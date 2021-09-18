The NZ adventure on this quadruple amputee's bucket list

Korrin Barrett is a quadruple amputee, mentor and keynote speaker. She mentors students at Woodford House through their Shine Strengths programme. See: korrin.nz

What's one place you'd take every visitor to NZ and why?

New Zealand is such a beautiful country – every inch of it needs to be explored! Having grown up in the South Island, I never truly appreciated its beauty until I moved away and then started holidaying there. Central Otago is my favourite place. The scenery changes with each season, and it can be enjoyed at any time of year.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

Living in Hawke’s Bay we’re spoilt for choice with so many amazing cafés, wineries, outdoor adventure spots and natural landscapes, but nothing beats driving up the back of a local farm and watching the sunset with a glass of wine and good friends.

What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

Definitely our local coffee shop, Red Bridge, or Hygge for the sea views and amazing scones. Having amputations to all four limbs can be quite daunting when visiting new places. However, I find accessibility in New Zealand is improving greatly. Business owners seem more open to suggestions for improving access or experiences for those travelling with limitations.

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

A scenic flight over Milford Sound to land on the glaciers would be amazing – not easy with two prosthetic legs! I’ve also never skied before, however Cardrona do have an Adaptive Snow Sports programme so maybe I could squeeze that in too? All the adventure would have to be followed with a nice, relaxing spa treatment.

