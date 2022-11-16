Scenic Eclipse - setting the benchmark in ultra-luxury cruising

For Kiwis who've resolved to make every moment matter and are seeking adventure in destinations both near and far, and in truly all-inclusive luxury – discover Scenic Eclipse, the World's First Discovery Yachts. Offering the ultimate voyage of a lifetime, with a range of immersive journeys scheduled for 2023 and 2024 across all seven continents.

Travellers can choose to explore places as diverse as the sun-kissed Mediterranean's sparkling waters, or awe-inspiring icy Antarctica.

Amongst many other possibilities, the green hills and bagpipes of Scotland contrast dramatically with cherry blossoms in Japan, while the jungles of Uruguay and Brazil are waiting to be enjoyed in all their tropical glory.

ROGER PIMENTA Discover Scenic Eclipse a truly all-inclusive ultra-luxury yacht experience.

Closer to home, New Zealanders can choose to explore wider Polynesia and the Pacific, or even experience Australia's Kimberley region from a totally new perspective.

Experience the benchmark in ultra-luxury cruising with Scenic. Sleek and streamlined, Scenic Eclipse's Discovery Yachts can access smaller ports, and has been meticulously designed for delivering a 6-star experience with no more than 228 guests (in fact, just 200 in Polar regions) on board at any one time, enjoying a uniquely high ratio of staff to guests.

Suites are superbly well-appointed with Scenic Slumber beds and elegant bathrooms equipped with the finest ESPA toiletries. All guests, starting with the Verandah Suites, then rising through increasing levels of luxury and culminating at the incredible Penthouse, have dedicated butlers to attend to morning coffees and bring cocktails for sipping on private verandahs later in the day.

SUPPLIED Scenic Eclipse's Discovery Yachts deliver a luxury experience with no more than 228 guests on board.

Sophisticated entertainment systems can be found in every suite as well as air- conditioning for heating and cooling, and ambient lighting options.

To help guests make truly wonderful memories onboard, there is a dedicated culinary team of up to 38 chefs - specialising in 15 different cuisines who cater for the up to 10 truly all-inclusive elegant and refined dining venues. From contemporary French fine dining, to authentic dishes at Night Market @ Koko's to the relaxed setting of the Yacht Club, each gourmet dish is created using sustainable ingredients that are sourced locally, wherever possible.

There's also up to nine spacious bars and lounges to enjoy your beverage at choice, from the Champagne bar to dedicated Whiskey bar, home to over 100 Whiskey's that are all included. Scenic's commitment to guests' wellbeing sees an expansive 550m squared luxury spa, gym, Pilates studio, plunge pools, steam rooms, infra-red saunas, alternative therapies and beauty services available – all thoughtfully designed and delivered, in order to relax, unwind and indulge the mind, body and soul.

SUPPLIED There is a culinary team of up to 38 chefs - specialising in 15 different cuisines who catere for the up to 10 truly all-inclusive elegant and refined dining venues.

Meanwhile, entertainment onboard includes a state-of-the art-theatre for lectures and screening documentaries, plus a variety of musical acts and both expansive and intimate bars.

All of these jaw-dropping luxuries unarguably make Scenic Eclipse voyages extremely special, but what really lifts guests' experiences to another level are opportunities for discovering the most fascinating aspects of the region they're visiting, thanks to Scenic Freechoice and exclusive Enrich experiences.

A hand-picked Discovery Team of up to 20 experts accompanies voyages, some operating Scenic Eclipse's two onboard helicopters^ and getting close to local attractions above ground, while others pilot the yacht's own submarine^^, exploring marine life and occasional shipwrecks.

SUPPLIED Scenic Eclipse has two onboard helicopters to get you close to local attractions and intro remote places.

Many Discovery Team members are experts in relevant fields for a particular cruise, such as biology, history, geology, botany and ornithology. By sharing their knowledge, they add richness for guests, who also have access to a fleet of Zodiacs, as well as kayaks and paddleboards.

Other excursions, during days on shore, take in art and culture, food and wine, historic buildings and general local culture.

From eating at a Michelin star restaurant in Iceland, to learning the discipline of the samurai sword in Japan or seeing behind the scenes at Oslo's Opera House, Scenic Enrich leaves no stone unturned when identifying activities their guests will enjoy.

F-STOP MOVIES Take a ride on Scenic's Neptune submarine and get close to marine life.

More independent guests are catered for too, through Scenic Freechoice, with activities graded as active, moderate or even a relaxed pace for people looking to take it a little bit easier during their voyage.

^Helicopter, helicopter experiences and submarine at additional cost, subject to regulatory approval, availability, weight restrictions, medical approval and weather and ice conditions. Helicopters are unable to operate in South Georgia and Svalbard.

^^Submarine is unable to operate in US waters and Svalbard.