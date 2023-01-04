Rotorua 'pumping' as operators clear post-Covid cobwebs

Rotorua’s new year tourism boom brought the Major family down from Auckland.

Rotorua tourism operators have cleared the post-Covid cobwebs and shaken off perceptions the city had become a dumping ground for the homeless with a bumper start to the new year.

Holiday-makers visiting the tourism hot-spot said any negative perceptions they may have had about the city had not materialised after the city became embroiled in an emergency housing crisis with reports of rising crime and poor behaviour.

However, a plan to phase out the use of motels as emergency accommodation, and rules put in place to stop motel owners from housing both tourists and visitors, seem to be taking affect with one tourism operator saying they had almost hit pre-Covid visitor numbers for December.

Andrew Wilson, chief executive of RotoruaNZ, the council’s tourism and economic development arm, said the city was “pumping”.

“There are plenty of visitors around, and after speaking to some of the operators, some told me they were as busy as they were pre-Covid.”

Wilson said he hoped any negative perceptions of the city as a destination were being forgotten.

“I think there are a few people who have been a bit surprised to find that it's not something they see or experience when they are here.

“We are hoping for a solid summer with international visitors, and it’s just fantastic to see all these businesses – who have had it pretty tough – getting some money back in the tills for the years ahead.”

Sam Major, who brought his family down from Auckland, said he chose Rotorua over Tauranga as the city had a lot more to offer.

“We used to come down a lot before Covid for spa trips, but we haven't been here for two years.

“It hasn't changed much and [negative perceptions] would not have stopped us from coming.

“Life goes on, and we need to deal with it and move on,” he said.

Motel operator and owner of the Arista Motel of Rotorua and the Capri on Fenton, Mike Gallagher, said after investing about $600,000 into his motels in the last two years he was pleased to see so many visitors over the holiday period.

“We’re basically at full capacity.

“In terms of the Covid hangover, things are starting to turn around and people are much more optimistic about our future.

“The problems have never been as bad as the media have made them out to be, we have had no issues at our motels in terms of safety.”

Matthew Martin/Waikato Times Tourists line up to take advantage of the many adventure opportunities Rotorua has to offer.

Both of Gallagher’s motels are located along Rotorua’s “motel mile” on Fenton St.

“I think Rotorua is up and going again and people are coming here in larger numbers, it will take time, but we are certainly on the right path,” he said.

Mansoor Hasan and a group of friends had come down to Rotorua from Auckland for the day and said he knew Rotorua was not a dangerous place to visit.

“I have a lot of good memories here, there are plenty of activities to do – we have not seen any problems – everyone seems happy to be out again.”

Newly-elected Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell, who campaigned on a promise to remove emergency housing from the city, said it had been “fantastic to see Rotorua bustling once again”.

“Our hospitality and tourism operators are delighted to see our tourists back and our locals have been welcoming people back from near and far to our great destination.

Matthew Martin/Waikato Times From left, Ali Yusuf, Ali Alansara, Ahmed Nagi, Ismaeel Marhoon and Mansoor Hasan enjoy lunch at the Rotorua Lakefront.

“It’s been an unfortunate past two years dealing with emergency housing motels ... but we have put a lot of hard work into this issue.”

Tapsell said Rotorua had “significantly fewer” motels being used for emergency accommodation and many motel owners had already made the decision to switch back to tourism clients.

“There’s been a real buzz in Rotorua about the return of what had previously been a thriving tourism economy.

“I also want to acknowledge the work and the high visibility of the police in Rotorua, they have made a deliberate effort to increase community safety.”

Bruce Thomasen, owner/operator of the Redwoods Treewalk, said the weather had come right at the right time and his business was “just about up to pre-Covid numbers for December”.

“Rotorua has been strong with good domestic visitors, and now we are getting our internationals back, and they are coming back strong

“It’s been a very positive start to summer.

“I think the reality is that changes have been made and the experiences around homelessness and lawlessness is country-wide – but with our abundance of motels we probably had more than our fair share,” Thomasen said.