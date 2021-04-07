Trans-tasman bubble: Hobbiton, Waitomo Caves, Mt Ruapehu prepare the welcome mats

Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

The Waikato tourism industry is preparing to roll out the welcome mat to our trans-Tasman neighbours with confirmation of a travel bubble.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Tuesday a quarantine free bubble between all Australian states and New Zealand will commence on April 19th.

The tourism sector has been one of the hardest hit industries due to Covid-19 shutting our borders just over a year ago.

SUPPLIED Those involved with Waitomo Caves are hoping to welcome back Australian visitors shortly.

The timing isn’t ideal for the Waitomo Caves but Tourism Holdings chief executive Grant Webster is pleased with the announcement.

“It seems aligned with what the industry had been thinking would happen and the criteria is understandable.”

Webster said they are keen to get going again, although he’s unsure how Australians will respond.

“We have been preparing on a number of scenarios, and over the coming weeks it will give us indications of the numbers coming over.

“So we have been preparing to not have a lot of people, or having a lot of people.”

Stuff Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean is keen to get more people on the skifields this winter.

While it is out of season for the Caves, Webster admits it gives the ski areas the opportunity to get up and going.

“It will give us the chance to understand the demand for the rest of the industry.”

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean is hoping the trans-Tasman travel bubble will not only boost visitor numbers but could also help ease the staffing shortage.

The mountain is on the hunt for instructors for the upcoming season and with Australians able to visit again it will open up job opportunities for them as well as locals.

RAL/Supplied It’s hoped the bubble with Australia will mean Ruapehu will be able to find some extra staff.

“Mt Ruapehu is busy gearing up for the winter snow season and by allowing Australians quarantine free trips to New Zealand we will undoubtedly see an increase in visitor numbers, which is great.

“Not only for the mountain but the entire Ruapehu region with visitors pumping much needed money into hotels and motels, restaurants, bars and other activities, as well as offering employment.”

The mountain offers the longest winter ski season in New Zealand on its two ski fields, Whakapapa and Tūroa.

The Happy Valley beginner slope is scheduled to open on June 5th. Whakapapa and Tūroa follow on July 3 and, snow permitting, will run through until October 25.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Hobbiton CEO Shayne Forrest is relieved there is finally a date for the travel bubble.

In the more fertile lands near Matamata, Hobbiton deputy chief executive Shayne Forrest said it’s fantastic the government has decided to connect up the bubble.

“Australia has our biggest single source market, so it’s pretty exciting to have access to them again, they’ve accounted for 20 percent of our business.

“Although we are pretty realistic that it's going to be a pretty slow burn getting back to pre-covid numbers. At the start it will just be those friends and family reconnecting, it is still a good opportunity we are happy to have.”

Forrest said it’s a hugely important step in the recovery of the tourism sector to have a date, so that planning can start.

Supplied Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said the travel bubble is going to hopefully help the district.

“That is the most exciting thing because as it has been talked about for a very long time, because they had a lot to work through to make sure it is going to be done safely. So now we have a date so as a team we can start preparing and putting a plan in place for the 19th and onwards.

“It will take a little bit to get ready with the numbers to be able to take the increase that is hopefully going to come with having access to Australians again.”

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said that with a third of the district’s employment related to tourism, the travel bubble offered a chance to further support a post Covid-19 recovery.

”Prior to Covid-19, Australia was New Zealand’s largest international visitor market, making up for almost half of all international visitor arrivals and spending $2.7 billion in 2019,” Trewavas said.