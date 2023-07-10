Try the OneSmart prepaid travel card for your travels

Travelling can be an amazing experience but it pays to organise your budget in advance.

Travel enriches our lives, but managing expenses can be overwhelming.

The key to keeping everything sorted is Air New Zealand's OneSmart™ Prepaid Travel Money Card. As a reloadable prepaid multi-currency travel card, you can have multiple currencies on one card, making travel a breeze.

No more hassle of carrying multiple cards or dealing with currency exchange. Here's how you can make your travel dreams a reality while focusing on experiencing new cultures and making memories, with OneSmart:

With Air New Zealand's OneSmart Prepaid Travel Money Card you can earn Airpoints Dollars™ while you spend on your holiday.

You earn while you spend

Using your OneSmart card, you can earn Airpoints Dollars™ while you spend on your holiday. You earn 1 Airpoints Dollar™ for every NZD $100 spent overseas on eligible purchases* meaning you could be funding your next trip while you travel!

You won't get stung by exchange rates

Every traveller has a tale about an unwelcome exchange rate surprise. The OneSmart card lets you lock in up to eight different currencies and exchange rates when you load, making it easy to use for day-to-day spending while traveling without worrying about sudden currency fluctuations. Your card will automatically select the currency of the country in which you are travelling if you have that currency loaded in your account. You can load currencies before you leave NZ.

Managing your budget

The OneSmart card works like a debit card, so you can budget for your spending money before your trip, and you're spending your own money while you're away.

You can load currencies to your OneSmart card and not get caught out with exchange rate surprises.

You will save on ATM fees

Sometimes you need a bit of old-school cash on your travels (those local markets do have great bargains, after all) and you can save on ATM fees by using your OneSmart card. There are three free ATM withdrawals~ per month and no card-request fee either. You can also withdraw currency using your OneSmart card at ATMs with a Mastercard® symbol while travelling, receiving the currency that the ATM dispenses.

You can travel securely with the OneSmart Card using it anywhere you see a Mastercard symbol.

You'll travel more securely

A holiday doesn't mean you need to carry a wallet full of foreign cash all the time either. A OneSmart card is safer when travelling overseas, where carrying cash on you can leave you vulnerable to theft or even simply losing your banknotes. Anywhere in the world you see the Mastercard symbol, you can use your OneSmart card.

Signing up is easy

Air New Zealand knows how much can go into planning your dream holiday, so they've made it simple and easy to sign up for a OneSmart card. A OneSmart card is available on request to all Airpoints® members residing in New Zealand and aged 16 years or older. Plus, it's free to apply.

The OneSmart card helps keep your holiday stress free.

It's all at your fingertips

As OneSmart is all about making your holiday as stress-free as possible, you can download the OneSmart app to your iOS or Android phone and manage your OneSmart money from it. You can even transfer money between currencies, see your balance, and view your transactions, making it easy to see how much holiday money you spend—and save! You can also transfer any leftover funds on your card into your bank account once you return home—and start planning your next getaway.

To learn more about OneSmart or to request a card, visit www.airnewzealand.co.nz/onesmart and start planning for that next holiday today.

OneSmart is an unsecured debt security issued by EML Payment Solutions Limited (8079483) (the "Issuer"). OneSmart is not guaranteed by any person. EML is solely responsible for the repayment of your OneSmart facility. View the Product Disclosure Statement for more detail.

Information has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situation or needs and you should consider the appropriateness of the information about the OneSmart facility before making any decisions about whether to acquire or continue using the prepaid facility.

Eligibility criteria apply. OneSmart is available to Airpoints™ members residing in New Zealand, 16 years of age or older.

Mastercard® is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

Air New Zealand Airpoints terms and conditions apply.

*Eligible purchases do not include money orders, traveller's cheques, gambling chips, adult entertainment, flights purchased directly from Air New Zealand. You do not earn Airpoints Dollars™ when loading funds to your OneSmart Card, transferring funds to another currency balance or another member's OneSmart Card or when withdrawing funds from ATMs or cashing out your OneSmart Card balance. Purchases that are reversed, refunded or charged-back are also ineligible for points earn, in addition to fees incurred.

~Some ATM operators may charge their own fees and set their own limits.

#Although the Mastercard acceptance mark may be displayed, OneSmart may not operate in some countries and geographical regions, due to restrictions. For more information please see the Product Disclosure Statement.