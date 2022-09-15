When it comes to Game of Thrones locations, reality surpasses the fantasy

Lee Tulloch is the founding editor of Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

The tiny island of St Michael's Mount lies off the Cornish coast, a short bus ride from Penzance.

Like Mont Saint Michel, its namesake in France, it's a tidal island, connected to the mainland by a causeway at low tide. The ancestral home of the St Aubyn family, the island is crowned by a fortified castle with cascading gardens down to the sea. In the warmer seasons it crawls with tourists.

It's about to get busier.

The island is one of the settings for the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, which premiered worldwide in August, with close to 10 million viewers in the US.

St Michael's Mount lies off the Cornish coast.

St Michael's Mount has appeared on the screen before as Dracula's castle in the 1979 Dracula movie, but there's nothing like the Game of Thrones franchise to give a destination instant star power.

Ask the residents of Dubrovnik. This gorgeous Croatian city was already in danger of overtourism from cruise ships before it stood in for King's Landing in George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe. But it exploded as a hot destination once millions of viewers (44 million per episode it's estimated) got hooked on the bloody escapades of the Lannister and Stark families. Superfans still come to see more than 19 filming locations, including the Jesuit Staircase where Queen Cersei began her naked walk of shame. Back in 2015, Dubrovnik's mayor said GOT had driven half of the city's 10% annual growth.

Game of Thrones tourism is a huge industry still, especially as there's now a GOT Studio Tour in Belfast, where interior scenes were filmed. The first four seasons brought a direct benefit of £82 million (NZ$157 million) to Northern Ireland's economy. And it continued to grow. Tourism Northern Ireland estimated in 2019 alone GOT brought in 350,000 visitors.

At the height of GOT frenzy I joined a tour of locations in Northern Ireland, travelling to see places such as Ballintoy Harbour, which stood in for the Iron islands, and the Dark Hedges, a spooky tree-lined lane that became the Kingsroad in the series. I remember our bus stopping by a deserted old quarry which had a bit of scaffolding at one end – with the help of CGI this was transformed into The Wall, the 200-plus metre wall of ice on the northern border of the Seven Kingdoms.

Although the residents of Dubrovnik seem to be in two minds about the benefits of GOT tourism, the Northern Irish welcomed this opportunity to show visitors a side of their country apart from the Troubles. Dozens of small tourism businesses launched GOT-themed dinners and events. In one place, I dressed up in mediaeval clobber and learnt how to use a bow and arrow (I've missed my calling).

Iceland, Malta, Morocco and Spain all got boosts from the series and a new cohort of "set jetters" whose travel is directly inspired by what they see on the screen.

Apart from Cornwall, House of the Dragon uses locations in the Peak District of Derbyshire, the mediaeval towns of Cacares and Trujillo in Spain, the Castillo de la Calahorra in Granada and Monsanto in Portugal, a city with yet another ruined mediaeval castle and stony streets (has the GOT location department left a cobblestone unturned in Europe?).

I was sucked in by a scene in the second episode, when King Viserys takes a stroll with Laena, the 12-year-old daughter of Corlys Velaryon, through an enchanting, formal garden high over a sea. I had to look it up, thinking this would be a place to put on the bucket list, hoping it hadn't been computer generated.

In fact, it does exist, a few miles north of Barcelona in Lloret de Mar, a popular Costa Brava holiday spot. The magnificent Gardens of Santa Clotilde overlook the Balearic Sea and were created by the Marquis of Roviralta for his wife, Clotilde. His family donated the 100-year-old property to the city in the 1990s. A popular picnic spot, it's open every day, with a small admission fee.

The GOT franchise is a fantasy series and the art department tends to go wild turning real locations into spectacular dreamscapes that don't bear much relation to reality. The artists stitch together a piece of this place, a corner of that, and add dragons.

Like idealised travel posters of the past, you might not get what you expect when you visit fantasy Westeros. Or you might find that reality is even more wonderful.

