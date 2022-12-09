Final piece of 'wicked' Waikato River ride clicks into place

The new trail follows the mighty Waikato River and features magnificent bridges, views and cafés.

The final piece of a “wicked” cycleway that rolls along 65km of the Waikato River has slotted into place.

Friday’s official public opening of the 3km Te Awa River Ride section between Hamilton Gardens and Tamahere puts a final exclamation mark on the 13-year project.

Cyclists can now ride over concrete paths and boardwalks between Ngāruawāhia and Lake Karapiro – a picturesque route that’s taken $40 million to construct.

The newly-opened stretch features elevated boardwalks, concrete paths, the Hammond Park native bat colony and a stunning timber truss bridge over the Mangaharakeke Stream.

Brook Sabin/Stuff An elevated section of the Te Awa River Ride.

READ MORE:

* Is this New Zealand's next Great Ride?

* Trust eyes Great Walk title as Waikato cycleway nears completion

* Te Awa River Ride will connect Hamilton to Cambridge by end of 2021



Former Olympic cyclist and trail manager for the Te Awa River Ride Trust Sarah Ulmer said the completed facility was “phenomenal”.

“It’s just such a wicked regional asset.”

It helped families get out together and see parts of the Waikato previously unaccessible, and is the longest concrete and boardwalk trail in the country, Ulmer said. Many similar trails are gravel.

The trust was formed in 2009 with the vision of trustee Simon Perry, who wanted to make the river more accessible to the community through a multi-purpose path.

Supplied/Stuff The bridge over the Mangaharakeke stream.

“While it’s taken a few more years and millions than what we originally thought, we are absolutely delighted to see our vision finally come to reality as a completed trial,” Perry said in a statement.

“We made a conscious decision as a trust to build the path to a standard that would be not only inclusive but not be a burden on ratepayers to maintain in the future and the feedback to date from users has been incredible.”

Besides being a community recreation asset, the ride is seen as “an incredible tourism asset to draw visitors to the Waikato region”.

Supplied/Stuff An elevated boardwalk at Tamahere on the now completed Te Awa River Ride.

Counters show more than 250,000 users per year are already using the existing sections of Te Awa and that number is expected to grow now the final link is completed and the full 65km can be experienced.

“As a trust, we are now looking forward to helping our communities realise the benefits of this amazing regional asset through enhancements along Te Awa and events,” Perry said.

The project has been a unique collaboration between local councils, regional council and NZTA – with the 15km section between Hamilton and Cambridge co-funded by NZTA and the Hamilton, Waikato and Waipā district councils to a total of $20m.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF The Te Awa River Ride is shaping up to become one of the country's top cycle destinations, backers say. Video first published March 25 2022.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate, who was present when the first section was opened, said it was great to see things finished.

“I know that all the hard work will continue to pay off, and this will be a valuable, well-used and well-loved cycling path we will all continue to cherish and enjoy for many years to come.”

The city council’s capital projects director Kelly Stokes said finishing had involved a difficult few years of construction.

“Combined with the delays and impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, I’m really proud of the resilience the team have shown to push through and deliver this stunning new path.”

A celebration event of the full Te Awa River Ride will be held on Saturday, March 25.