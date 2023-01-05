What to do during the summer holidays when it's raining

There are a lot of things to see and do in this often overlooked region.

2023 has arrived with a giant splash - the splash of gumboots instead of flip flops, and rain jackets rather than togs.

But don’t lament the loss of your summer holiday. You can still have plenty of fun while staying dry indoors and keep the little ones occupied.

Here are some of our top picks for what to do these holidays while the storms rage on.

Learn something new at a museum

New Zealand’s towns and cities are home to some fabulous museums with fresh and exciting exhibitions through the holiday period. If you’re in Auckland, don’t miss Peter and Barbara at the Auckland Museum, currently the only place in the world where you can see an adult male and female T. rex skeleton on display together.

Steampunk HQ is a must-visit for travellers passing through Ōamaru; an incredible wonderland that has to be seen to be understood.

Situated at the entrance to the town’s Victorian precinct, it features an eclectic mix of retro-futuristic sci-fi art, movies, sculpture and sound.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Steampunk HQ is a wonderland that has to be seen in person to be understood.

Further south in Dunedin, kids of all ages will love visiting Tūhura Science Museum and discover its tropical rainforest with exotic butterflies, a giant three-storey indoor slide, and explore some of the 1.5 million items on display.

Go ice skating

Ice rinks offer a welcoming reprieve from muggy rainy days in the middle of a wet summer. In Auckland, Paradise operates to year-round indoor ice rinks in Botany and Avondale, and offers school holiday programmes for kids wanting to learn the basics of ice skating.

Wellington has a permanent indoor rink at the Daytona Adventure Park, which also hosts disco nights on Friday and Saturday nights.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Travel reporter Siobhan Downes gives curling a go at the Naseby Indoor Curling Rink.

Further south you can rent some skates at Christchurch’s Alpine Ice, or even try ice bumper cars at Dunedin’s Ice Stadium or the Queenstown Ice Arena.

If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at curling, head to Naseby’s Indoor Curling Rink for a fun and unique way to spend a day with the family. You never know – you might discover a hidden talent for the sport.

Visit a planetarium

Outdoor stargazing tours might be off the cards when the weather is poor - but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn about our precious night sky and be wowed by the constellations.

Supplied/Stuff Dark Sky Project in Tekapo offers indoor multimedia tours that help showcase tatai aroraki (Māori astronomy).

In Tekapo, the most famous spot in Aotearoa for stargazing, Dark Sky Project offers an immersive indoor multimedia experience combining tatai aroraki (Māori astronomy), storytelling and science, as well as a virtual stargazing experiences for those cloudy nights.

Dunedin’s Tūhura Science Museum also has a planetarium offering live shows, presentations and informative films to arm you with newfound knowledge and awe about our night sky.

Stardome Observatory and Planetarium in Auckland is temporarily closed for building repairs but will reopen soon with an exciting range of events to engage people of all ages in the sky above us.

Immerse yourself in a book

When it’s rainy outside, there’s nothing better than curling up with a good book inside.

Libraries are wonderful places to while away an afternoon. If you haven’t visited Christchurch’s Tūranga library yet then make sure it’s on the list of places to explore this summer and listen to an audio tour about the building's cultural narrative while there.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Christchurch Central library Turanga opened in 2018.

In Featherston, the town is an internationally recognised ‘Book Town’ with one of the highest concentrations of bookstores in New Zealand for the size and population, so there’s no shortage of pages to flick through.

In Auckland, browse through the cute collection of second-hand books at The Open Book on Ponsonby Road, or Dominion Books in Herne Bay one of the city’s most famous second-hand bookstores. If you’re in Wellington, spend some time at Arty Bee’s, a family run independent bookstore selling new and used books in the capital.

If your New Year resolution was to read more books in 2023, then it’s the perfect time to embrace the inside rainy days and get cracking on that reading list.