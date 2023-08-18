10 places with a bad reputation you should totally visit

Bargain prices, scrumptious food, perpetual sunshine and pretty coastlines await at these unfairly maligned destinations.

Naples, Italy

Be alert to scammers and pickpockets, but Naples has little violent crime or obvious Camorra activity. It does, though, have a superb setting between bay and Vesuvius volcano, and a long and important history that has bequeathed it ancient ruins, palaces, three castles and several outstanding art museums. Street life is beguiling and perpetually buzzing, and street and restaurant food among the world’s best. See visitnaples.eu

123rf The historic walled city of Cartagena is a highlight in Colombia.

Cartagena, Colombia

Guerrillas, kidnappers, drug cartels: you’ve heard it all. Be cautious in Colombia, where some regions remain off-limits, but the Caribbean coastline in particular is splendid. You’ll find turquoise waters, beaches fringed by coral reefs and low-key tourism development. The highlight is World Heritage port city Cartagena, with its Spanish-era architecture and flower-draped balconies. Colombia also offers Amazonian rainforest and Andean mountain landscapes. See colombia.travel

123rf The striking Guggenheim Bilbao art museum.

Basque Country, Spain

The ETA [Basque separatists] waged terrorist attacks here for decades, but they ended in 2011. Today this north-east region retains a distinct cultural identity and top sights, not least the striking Guggenheim Bilbao art museum. The pretty coastline is studded with fishing villages, while capital Vitoria-Gasteiz has a terrific medieval centre. Nothing beats the food scene, particularly in San Sebastian, one of the world’s best places to eat. See tourism.euskadi.eus

Kolkata, India

The former Calcutta is certainly crowded, chaotic, shabby and still has shocking slums, but the intellectual capital of India has undergone two decades of steady improvements. The magnificent colonial-era buildings and squares of the city centre are an eyeful, the Indian Museum shows off a wonderfully random collection of artefacts, and sights such as the Botanical Gardens, Kalighat temple and flower markets are a delight. See wbtourism.gov.in

Belfast, UK

The Northern Irish capital’s bombings are a thing of the last century, and Belfast has stepped out in style. Its grandiose Victorian-era city centre is restored, shops and pubs are busy once more, artsy communities thrive, and the University Quarter offers a lively nightlife. The Titanic Quarter is the biggest drawcard thanks to its excellent exhibition on the Titanic, which was constructed in Belfast’s dockyards. See visit-belfast.com

123RF Sri Lanka is full of wonder.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s economic woes have made media headlines, but all the more reason to spend your tourist dollars in a country that desperately needs them. Everything is still here, now at bargain prices: outstanding surf beaches, stunning highlands draped in waterfalls and tea plantations, national parks where elephants roam, Buddhist sites, and the splendid ruins of ancient cities Anuradhapura and Pollonaruwa. The spicy food is scrumptious. See srilanka.travel

Marseille, France

For a long time, France’s oldest and second-largest city was crime-ridden and run down. Then it redeveloped its waterfront, opened the terrific Mediterranean Civilisations Museum, and was declared 2013 European Capital of Culture. Tourists have since been enjoying its harbour setting, scrubbed-up architecture, multicultural street markets, and great range of wine bars and Provencal and North African restaurants. Perpetual sunshine and interesting nearby islands are other attractions. See marseille-tourisme.com

Mexico

Yes, petty crime is common and certain regions have serious issues with drug-cartel violence, but that doesn’t stop more than 30 million tourists annually enjoying great swaths of this colourful, energetic, friendly country. Highlights are the Caribbean coast, ancient Mayan and Aztec ruins, and Spanish-era towns with ancient indigenous cultures, such as beautiful Oaxaca. Mexico City has great museums, restaurants and street food. See visitmexico.com

Guangzhou, China

China’s southern trading city has a reputation as a business town with nothing tourist-worthy. Not so. Guangzhou has a venerable clan house and old temples, and important connections to China’s revolutionary history. Most of all, it showcases the fast-paced energy of contemporary China, with great shopping, spectacular contemporary architecture and trendy districts such as arty Redtory and nightlife area Jianshe. Nowhere better for outstanding Cantonese cuisine. See eguangzhou.gov.cn

Deep South, US

Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee haven’t entirely shaken off a reputation that dates all the way back to the Civil War and Civil Rights movement, but this region has far more cultural influences and historical depth than you might imagine, starting with its wonderfully spicy cuisine and world-influencing music scene. The landscapes are splendid too: Great Smoky Mountains is America’s most-visited national park for a reason. See deep-south-usa.com

The writer has travelled courtesy of numerous tourism offices and travel companies.

- traveller.com.au