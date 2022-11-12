Spotlight on: The NZ company gifting experiences over objects

Rotorua Canopy Tours co-founder James Fitzgerald launched Chuffed Gifts during the Covid-19 pandemic in an effort to support the struggling tourism industry while international borders were closed.

Fitzgerald has since signed up more than 240 operators across the country for the voucher service, which allows buyers to gift local experiences rather than material objects.

Instead of being signed up for something unwished for, the choice of the experience is left in the hands of the recipient.

Supplied Chuffed Gifts was founded by Rotorua Canopy Tours co-founder James Fitzgerald (right).

How it works: buyers select an experience box online to suit the recipient and budget, from individuals to couples, families or clients.

Each gift box arrives with a ticket and a 50-page booklet allowing the recipient to choose the experience that best suits them.

Experience options include skydiving, whale and dolphin safaris and surfing lessons. Chuffed’s bucket list option offers the grandest adventures including gin tasting tours by helicopter and high country horse treks. The packages start from $99.

See: chuffedgifts.co.nz