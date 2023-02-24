From roller coasters to tunnels, here are 10 of the world's astonishingly long things

If you're looking to tick off a few travel records, here's where you'll have to go to experience the world's longest things.

River

The Nile and Amazon are the world's longest rivers, but you can cause a riot among geographers by debating which takes the crown, since it all depends on defining where the rivers begin and (in the case of the multi-mouthed Amazon) end. The Nile, including its variously named headwaters, is most commonly cited as the longest at around 6650kms. The 240 temple-dense kilometres between Luxor and Aswan is certainly one of the world's most astonishing travel destinations. See egypt.travel

123RF Steel Dragon 2000 is at Nagashima Spa Land just outside Nagoya in Japan.

Roller coaster

If you have a strong stomach then why not tackle the Steel Dragon 2000 at Nagashima Spa Land just outside Nagoya in Japan. It isn't just the world's longest roller coast at 2479m but one of the fastest and tallest, with a 93.5m drop at one point and speeds of up to 153kph guaranteed to blow your wig off. Its successive waves of "hills" resemble a dragon's back; you're hoisted mechanically onto the biggest before gravity does the rest. See kankomie.or.jp

123RF Mammoth by name, mammoth by nature.

Cave system

Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky, US has the longest known cave system, with at least 680kms of limestone caves and tunnels, and more being surveyed every year. Some are large enough to have their own underground hills and valleys. Record apart, Mammoth is a great attraction in itself, with spectacular caves such as Frozen Niagara and Grand Avenue open to the public. The more intrepid can take crawling tours into its cramped corners. See nps.gov

Highway

This is a contentious category that depends on definition. The longest officially known by a single name is the Pan-American Highway that runs 30,000kms from Alaska to the southern tip of South America, but it has a short gap in the middle across inhospitable terrain in Panama. The 20,557km Asian Highway 1 is uninterrupted, though some would argue it too is a network of roads rather than a single highway. Still, driving either is an adventurer's dream.

Tunnel

The world's longest continuous tunnels are all aqueducts, with Line 6 of the metro in the Chinese city of Chengdu the longest transport tunnel. Finished in 2020, the tunnel runs for 68.8kms and has 56 stations. It will cost you a bargain $2 to ride its entire length. The whole Chengdu metro system currently has over 500kms of lines, with more to come, although the 803km Shanghai Metro is the most extensive metro system in the world. See gochengdu.cn

Elaine Thompson/AP A line of vehicles wait to enter Canada from the US.

International border

The longest border shared by two countries runs 8891kms in two sections between the USA and Canada. (Next on the list are Russia-Kazakhstan and Argentina-Chile.) It's crossed by 119 official land crossings and 13 ferry crossings. Six airports actually straddle the border. It's a common misconception that the US-Canada border is undefended, since there are in fact regular patrols, checkpoints and sensors hidden beneath remote roads and paths along its length. See canada.travel, visittheusa.com.au

Road bridge

The 55km Burapha Withi Expressway in Thailand (commonly called the Bang Na Expressway) was the world's longest bridge of any sort when it was completed in early 2000, though it has now fallen to number seven. It remains the world's longest road bridge, carrying six lanes (with two toll plazas) between Bang Na in Bangkok's southern suburbs southeast to Bang Pakong. You'll most likely be on it if travelling by road to seaside resort towns Chonburi or Pattaya. See tourismthailand.org

123RF Eighty Mile Beach is actually 137 miles or 220kms long.

Beach

You could argue at length where one beach begins and another ends, and whether every beach has been measured, but the main contender is Eighty Mile Beach in the northwest corner of Western Australia between Broome and Port Hedland. Despite its name, it's actually 137 miles or 220kms long, and notable for huge nine-metre tides, abundant shells and migrating seabirds. Most travellers visit for birdwatching and excellent fishing. It's most easily accessed at its southern end. See westernaustralia.com

Bridge

At a whopping 164.8kms long the Danyang–Kunshan Grand Bridge, which spans the lakes, rivers and rice fields of the often-saturated Yangtze River Delta between Nanjing and Shanghai, is the world's longest bridge. It's a railway viaduct on the high-speed Shanghai-Beijing line, which runs the world's fastest scheduled trains, whose speed hit 350kph. Blink and you'll miss the bridge's longest overwater section, or almost: it takes 90 seconds to hurtle nine kilometres across Yangcheng Lake. See cnto.org.au

NEOM The Line will run for 120kms.

Building

It seems that long is the new tall when it comes to fancy new buildings, and Saudi Arabia has thrown down the gauntlet by announcing a new building called The Line which it claims will run for 120kms across desert and mountain near the Gulf of Aqaba. It will have its own microclimate and high-speed railway, and eventually house nine million people. Some doubt it will ever happen, but watch this space. See neom.com

Brian Johnston has travelled courtesy of numerous tourism offices and tour companies.

- traveller.com.au