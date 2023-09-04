Get to these 9 islands before everyone else does

Beaches, serenity, warm weather, seclusion – what’s not to love about island travel? More recently, however, low footprints, sustainability and green credentials are on the radar as we all seek our places in the sun.

Here’s what’s making a splash in island tourism.

Give me a second

Fiji’s second-largest island has long been overlooked, but a new development is creating ripples across the Fijian archipelago. Nawi Island will be home to a superyacht marina, yacht club and a new luxury spa and resort, generating extra interest in Fiji’s forgotten island. Vanua Levu still relies on sugar over tourism. Mostly connected by dirt roads except the sweetly named, and picturesque, Hibiscus Highway, some of Fiji’s most under-rated five-star resorts (such as Namale Resort & Spa and Jean-Michael Cousteau Resort) are built right beside a 200-kilometre reef system, home to some of the best diving and snorkelling on Earth (which is also the soft coral capital of the world). Only 60 kilometres north of the main island, Vanua Levu’s time is coming. See fiji.travel

SUPPLIED Namale Resort, Fiji.

Killer whale of a time

Seattle’s best-kept secret has somehow remained off the travel radar. That’s surprising since the 172 islands in the San Juan group between Washington State and Canada’s Vancouver Island are the best places on Earth for spotting resident and transient orca in the wild, while also being one of the best places overall for whale-watching anywhere. Easily accessed by car ferry just north-west of Seattle, these islands are home to the likes of Oprah, Bill Gates and Chris Pratt. See stateofwatourism.com

Privacy, please

November marks the opening of Pelorus Island, Australia’s most exclusive private island retreat, accessible only by helicopter or private yacht. Located 30 minutes flying time from Townsville, Pelorus Private Island offers up to eight guests (ideal for multi-generational family trips or groups of friends) their own private island within the Great Barrier Reef, with four suites set among 400 hectares of pristine habitat beside a sandy bay. Snorkel or dive pristine fringing reef right off the beach, or island hop around the surrounding Great Palm archipelago of islands by boat. You can also easily access Hinchinbrook Island, Australia’s largest island national park. See pelorusprivateisland.au

SUPPLIED Pelorus Island will be accessible only by helicopter or private yacht.

Get there before it’s white hot

When the second season of global hit series White Lotus was filmed in Sicily local tourism operators reported a 90% increase in international bookings; in fact, all of Italy experienced a surge in tourist numbers. Now with season three of the series to be filmed in Thailand, the strongest indications are that Koh Samui’s Four Seasons Laem Yai Bay will be the setting (the previous two seasons have used Four Seasons properties set on beaches; this is the only such property in Thailand). Forecasts have travellers flocking to Koh Samui with its impressive collection of luxury resorts set right on stunning beaches in the Gulf of Thailand. Our advice? Get there sooner rather than later. See fourseasons.com; amazingthailand.com.au/koh-samui

123RF Sri Lanka has everything from the best wildlife safaris outside of Africa to surf beaches and hill country dubbed Little England.

Teardrop island’s comeback

After its worst economic crisis in decades last year – which caused severe political instability and shortages of everything from basic food to electricity – 2023, at the time of writing, is proving a far more forgiving year for Sri Lanka. The travel industry is back on its feet with depreciation of the rupee meaning our dollar goes a lot further, while hotels are offering specials to entice tourists back (and keeping prices at pre-pandemic levels). Sri Lanka has everything from the best wildlife safaris outside of Africa to surf beaches and hill country dubbed Little England. One in eight families depend on tourism, being there is a good way to aid their recovery. See srilanka.travel

Shell out for the Seychelles

Keen to reduce your carbon footprint? Then stay on Alphonse Island, arguably the world’s most sustainable isle. In an era of unprecedented climate change, there’s nothing hotter than a holiday on an island entirely powered by the sun and fuelled by plant-based foods. Located on a tiny island in the Seychelles with no cars (or roads to drive them on), sleep in a bungalow or suite right on the beach, beside one of the Indian Ocean’s best diving sites, home to turtles, eagle and manta rays, spinner dolphins and an almost untouched fish population. Located 1500 kilometres east of Africa, these are considered some of the world’s most pristine islands. See alphonse-island.com

123RF The Raja Ampat archipelago in West Papua.

Arise, the Galapagos of South-East Asia

Dubbed the world’s last true paradise, the Raja Ampat group of islands in eastern Indonesia is credited as offering the richest marine biodiversity on Earth, with over 1500 species of fish and more than 75% of the world’s coral species, all cocooned within a four million hectare marine protection zone. While difficult to access from Australia by plane, it’s fast becoming the hottest destination in South-East Asian cruising. Australian cruise companies from True North to Coral Expeditions now offer departures from Darwin deep into Raja Ampat. Once beset by bomb and potassium cyanide fishing, it’s become an Asian ecotourism hot-spot, particularly for divers. See indonesia.travel

Easy being green

With Italy experiencing a record-breaking summer for tourists in both 2022 and 2023 (post-pandemic, and post-White Lotus), those preferring to escape the crowds are now discovering Italy’s Aeolian Islands. Most head to chic celeb hang-out, Panerea, but there are seven volcanic islands rising dramatically from the ocean accessible by ferry from Sicily. While each offers unique attractions – from dormant volcanoes to spectacular beaches – the greenest island, Salina, is the next big thing. Eat in piazzas by the waterfront among wine bars at picturesque main port, Santa Marina, before visiting vineyards spread across the island. Or better yet, charter your own yacht from Sicily and anchor offshore. See visitsicily.info

Bonkers for Honkers, all over again

Almost completely closed to the world till 2023 because of pandemic border restrictions, Hong Kong is fast re-establishing itself as the number one island destination in Asia. Partially thanks to a give-away of half a million international flights, visitation to Hong Kong has jumped 68% month-on-month since the final pandemic restrictions were lifted earlier this year. Plenty happened while Hong Kong was shut off, like the opening of one of the largest modern and contemporary museums in the world, M+ Museum (Asia’s first global visual art museum) and the seven-storey Hong Kong Palace Museum. New luxury hotels from Rosewood and Fullerton opened, while one of Hong Kong’s most iconic hotels, The Regent, had a grand re-opening. See discoverhongkong.com

