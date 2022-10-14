Ten tourist attractions which no longer exist

Researchers say they're close to discovering the location of the Pink and White Terraces (video published July 2020).

Sometimes, a bucket list isn't about places to visit before you die. It's about places to visit before they die.

Train Street in Hanoi has become the latest popular tourist attraction to close, but the world is full of once-popular sights that have been tamed, shut down or destroyed.

Here are just 10 such tourist attractions that no longer exist.

READ MORE:

* Trading taste for tat: The world's 10 tackiest streets

* Fake tourist attractions - but who cares

* New Zealand tops must-visit film locations



123RF Hanoi Train Street. A few too many tourists posing for pictures on the tracks themselves has led to the authorities saying enough is enough.

Train Street

Where? Hanoi, Vietnam

The novelty of eating and drinking just inches from the train track was the key lure of Train Street. Here, cafes lined up along the tracks, with trains whistling past the outdoor tables at unnervingly close range. Alas, a few too many tourists posing for pictures on the tracks themselves has led to the authorities saying enough is enough. All the cafés were ordered to close in September 2022.

Senado Federal do Brasil/wikimed Guairá Falls were a series of immense waterfalls on the border between Paraguay and Brazil.

Guaíra Falls

Where? Paraguay

Once upon a time, the Guaíra Falls had the greatest flow of any waterfall on Earth. The Paraná River powered over 18 separate cataracts and the roar could be heard several kilometres away.

Then, in 1982, an attraction to rival Igauzu and Niagara was destroyed. The Itaipu Dam was built upstream, and the resulting reservoir submerged the falls.

Nohmul Pyramid

Where? Belize

Breathtakingly senseless human destruction also led to the unseemly end of the Nohmul Pyramid, one of the most important Maya sites in Belize. The 17 metre-tall pyramid met its demise in 2013, when contractors set about knocking it down. They used the rocks, and turned them into gravel to fill roads. Four of the contractors and the company involved received relatively tiny fines for their bulldozer vandalism.

123RF Backpackers would float down the river on inner tubes.

The Vang Vieng Tubing Bars

Where? Vang Vieng, Laos

A decade ago, Vang Vieng was the party capital of South-East Asia. Backpackers would float down the river on inner tubes, stopping at a series of raucous bars, many of which had constructed highly dubious zipwires and jumping platforms. Alas, the combination of dangerous amounts of booze and jumping in a river led to multiple deaths.

There was a major crackdown and, while tubing still exists in Vang Vieng, it's a more controlled, sedate affair. And one without the deadly zipwires.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images The Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo closed in 2018.

The Tsukiji Fish Market

Where? Tokyo, Japan

The world's largest fish market – the Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo – was closed in 2018. Before then, it was famous for its fish auctions, and a whole host of other market stalls and cafés sprang up around it. Those stalls and cafés remain, but the centrepiece has been hollowed out.

The fish traders have now moved to the far less atmospheric Toyusu Market, which sits on reclaimed land in Tokyo Bay. It's still big, and you can still watch the auctions, but it's not the same thing.

Jason Gordon/Stuff The Azure Window crashed into the sea during a storm in 2017.

The Azure Window

Where? Malta

The tiny Mediterranean nation of Malta was gutted to lose one of its prime itinerary tent pegs in 2017. The Azure Window, a majestic 28-metre rock arch on the island of Gozo, crashed into the sea during a storm. Given how many holiday snaps it had featured in before that, this was something of a blow to the local tourism industry. It's a good job Malta has plenty more rugged coastline to go round.

The Sutro Baths

Where? San Francisco, US

If you think your local leisure centre pool isn't half bad, then the Sutro Baths in San Francisco were several leagues higher. This enormous oceanside complex, fed by the incoming swells, was the largest indoor swimming facility on earth. Equipped with slides, swinging rings and a springboard, the pool area was 152m by 77m.

Alas, upkeep was punishingly expensive, and the baths closed down in 1964. They burned down two years later, and the ruins are now part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS The Stardust was a frequent haunt of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack.

The Stardust Casino

Where? Las Vegas, US

The Stardust was the most notorious Las Vegas casino resort of them all. Once the largest hotel in the world, and a hive of dodgy bookkeeping, the Stardust was a frequent haunt of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack. Movies including Swingers, Showgirls and Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas were shot there.

Alas, it became outdated and was pulled down in 2007. Resorts World Las Vegas is now on the site.

HOCKEN COLLECTIONS/ SUPPLIED The site of the Pink and White Terraces, depicted in this painting by JC Hoyte in the 1870s, prior to the eruption of Mt Tarawera in 1886.

The Pink and White Terraces of Lake Rotomahana

Where? Near Rotorua

Back in the 19th century, the Pink and White Terraces of Lake Rotomahana were regularly touted as the eighth wonder of the world. They were hillsides lined with bright layers of silica sinter, and punctuated by geysers.

Then, in 1886, Mount Tarawera erupted, wreaking havoc on the landscape. The terraces were destroyed, and replaced by a big crater – which is now a new, much bigger lake.

The Crystal Palace

Where? London, England

This colossal iron and glass palace was originally built in London's Hyde Park for the Great Exhibition of 1851, before being moved to south London three years later. No building before it had ever been covered in so much glass – there was 84,000 square metres of it - and the Crystal Palace was three times the size of St Paul's Cathedral.

Initially a great tourist attraction, the palace got tattier and more downmarket over time, before a fire ripped through and destroyed it in 1936.

- traveller.com.au