10 countries you never hear about - but ought to

These countries never seem to hit the news or travel pages, but just because you never hear about them doesn't mean you shouldn't visit.

Kyrgyzstan

This was a Lonely Planet top country for 2019 but few tourists (bar Russians) visit, even though Kyrgyzstan is one of the planet's most scenic destinations. Its tourism slogan "So Much to Discover" isn't wrong. Mountains, three of which rear over 7000 metres, are dotted with gorgeous lakes and flanked by summer pastureland where yaks graze. See discoverkyrgyzstan.org

Panama

Okay, you've heard of the Panama Canal, high on the cruise bucket list, but what else? While neighbour Costa Rica is all the eco-rage, Panama has similar rainforest highlands haunted by monkeys and quetzals. It also has dual Caribbean and Pacific coastlines. A highlight is the largely undeveloped, coral-surrounded San Blas Archipelago for a Robinson Crusoe getaway. See tourismpanama.com

Bulgaria

This seldom-mentioned country should have oodles of visitors, but only its Black Sea beaches pull in the Eastern European crowds. Elsewhere you get all that European culture and history in peace: Neolithic tombs, Roman remains, fortified former capital Veliko Tarnovo, icon-filled Orthodox churches, and ruined fortress Belogradchik set against snow peaks. Plovdiv is one of Europe's oldest cities. See bulgariatravel.org

123RF Plovdiv is the second-largest city in Bulgaria.

Eswatini​

Better known by former name Swaziland, this small kingdom between South Africa and Mozambique is their mellower cousin yet has similar stunning mountain scenery and national parks such as Hlane and Mkhaya where you can see big African animals. Accommodation is good, hiking trails well-organised, people friendly and cultural traditions and colourful festivals alive and well. See thekingdomofeswatini.com

123RF Vysoka Hill in Slovakia. The country hasn’t been hit by the tourist masses.

Slovakia

When Czechoslovakia reached an amicable divorce in 1992 the Czech Republic (especially Prague) got all the tourist attention. While capital Bratislava on the Danube River does get brief visitors, the country's east remains gloriously unbothered by mass tourism despite abundant castles, wine regions, thermal spas and pretty historical towns. The High Tatras has great hiking and good-value skiing. See slovakia.com

Uruguay

Is Uruguay ever in the news? Only during soccer championships. Wedged between far better-known Argentina and Brazil, this safe, well-run, friendly nation has beautiful countryside where gaucho (cowboy) culture thrives. Capital Montevideo is cultured and progressive. Punta del Este beach resort is the party capital but gives way to endless untouched beaches and laidback fishing villages. See uruguaynatural.com

123RF With scarcely a town and few roads, Mongolia is adventure travel at its best.

Mongolia

Though barely on the tourist radar, Mongolia is one of the world's last great wilderness areas in which steppes, mountains, braided rivers and Gobi Desert meet. With scarcely a town and few roads, this is adventure travel at its best. Expect yak and sheep herds, Buddhist temples, ancient rock art, top dinosaur fossil sites, and colossal glacial landscapes. See mongolia.travel

Albania

You can see Albania from heavily visited Corfu and yet, despite similar Mediterranean coastlines to Greece, only recently has the Albanian Riviera caught the attention of sun-seeking northern Europeans. The mountainous nation of verdant valleys and sapphires seas has a dense historical legacy that includes Greco-Roman site Butrint and Ottoman-era town Gijrokaster, both World Heritage listed. See albania.al

123RF Mbour in Senegal. There are plenty of reasons to visit this West African nation.

Senegal

Seven World Heritage sites, national parks, megalithic circles, bird-filled delta lands, a pink lake, and plump beaches and prime surfing spots along Petite Côte are among good reasons to visit this West African nation. Gorée Island traces the horrible history of the slave trade. Capital Dakar is chaotic but colourful and has a great music scene. See discoversenegal.com

Ecuador

While the Galapagos is a staple of ecotourism and expedition cruising, mainland Ecuador is overlooked. Yet its Amazon rainforest and Mindo cloud forest provide alternative wildlife – monkeys, sloths, incredible birds – while the Andes has great hiking through magnificent scenery. 5897-metre Cotopaxi and 6263-metre Chimborazo are two of 14 volcanoes strung along a 200-kilometre corridor near capital Quito. See ecuador.travel

