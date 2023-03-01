Eight destinations that films and TV shows changed forever

You never notice it in New York, that the city is essentially one gigantic film set, the backdrop to more TV shows and movies than you will ever actually have the chance see.

New York is just so large and so packed with attractions that you won't even be aware of the people taking photos outside Katz's Deli (When Harry Met Sally), or Tom's Restaurant (Seinfeld), or even the apartment block that was supposed to be Carrie Bradshaw's in Sex and the City. Everyone else just goes about their business.

The same can't be said, however, in other famous film and TV locations around the world. If the show is big enough, and the city is small enough, then on-screen fame can totally alter a destination, so much so that it will forever be known for its starring role, above and beyond anything else.

If you happen to find yourself in any of the following places, you will know, instantly, why they're famous. And you might not be happy about it.

123RF Dubrovnik, Croatia has become wildly popular thanks in part to a starring role in Game of Thrones.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

For a destination to be truly altered by its on-screen appearance you need two things: a small, contained location, and a particularly obsessive fanbase. So it should come as no surprise to discover that Dubrovnik – historic, beautiful, perennially popular Dubrovnik – is now best known for Game of Thrones. The show hasn't even screened for four years or so, and yet every tourist shop in town is still selling "I heart Jon Snow" T-shirts and people are still hunting down the exact Kings Landing locations. This will take a long time to die down.

Taormina, Italy

I have to admit, I haven't been to Taormina since the second series of the TV show White Lotus was screened in November last year, but I can imagine there will be a change there. The show was extremely popular, and one of its stars was the location, this mediaeval hillside town in sunny Sicily. White Lotus may not inspire Game of Thrones-style fandom, but Taormina is still a relatively small place that is going to be inundated with people who have watched the show for a good few years yet.

Salzburg, Austria

There are so many reasons for Salzburg to be famous. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born and spent much of his life in Salzburg. The Austrian city is Unesco World Heritage site, a city of "outstanding value to humanity". It has traditional Christmas markets. Multiple festivals. And yet the main reason so many tourists visit is a film that was made more than 50 years ago. Yes, the Sound of Music was set and shot in Salzburg, and still people come to dance in the gardens and run through the fields.

123RF Lake Como is the setting for many a film and TV show.

Lake Como, Italy

Once again: small location, rabid fanbase. Italy's Lake Como has been the setting for many a film and TV show, from James Bond in Casino Royale, to George Clooney in Ocean's Twelve, to Steve Carrell in Morning Wars (though that shoot was actually done in a mansion in LA). Most famously, however, Lake Como was featured in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and fans of the film are still queueing up to get married (or just take photos) at Villa Balbianello, where Natalie Portman once stood.

Ait Ben Haddou, Morocco

Ait Ben Haddou isn't famous for one movie – it's famous for several. And unlike Lake Como, it's known for little else. This historic fortified village in central Morocco has formed the backdrop for such films as Lawrence of Arabia, The Mummy, Gladiator, Babel, Prince of Persia… and, of course, Game of Thrones. The city thrives on its connection to these movies; indeed, its preservation and entire continued existence can be put down to its on-screen stardom.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There are certain spots in NZ that lend themselves more to LotR tourism than others – Matamata, aka Hobbiton.

New Zealand (all of it)

You don't even need to be told that New Zealand is famous for Lord of the Rings. You know it. Everyone knows it. This has to be one of the most successful tourism campaigns that wasn't actually a tourism campaign of all time. I haven't even seen Lord of the Rings and I still associate all those alpine landscapes and rolling green meadows with Frodo and whatever the other people are called. Though there are certain spots in NZ that lend themselves more to LotR tourism than others – Matamata, aka Hobbiton, being the most obvious – really, all of New Zealand is a film star now, and everyone knows it.

Matmata, Tunisia

Small place, rabid fanbase. You get the idea. And so the tiny village of Matmata in Tunisia, just next to absolutely nothing, is a popular tourist attraction. People come here for one reason only: Star Wars. The Hotel Sidi Driss, a troglodyte dwelling chiselled into live rock, served as the home of a young Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars film (or Episode IV: A New Hope, as it's known these days). It doesn't matter that that film was released more than 45 years ago: the obsession continues, and the popularity of Matmata as a tourism destination remains.

Murren, Switzerland

Murren is another place that should be famous for all manner of reasons, from its incredible Swiss alpine views to the excellent skiing to the traditional village feel. What it's best known for, however, is being a Bond villain lair. The revolving restaurant Piz Gloria acted as the base for Ernst Stavro Blofeld in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, and the mountaintop eatery still leans hard into that history, with all sorts of Bond-themed attractions (including a "James Bond Brunch", whatever that is). The skiing is great and the views are amazing – but everyone is still here to follow in George Lazenby's swaggering footsteps.

