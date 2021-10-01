Auckland, California? Napier, South Africa? Ten New Zealand destinations in foreign countries

As unique as we are here in Aotearoa, some of our place names are anything but.

Here’s a selection of cities, towns and suburbs which share the same names as places in New Zealand, but are often wildly different.

Auckland

Where? California, US

While Auckland may be our biggest city, it's just a bit of a curve in the road across the Pacific in California.

Auckland USA is a small settlement in Tulare County on State Route 245. There’s pretty much nothing there, but it does have some appealing sounding place names like Rattlesnake Creek and Bull Creek.

One thing it does have in common – some eye watering land prices. One of the US state’s biggest ranches is up for sale here, a cool US$21 million, or just tipping over NZ$30 million. You do get 10,000 hectares for that, or roughly half what the Queen owns in Auckland NZ.

PAM WADE and 123RF Oban, Stewart Island and Oban, Scotland.

Oban

Where? Scotland

Two small towns that are as far away from each other as possible but share many similarities.

Difficult to get to but are often swarming with tourists. Those who make the effort are rewarded with some awe inspired nature, even if the weather can be a bit iffy at times.

But only one has wild kiwi. Stewart Island/Rakiura 1, Scotland 0.

Hamilton

Where? Bermuda

There are quite a few Hamiltons dotted around the world, but only one that is as “exotic” as our Waikato whānau, and that’s the capital of the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda.

Part financial hub, part tourist centre, Hamilton Bermuda is the beating heart of the region. It also has amazing beaches and a harbour where Team NZ won the America’s Cup, but does it have The Base? No ... no it does not.

123RF Christchurch, NZ and Christchurch, England.

Christchurch

Where: England

There are a couple of Christchurchs in England, but our one isn’t actually named after any of them. Chch NZ is named after the Oxford college Christ Church, fact fans.

Christchurch in Dorset is probably the most famous of the English versions and its history goes all the way back to the seventh century which makes it ever so slightly older than the Garden City.

Gisborne

Where: Australia

You’d think the only places called Gisborne in neighbouring countries would be named after the same person? Well you’d be wrong, but you’d be close as they were named after two cousins.

Gizzy Aussie Cuzzie was Henry Fyshe Gisborne who had the grand title of the Commissioner of Crown Lands for the Port Phillip District, back in the 1840s. He had set up an outpost in Victoria for his troopers to help suppress Aboriginal resistance. That hasn’t aged well.

Gizzy Kiwi Cuzzie was William Gisborne, who was Colonial Secretary of New Zealand.

New Plymouth

Where: Bahamas

The obvious choice here would be to go to the “OG” Plymouth in England, but I reckon the sun-drenched beaches and laid back charm of New Plymouth on the island of Green Turtle Cay is a pretty good substitute.

This sleepy 18th century village is famous for lobsters, sunsets and an old jail that’s painted pink. While New Plymouth NZ has the famous Len Lye Centre, NP Caribbean has a "Loyalist Memorial Sculpture Garden," a National Monument featuring 24 busts of famous Bahamians.

Gore

Where: Slovenia

If hiking, mountain-biking or just the great outdoors in general appeals, then the little Slovenian village of Gore could be for you.

With a population of just north of 100 you’ll get to know the locals very quickly. If you get bored, you can always drive a couple of hours to see a statue of one of Slovenia’s most famous exports, Melania Trump.

STUFF and SUPLIED Napier, NZ and Napier, South Africa.

Napier

Where: South Africa

Who doesn’t love a good sundial? Well, how about a giant one? One that’s vertical? In fact, the largest in all of South Africa? Well Napier, at the foot of the Soetmuisberg Mountain Range and two hours from Cape Town, has you covered.

Finished in 1965 after 18 months of painstaking work, Danie du Toit’s sundial sits proudly at the centre of the small town. Napier SA has lots of other historic features, but none of the others are sundials.

Westport

Where: Ireland

This is a bit personal. I was due to get married in Westport, Ireland as it’s where my mum’s family comes from, but then Covid struck. I honestly flirted with getting hitched in Westport, NZ before deciding on Queenstown.

Sorry Kiwi Westport.

Wellington

Where: Sierra Leone

Completing the top 10 is the famous beer brewing area of Wellington ... in Sierra Leone. Yup, beers are a thing in this suburb of the west African country’s capital Freetown.

Wellington Sierra Leone is home to Sierra Leone Brewery Limited which brews local favourites Star, Maltina, and some more familiar names like Heineken and Guinness. No Garage Project as yet.