Underrated, uncrowded: 10 of the world's coolest 'third' cities

There's a familiar pattern in tourism. Everyone stampedes towards the biggest and best-known city, then that gets overcrowded, so the savvy travellers look to the second city. Alas, that often gets deluged too, as once-hip Porto, Antwerp and Barcelona can testify.

So why not look a little further along the line to the cool third cities that are eagerly awaiting their moment in the spotlight?

Valencia

Where? Spain

The spiritual home of paella has plenty of heritage – the central market and cathedral are gorgeous. But Valencia is carving out a niche for modern architecture, with the City of Arts and Sciences providing daring architecture and a series of museums and cultural attractions. This is also a beach city – the big, wide, promenade-backed Playa de la Malvarossa is the best spot for swimming, sunbathing and people-watching. See visitvalencia.com

Valencia is also a beach city.

Durban

Where? South Africa

Durban offers something that Johannesburg and Cape Town can't – miles and miles of Indian Ocean beaches. There are also strong Zulu and Indian influences. If you head downtown, try some bunny chow – effectively a curry in a bread bowl. Durban's main attractions – the uShaka Marine World Aquarium and Umgeni River Bird Park are fairly generic wildlife parks. But the Kwa Muhle Museum gives a riveting insight into local history, and how the forerunner of the Apartheid system was trialled in Durban. See visitdurban.travel

123RF Ghent is better looking than Brussels and Antwerp.

Ghent

Where? Belgium

Prettier than both Brussels and Antwerp, Ghent manages to retain a sense of realness by the canals. It is a hotbed of vegan dining, while the 10th century Gravensteen Castle may as well have come straight from the children's story books. There are also handsome cathedrals and churches, but this is a city made for mooching in-between ridiculously potent beers. See visit.gent.be

Chicago

Where? US

Sorry New York and LA, you just don't look as cool as Chicago does. Here, the skyscrapers soar up around the Chicago River as the El trains rattled around overhead on raised tracks.

Chicago also retains the big city energy while ditching the attitude. It's simply a fun city to hang out in. Key things to tick off the list include a visit to the Second City Comedy Club, giant dino encounters at the Field Museum, seeing world-class outdoor art installations in Millennium Park and ogling the gleaming towers on an architecture cruise. See choosechicago.com

Haiphong

Where? Vietnam

Haiphong feels a lot more relaxed than Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, and still has plenty of French colonial influence in the boulevards and buildings. There's a strong café culture, too, which is just as well given this is a city for hanging out in rather than charging around tourist attractions. It's arguably best used as a gateway to Cat Ba Island, a wildlife-packed nature reserve, however. See Vietnam.travel

123RF Vancouver is famously 'nice'.

Vancouver

Where? Canada

Toronto and Montreal may top Vancouver on population, but they don't on natural beauty. Vancouver is famously 'nice', with a walk or cycle around the Seawall of Stanley Park the obligatory introduction to the city. But that can be followed up by taking the dinky little ferries to the Granville Island Market, wobbling on the forest-surrounded Capilano Suspension Bridge and tasting craft beers in historic Gastown. See destinationvancouver.com

Lyon

Where? France

Paris and Marseille may be bigger, but Lyon has carved out a niche as France's culinary capital. This is best explored in the many, many restaurants, but the Cité International de la Gastronomie is an interactive museum devoted to all things food. Meanwhile, the Musée des Confluences majors in anthropology, while the Roman theatre is the biggest of several hints at a Roman past. See en.lyon-france.com

Fortaleza

Where? Brazil

Few cities are as beach-focused as Fortaleza, Brazil's third-largest city after Sao Paulo and Rio. 5km long Praia do Futuro is arguably the most spectacular of these beaches, but there are dozens to pick from. On the wholesome, educative side, the Centro Cultural Dragão do Mar brings art and insights into traditional life in north-eastern Brazil. See visitbrasil.com

Naples

Where? Italy

Naples doesn't have the history of Rome or the art and style of Milan, but it more than makes up for that with fiery character. There's no shortage of grand, monumental buildings, with the fearsome Castel Novo now hosting an art gallery and the Royal Palace showing off lushly-decorated apartments. But the personality comes from the food scene – this is the home of pizza – and the looming volcanic backdrop provided by Mt Vesuvius. See visitnaples.eu

Tourism and Events Queensland Brisbane: The laneway scene in the CBD and Fortitude Valley brings the cool.

Brisbane

Where? Queensland, Australia

Australia's own third city is confidently blasting its way out of Sydney and Melbourne's shadow – not least by securing the 2032 Olympics. The laneway scene in the CBD and Fortitude Valley brings the cool, but Brisbane is at its best as an outdoor city. The man-made beach on the Southbank, the Botanic Gardens at the tip of the CBD and the walking route along the river make for a perfect introduction. See visitbrisbane.com.au

Disclosure: David Whitley has been the guest of local tourist boards in Brisbane, Chicago, Vancouver and Ghent.

