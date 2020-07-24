Viking Cruises announces 136-day world cruise to 56 ports including New Zealand

While coroanvirus continues to spread around the globe and cruising remains at a standstill in many areas of the world, Viking Cruises is looking to the future, and it includes New Zealand.

The cruise line, which provides river, ocean and expedition journeys, announced a 136-day cruise aboard the Viking Star to visit 27 different countries with stops at 56 ports.

Included on the itinerary are visits to Auckland (overnight), Bay of Islands, Tauranga, Napier and Wellington during February and March 2022.

"This has been an unusual year for all travellers, but we remain focused on the future and are pleased to offer our guests a new destination-focused World Cruise that allows for extensive exploration in 2021-2022," said Torstein Hagen, the cruise line's chairman, in a statement.

VIKING Viking Star in the Caribbean Sea.

The journey is scheduled to begin from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 24, 2021, though passengers have the option to embark in Los Angeles on January 10, 2022, for a 119-day journey to 22 countries and 49 ports.

The ship, which can carry 930 passengers, will head to Central America and transit the Panama Canal before travelling up North America's West Coast. It will then cross the Pacific Ocean and stop in Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia before sailing through Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean and ending in London, according to a release on the cruise line's website.

Some prospective passengers might experience a bit of sticker shock. The 136-day world cruise starts at US$49,995 (NZ$75,356) per person; those who opt to board in LA for the 119-day leg will see prices starting at US$45,995. But both itineraries include business class international airfare to and from the ship, gratuities and service fees, visas, a beverage package and free luggage shipping.

Those who book by September 30 can get US$2000 toward shore excursions and US$1000 in onboard credit.

- USA Today