How to make the most of major international stopover cities

Whether you have a few hours or a few days, it’s worth soaking up your stopover’s rich history, views and culture instead of counting down the minutes to your next flight, says Ashlyn Oswalt.

It’s all about the journey, isn’t it? That’s what they say about travel, anyways, and we couldn’t agree more when it comes to our philosophy on layovers.

Living at the bottom of the world often means stopovers are a part of the journey, and we’re keen to stretch our legs and passports further by making the most of these stop-off destinations.

Singapore

Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay offers the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a natural landscape. With a stunning mixture of native plants and man-made structures – like the famous Supertrees – there’s plenty of nature to wander through and feel human again.

Dubai

123RF Ain Dubai, the world's tallest Ferris wheel.

Tick the tallest skyscraper in the world off your to-do list.

A layover in Dubai isn’t complete without a visit to the Burj Khalifa, standing over 828 metres or 163 floors.

You’ll need a ticket to visit the observation deck, or if you’re feeling really flush, spring for their VIP lounge experience and enjoy a glass of bubbly in the clouds.

Doha

123rf Katara Cultural Village in West Bay District, Qatar.

Head straight to the Katara Cultural Village for a true immersion.

Located next to Katara Beach, the village houses an open amphitheatre, cinema, opera house, maritime heritage museum, Planetarium, and 32,700 square meters of curated gardens.

There are often festivals and exhibitions at the venue, so check ahead if you’d like to see the village in all its glory.

Kuala Lumpur

123rf Golden statue of Lord of Murugan, Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur.

A stop at Kuala Lumpur’s airport means a visit to the Hindu shrine, Batu Caves.

The limestone caves are impressive on their own, but the 42.7-metre gold statue of Hindu Lord Murugan and the 272 rainbow-coloured steps to the caves are equally impressive.

Once inside you’ll find the Temple Cave, with multiple shrines carved into the cavern and plenty of cheeky long-tailed macaques.

Hong Kong

123rf Giant Buddha statue at Po Lin Monastery of Ngong Ping, Hong Kong.

Visit Hong Kong’s largest island, Lantau Island, and see the Po Lin Monastery.

Founded in 1906, it’s home to a massive bronze statue affectionately named ‘Big Buddha’.

The monastery also has plenty of unique architectural structures and hiking opportunities, perfect for stretching your legs after a long flight.