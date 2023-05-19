The countries these travel writers can't wait to revisit

Think you know Italy? Think again (video published August 2019).

Whether it is the people, the food, or even the toilets, these are the destinations the Stuff Travel team have fallen in love with – and would revisit without question.

Jordan

When most people think of Jordan, they think of the famous lost city of Petra and the imposing carved facades of the royal tomb known as the Treasury. After all, the striking archaeological wonders are perhaps the country’s most famous tourist attractions.

But for me, I am transported back to its food. Pomegranates, olives, labneh, goats cheeses, freshly made hummus and flatbread, and of course, mansaf, the lamb feast covered in yoghurt sauce, considered the national dish of Jordan. I can still remember the aromas of the feast being pulled out from the underground oven at a Bedouin camp in the Wadi Rum desert.

I hiked some of the highlights of the Jordan Trail with World Expeditions in 2019 - and it was a beautiful taster of a country full of ancient history, remarkable natural wonders, outstanding hospitality and delicious cuisine. I would return in a heartbeat –Juliette Sivertsen, acting chief news director - travel

123rf The feast being pulled out from the underground oven at a Bedouin camp in the Wadi Rum desert.

Japan

I have never fallen head over heels for a country as quickly as I have for Japan. I have only ever spent a week there and I barely scratched the surface of a country that is electric and mystifying in equal measures.

I managed to see some of the countryside, stayed at a ryokan, took a Shinkansen, ate noodles in a theme park dedicated to the famous food - all without spending hardly any time in the city most people will land in, Tokyo. The food has never been better and the toilets ... well all you hear about them is true.

The country is vast and I have only just started to discover it. – Alan Granville, travel reporter

123RF Nagoya Castle is the centrepiece of the Japanese city of Nagoya.

Also Japan

I’ve visited Japan five times, and am set to make my sixth trip later this year.

It sounds excessive - especially as there are still so many parts of the world I’m yet to visit. But my obsession is explained by the fact that I studied Japanese at school and university (study-related trips accounted for four of my visits). I always thought I might end up living there someday, but life has taken me in different directions.

Every time I’ve visited, I’ve had a totally different experience - from living with a host family in Hiroshima as a high school student, to spending a semester at a university in Osaka, to taking part in a special visit to Fukushima following the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.

My upcoming trip is purely for leisure - and I’ll be joined by my partner and friends, who will be visiting for the first time. I’m excited to see this country I love so much through fresh eyes. – Siobhan Downes, senior travel reporter

123rf There's a lot to discover in Scotland.

Scotland

With my wife's family originating from Scotland, I've been lucky enough to visit the country on several occasions.

Visits typically start and end in Dundee catching up with aunties and cousins over tea and biscuits, while the odd day trip has extended across the River Tay to the small settlements of St Andrews and Crail. There have been a couple of memorable trips to the mediaeval capital of Edinburgh.

As I have been told, there is so much more to see than the country's fourth-largest city. The most unbelievable white-sand beaches await in the northern highlands, there are fairytale castles set next to glassy lochs, and whisky islands serving the best single malt in the world. Hopefully next time. - Stephen Heard, travel publishing coordinator

123RF The famous Cinque Terre on the Italian Riviera.

Italy

Perhaps it’s because I recently became obsessed with Elena Ferrante’s quartet of novels relaying the lifelong friendship of two Neopolitan women that I have become re-obsessed with Italy.

I visited Rome, Florence and Milan while I was living in London but they were brief affairs, allowing me just enough time to fall in love with the history, art, architecture and food before it all came to an abrupt end with a budget flight back home.

I’d love to return to these cities, with their scores of galleries, museums, colourful neighbourhoods and lively trattorias, but also to visit locations from Ferrante’s novels: Naples, Pisa, the idyllic-sounding isle of Ischia.

In a dream world, I’d hire a country villa and a bike, and spend a month or so eating the likes of wood-fired pizza and freshly picked peaches al fresco and biking through Cypress tree-dotted countryside to cute cobblestone villages. Or get my hands on one of those infamous €1 (NZ$1.70) homes. – Lorna Thornber, travel reporter

Let us know in the comments which overseas destination you can’t wait to return to.