne Wharf.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Overlooking the historic red bridge in Clyde.

Earnscleugh and Clyde

The little slice of Central Otago paradise where actor Sam Neill chose to grow grapes has 92.7 per cent of its eligible population double dosed.

Just across the bright blue Clutha River from Clyde, which has a double dose rate of 87.7 per cent, and Alexandra South, where the rate is 84.3 per cent, Earnscleugh is a small rural settlement surrounded by orchards and vineyards.

Neill’s Two Paddocks Vineyard is among the best known wineries in the area (you’ll need to be a member of the Private Paddock Wine Club and make an appointment to visit), but other goodies include Legacy, Three Miners, and Italian-style Como Villa Estate. Established during the gold rush era by miner and water race owner Thomas Oliver, the latter features a beautifully restored stone house and underground cellar along with antique guns and mining tools, and exceptional aged pinot noir.

Pop across to Clyde and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped onto a western movie set. Take a stroll past its well-preserved turn-of-the-20th-century buildings – the stone cottages and hotel are standouts – before sitting down to a long lunch. The Old Clyde Bank (formerly The Bank Cafe) is an institution: Look forward to the likes of bruschetta with prosciutto, feta, red pepper and olive salsa; and seared tuna with seasonal veggies and chilli salsa.

If you’re into hiking or biking, you’ve come to the right place - the Roxburgh Gorge Trail, which follows the Clutha from Alexandra to Lake Roxburgh Hydro Dam, and the Central Otago Rail Trail are among the best bike rides in the country. In Earnscleugh, the 12km Alexander to Clyde River Track is a quieter alternative to the section of the Central Otago Rail trail that runs between the two towns, taking in the outdoor museum that is the Earnscleugh Tailings.

Wherever you wander in season, make sure you look out for freshly picked stone fruit and berries at the roadside stalls.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Ōakura draws surfers from far and wide.

Ōakura

A short hop from New Plymouth along Surf Highway 45, this laid-back beach town is a magnet for artists, craftspeople, surfers and families with kids keen to build black sandcastles on the broad beach and boogie board over the typically gentle, rolling waves.

A filming location for 2003 Tom Cruise flick The Last Samurai, Ōakura, where 80.8 per cent of the eligible population is fully jabbed, really does have movie-star good looks (Taranaki types might refer to it as Taradise).

Activity options include surfing (Vertigo offers lessons and hires out gear), walking south along the beach to the rusty remains of the SS Gairloch which ran aground in 1903, surf casting, and checking out the artist studios in and around town. Keep an eye out for the eight-metre-long surfboard on the main street - it once set a record for carrying 16 people on one wave.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff A beef taco bowl from the Holy Guacamole food truck often stationed at Ōakura Beach.

For such a small community, Ōakura has a surprising number of good places to grab a bite. Black Sand Pizzeria and Bistro, which turns out authentic Neapolitan pizzas in a building right on the beach; the Mexican-style Holy Guacamole food truck (check out its Facebook page for opening hours); and the plant-based Lemonwood Eatery are among the top spots. Try the buckwheat pikelet stack with blueberry conserve and lime curd if you’re there for brekkie, or vegetarian tacos, nachos or a burger for lunch (or grab a loaf of freshly backed, long-fermented bread to go).

If you’ve caught too much sun - or would just like a change of scenery - head inland to the Kaitake Range in Egmont National Park. The Lucy’s Gully walking track will take you through a towering redwood forest.

Kyle Mulinder Queenstown is called the adventure capital for good reason.

Queenstown

The best thing about visiting this adventure playground outside ski season? You can soak up all that stunning scenery without freezing your wazoo off.

Summers in the adventure capital are all about getting high on fresh alpine air on the plethora of hiking and biking trails, spending long lazy days by the lake, taste testing your way around the Gibbston wine region, and of course getting your adventure on.

Queenstown Central boasts a 95 per cent double vaccination rate, while the rates in Queenstown East, Warren Park, Frankton and Lake Hayes also top 90 per cent - so you can skip about fairly worry-free.

The likes of lake cruises, jet boat rides, parasailing and kayaking are all the more enjoyable during Central Otago’s characteristically long, golden summers, and you can set out on popular mountain trails such as the Ben Lomond Track safe in the knowledge you won’t need an ice axe or crampons (this isn’t always the case though, so do your research and check with the Department of Conservation before you go). Hike the hour-long Tiki Trail and, for the price of a coffee, you can enjoy some of the best views in town from the observation deck.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Summer days in Queenstown can be as lazy or action-packed as you like.

The activity options are many and varied, but highlights include driving along arguably the most spectacular road in New Zealand (Skippers Road); taking a scenic flight to the glaciers of the Southern Alps; riding inside a giant mechanical shark described as a cross between a fighter jet and a torpedo; careening across a desert-like landscape in a custom-made buggie; flying on an electric surfboard; and taking the scenic lakeside route to Glenorchy.

All that activity gives you the perfect excuse to make the most of Queenstown’s dining scene. Joining the queue at Fergberger is a Queenstown must-do, while Botswana Butchery, Amisfield Winery and Bistro, and Rātā are among the options for a fancy night out.

And then there are the Gibbston wineries - Peregrine, Chard Farm, Gibbston Valley and Mt Rosa are a few of our favourites.