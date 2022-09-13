Pirates, parrots, privateers: walled Colombian city Cartagena is charming and full of colour

Just as the British in 1741, we failed to defeat the magnificent walls surrounding Cartagena, Colombia’s stunning colonial city on the Caribbean coast, our efforts halted by a solitary mojito and a couple of beers.

British Admiral Edward Vernon was turned back by a hostile Spanish garrison firing cannons. When the wall was smaller, and he had 186 ships and more than 27,000 men.

The British, certain they would win, had minted coins and medals to celebrate: "British heroes took Cartagena April 1, 1741" they were inscribed, and "Spanish pride humiliated by Vernon”.

Our failure was not that embarrassing, given we were halted by hospitality, not hostility.

KAREN NIMMO/Stuff Colour is everywhere in Cartagena.

The wall wraps around the beautiful Old City, once a magnet for pirates, Spanish gold, drug traffickers and other related dealings. Now it’s a magnet for tourists, drug traffickers and other related dealings.

We planned to walk it early, before temperatures hit 30degC. Our plan was shelved two mornings in a row amid mutterings of “hot, very hot, too hot”. We darted into the shade of the narrow Old City streets, clutching our water bottles.

Plan B was to go after dusk, when the heat faded and the breeze got up.

And so, we reached the wall, with its fortifications and bastions. We climbed the wall. We started to walk the wall. And then Cartagena fought back, in the form of an appealing cocktail bar inhabited by many laughing customers.

We stopped to take on supplies, before forging on. All went well until we encountered further resistance - a bar even better than the first, offering Caribbean views, a rhumba soundtrack, and colourful Colombian flags at full stretch in the breeze.

KAREN NIMMO/Stuff Author Kevin Norquay takes a break from trying to conquer the walls of Cartagena.

We paused to take on a mojito and two beers, watching the streets below as colourful Chiva “party buses” rolled by, with a blasting soundtrack, their passengers exuding noises of great happiness.

As darkness replaced sunset, floodlights picked out the colonial buildings, in their many colours. Bliss. Heaven. We quit trying to beat the wall, to explore the plazas and cobbled streets, to seek out restaurants, to sit at tables, to watch the world go by.

Other than the party buses and buggy rides, the world did not so much go by as drop in for a visit. In the course of a single pizza, you could be approached with offers of emeralds, cigars, water, sunglasses, Panama hats, trinkets, boat trips, bus trips, jewellery, or Colombian football shirts.

KAREN NIMMO/Stuff Cartagena housing comes in a range of hues.

“No gracias”, went on repeat.

Or you might be serenaded by costumed balladers singing love songs, as a sour-faced couple obviously in the middle of a heated domestic were, at a table alongside.

If guitars are not your thing, perhaps then a group of rappers? All you needed to do was say where you came from, and off they went with lyrics incorporating your homeland. Payment obligatory.

Another warning. Don’t try to sneak a photo of the palenqueras - the women in colourful dresses balancing bowls of tropical fruit on their heads. They will see you, or hear the click, and demand money.

Now some history. At the end of the 16th century, Cartagena was the largest and most important port in the Americas.

Karen Nimmo/Stuff Palenqueras are a symbol of Cartagena, and of freedom from slavery.

The wall - Las Murallas - was also used to separate the city’s rich and poor population, as well as stave off English ‘pirates”, such as Drake, a hero in English history, but an arch baddie to the Spanish.

Spanish riches were transported through Cartagena, which became the most protected port in South America. In 1811 it was the first city to declare independence from Spain. This did not work out well for the ringleaders, now known as the Nine Martyrs.

You can see statues of each on the site of their execution, a plaza connecting the Old City to Getsemani, with a description of how they were executed, as in “fusilado” (firing squad).

Cartagena is now more peaceful than in its pirate and revolutionary heydey, with an unrelenting search for tourist dollar(s) the local obsession. But there’s joy to be had without spending much at all.

The restaurants are cheap and excellent, the views are spectacular and free. Not so the souvenir $hops though, if you’re looking for Colombian culture to take home.

Only once did we feel an urge to venture away from the colour of Cartagena, on a bus day trip to the wonderful National Aviary (with its cast of toucans, flamingos, condors, and a particularly grumpy green parrot).

Karen Nimmo/Stuff Toucans have no fear of tourists at the National Aviary near Cartagena, the opposite - they can get in a quick peck.

Unfortunately that feathered fun was ruined by a trip to nearby Playa Blanca (White Beach), which would rate No 1 Worst Beach Encounter on any list.

Our ‘tour’ was led by Mr Baggy Jeans, who wildly and enthusiastically wooed his Spanish-speaking followers, yet surveyed the two Kiwi Gringos as if they were dog turds sent to ruin his day, in which he was proved correct.

To be fair, we (and by we, I mean mainly me) did not wish to be led by him down a muddy path, in torrential rain, ruining our footwear by mud and flood, onto a beach which on a sunny day might have seemed a little less like a sandy version of hell.

KAREN NIMMO/Stuff Flamingos at National Aviary, near Cartagena.

At one stage we (and by we, I mean only me) might have yelled through the torrent from one of the deeper puddles something like “I’m not coming, you can stick your bloody Blanca”, with helpful added gestures.

At the beach the supplied lunch emerged from a corrugated iron shed. The dead eye of a stone cold fish stared up from a bed of other cold stuff, which might or might not have been edible in more desperate circumstances. We did not eat it.

We sat under a thatched roof, out of most of - but not all of - the pouring rain, looking at our watches, praying for the arrival of departure time, as Mr Baggy Jeans walked by scowling at us.

Karen Nimmo/Stuff Cartagena street vendors come at you from all directions, with all manner of product

Oddly, the rain may have proved a saviour. A Google of Playa Blanca later revealed all manner of sunblock, food, drink and massage scams, involving extortionate payment demands by gangs of standover locals. Whew!

Playa Blanca did appear to have a ‘nice’ end - as in the distant other end from where we were. Looking at it in the distance, was like gazing at heaven from afar, as the devil sets fire to your tender parts.

Best just stay in Cartagena, which is all nice ends, with a stunningly exotic and tasty filing. And an impregnable wall.