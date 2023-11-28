Eight epic film locations that should be on your bucket list

The most epic stories of all time, no matter how old, have the ability to take on a new life when retold through a movie.

Consider the doomed love between a young aristocrat and a poor artist aboard the maiden voyage in Titanic or the invention of the nuclear bomb in Oppenheimer.

Then there’s the US$130 million (NZ$214 million) new Ridley Scott epic Napoleon just released, depicting the colossal clash between Napoleon and Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo.

Just as epic movies are now back in fashion, so is epic travel

There’s something magical about witnessing first-hand locations that we’ve admired or that have horrified us already on the big screen, and it adds an extra frisson of excitement to any trip.

Napoleon offers spectacular scenes depicting the clashes of the world’s then two biggest armies, so why not go and see the once blood-stained Belgian site of these legendary battles for yourself? It’s hard to believe from all the museums and merchandise, that Napoleon, an early master of the cult of personality, didn’t actually win.

Visiting the real-life wreck of the Titanic off Newfoundland, Canada, recently cost five more lives after a submersible vehicle imploded, but there are plenty of safer ways to taste the atmosphere of the movie that was the highest-grossing of all time until Avatar bounded onto our screens in 2009.

And Oppenheimer? Go check out Los Alamos, New Mexico, in the US, where both the atomic bomb and the movie were made, with the first detonation taking place on a site to its south. The second, as we all know, was over Hiroshima. And nothing comes as epic – and as tragic – as that.

Post-pandemic, travellers are looking to make the very most of their trips overseas. Revisiting the scenes of some of the world’s most stunning events – as experienced on celluloid – is an increasingly popular way of creating epic new memories. Here are some epic film sites worth seeing.

Supplied Napoleon is played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix.

Napoleon

The plot He came, he saw and he conquered … almost everyone and everything. This spectacular 2023 movie traces French leader Napoleon Bonaparte’s humble beginnings, his dangerously obsessive love for Josephine and his rise to (almost) world domination. He’s played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix, reuniting with director Ridley Scott for the first time since Gladiator, while Vanessa Kirby (Princess Margaret in The Crown) is his wife and Rupert Everett is his foe, the Duke of Wellington. The scenes of their Battle of Waterloo are said to be among the most ambitious and thrilling ever filmed.

The location The battle took place on the lonely, windswept fields of Waterloo, about 15 kilometres south of the Belgian capital, Brussels. Today this is immensely fertile farmland and the farmhouse that became the epicentre of the battle is still there in ruins, much as they left it. Napoleon’s two-storey headquarters where he drew up his battle plans is perfectly preserved.

The trip There’s an incredible amount to see here, including the 2000-square-metre museum of the battle, and an incredible 3D film of the re-enactment of the battle that is, frankly, quite terrifying, as you see the horses charge at you, hear cannons roar and see a young flag-bearer dart between the hooves. Climb the 226 steps to the top of the man-made hill Lion’s Mound for views of the area, wander through Hougoumont Farm which turned the outcome of the battle, walk around the massive painted panorama of the battlefields, and then visit Napoleon’s headquarters nearby and the Wellington Museum in the city.

Make it happen Fly to Brussels from any European capital, including London or Paris, then drive to Waterloo, catch the bus or train, or take a guided tour, and stay at modern hotel Le Cote Vert, Chaussee de Bruxelles. Everything is open all year round. See waterloo1815.be visit.brussels/en/visitors

Titanic

The plot Our hearts will go on forevermore with this love story told in this 1997 blockbuster by James Cameron, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as passengers on the ill-fated ocean liner. The movie won 11 Oscars.

The location The ship’s wreck sits on the ocean floor off Canada’s east coast but OceanGate, the company offering US$50,000-a-ticket underwater trips, has suspended operations after the devastating accident in June this year which cost five lives.

The trip It’s far easier and safer to visit Baja Studios in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico, where Cameron built the life-size replica of the ship and where there’s a permanent exhibition and memorabilia. That scene of the two lovers on the bow of the ship plays on in the background. There’s also the Belmont Olympic Pool, 48 kilometres south of Downtown LA, to revisit the sinking scenes.

Make it happen There are so many flights to LA so see the sights there, then drive three hours or fly down to San Diego to cross the Mexican border. From there, it’s just 40 minutes to Rosarito. See mexbound.com/foxploration; visitmexico.com

Melinda Sue Gordon Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer

The plot This 2023 story of the making of the atom bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer with the World War II Manhattan Project, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, has become the highest grossing biopic of all time and the second-highest R-rated film after Joker.

The location Los Alamos in New Mexico in the US is recognised as the home of the atom bomb and much of the filming took place here, in the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

The trip In Los Alamos, you can visit Oppenheimer’s family home, the women’s dormitory where the female workers were housed, their community centre and Lamy Train Station, all locations used by the film. The Trinity Test Site, at White Sands Missile Range, where the first bomb was detonated in 1945, is 350 kilometres to the south and is open to the public twice a year, in April and October.

Make it happen Qantas, United Airlines and American Airlines fly from Australian airports to Los Alamos, usually via Los Angeles or San Francisco. Once there, hire a car for a self-guided tour. See nps.gov and Trinity Test Site nps.gov/whsa/learn/historyculture/trinity-site.htm

Supplied/Warner Bros Mad Max: Fury Road was filmed in the southern African deserts of Namibia.

Mad Max: Fury Road

The plot A post-apocalyptic vision of the future, this fourth film in the Mad Max franchise is an over-the-top full-adrenaline adventure that barely stops for breath. Starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron and directed and co-written by George Miller, the 2015 production was widely praised as one of the most inventive and fast-paced action movies ever produced.

The location Rain turned NSW’s Broken Hill from an ochre dustbowl to a fairy meadow of wildflowers, so filming was moved to the dry and harshly unforgiving southern African deserts of Namibia – shooting in Swakopmund, Skeleton Coast, Rossing Mountains and Blanky Flats.

The trip Namibia is a huge country with a tiny population and the oldest desert in the world, the Namib, stretching down the Atlantic coast, as well as the semi-arid Kalahari. Red sand is everywhere and there are mountains, flat plains, lonely coastlines, local tribes and great wildlife.

Make it happen Most flights go via South Africa. From here it’s a short jaunt to the Namibian capital of Windhoek. It is possible to self-drive around the Mad Max sites, but I prefer a rather more luxurious tour with companies like the Classic Safari Company where you can visit and go on safari. See classicsafaricompany.com.au; visitnamibia.com.na

All Quiet on the Western Front

The plot This third movie of the 1929 novel about the misery, pain and the ultimate futility of war, set in the trenches of World War I, has become a masterclass in anti-war epics. Released in 2022, it’s about three young German men, played by Felix Kammerer, Albert Schuch and Daniel Bruhl, who sign up to what becomes a sickening ordeal. The film won four Oscars and became the most awarded foreign film in Oscar history.

The location The Western Front that stretches from northern France to Belgium has many markers where you can really relive the horror of trench warfare, from the smell of the tins of corned beef and mustard gas, to letters written by young men to their sweethearts at home. The film was shot in Belgium, Germany and the Czech Republic.

The trip Start by watching The Last Post ceremony performed every sunset at the Belgian city of Ypres, then check out the Flanders Field Museum, with its heartrending stories of the Christmas truce in the trenches and the game of football between the two sides. You can’t miss the excellent Passchendaele Museum where displays take you back to the battlefield via smells and sounds and the nearby chateau grounds of Zonnebeke, with its own dugout and trenches and tributes to almost 500,000 soldiers who died winning just eight kilometres of ground. Then there’s the Tyne Cot Cemetery and Memorial. Stay in the homely Ypres B&B, Ter Vesten, Arsenaalstraat 4.

Make it happen Fly to Brussels by Ryanair from any other European capital and hire a car or take one of the many tours, like one from theculturalexperience.com or choose one that includes Australian memorials. See battlefields.com.au/western-front-tour

Supplied Jane Campion on the set of The Piano.

The Piano

The plot This was the 1993 film that brought Australian-based New Zealand writer-director Jane Campion international attention with its oddball story about a mute Scottish woman who travels by ship with her young daughter and piano to a remote part of New Zealand to marry a plantation owner.

It earned Campion the Palme d’Or at Cannes – she became the first woman to win it. It also won an Oscar for best screenplay and two others for stars Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin.

The location Who could ever forget that stunning scene on the beach where the women are dumped with a piano? Serenely beautiful, rugged and incredibly moody, Karekare Beach in Auckland’s Waitakere Ranges, with its iron-black sand, is the real star of the show.

The trip The site looks like it’s in the middle of nowhere but it’s only 35 kilometres to the west of Auckland so it’s an easy drive. There’s a lovely walk to the base of the picturesque Waitakere waterfall and the country’s most famous surf beach, Piha, also featured in the film, is only seven kilometres to the north.

The Quiet American

The plot Made in 2001 by Australian director Phillip Noyce and starring Michael Caine, Brendan Fraser and Do Thi Hai Yen, this is an adaptation of Graham Greene’s best-selling 1955 novel set in Vietnam towards the end of the “French War″⁣ and is both a love story and a spy thriller with British journalist Fowler’s (Caine’s) much younger lover (Hai Yen) falling for an American idealist (Fraser) as the country lurches towards an even bigger conflict. Caine was nominated for an Oscar.

The location The film was shot in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hoi An and Nihn Bihn, each one of which is now a much favoured stop on the Vietnam tourist trail. In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh, you can drink in the same bars frequented by Greene and Fowler. In Hanoi you can even stay in the rooms he used in the Metropole Hotel. Ninh Binh, where critical moments occur in the film, has spectacular limestone peaks, wetlands and green rice fields.

The trip If you are spending your time mostly in Ho Chi Minh, local author and tour guide Tim Doling’s Historic Vietnam websites featuring The Quiet American and Graham Greene’s Saigon Revisited provide street-by-street guides to locations, while Aussie entrepreneur Mark Bowyer – co-owner of the Old Compass cafe in Saigon and author of the Rusty Compass travel website – takes a twice-yearly “Vietnam by the Book” small group tour from Hanoi to Saigon, taking in many of The Quiet American locations.

Make it happen Best times to travel are our spring and autumn. See vietnamairlines.com/au vietnam.travel

Lawrence of Arabia

The film Widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, David Lean’s 1962 masterpiece stars Peter O’Toole as the British intelligence officer sent to liaise with the Arabs against the Turks. Also starring Sir Alec Guinness and Omar Sharif, it won seven Oscars.

The location Jordan’s Wadi Rum desert is among the world’s most epic locations and it has barely changed in the 100-plus years since Lawrence actually rode over its sands. There are vast expanses of pristine desert framed by jagged cliffs with Bedouin tribesmen in billowing white gowns astride camels. It has most recently been the location of the TV series SAS Australia.

The trip The beauty of Jordan in the Middle East is that it’s a small country with some astounding sights. After you’ve spent two days exploring and camping in the desert, visit the Unesco World Heritage Site of Petra close by, the ancient city of Aqaba, and float in the Dead Sea.

Make it happen Most flights to the Jordanian capital Amman go via Dubai or Abu Dhabi. From there you can pick up a tour to make the most of your time. Intrepid offer a variety. See intrepidtravel.com/au/jordan; visitjordan.com

- traveller.com.au