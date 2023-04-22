Many reasons Australia is not so hot: one being, it's too hot

As Kiwis flock across the ditch in favour of better pay, better job opportunities and better lifestyles, Kevin Norquay wonders if those leaving have really thought much about the following:

There’s lots of things there that can kill you

Dangerous animals: snakes, spiders, sharks, jellyfish, fish – one list had 72, with the Great White Shark only at 17. The Common Death Adder was up there. Either it commonly causes death, or it is everywhere. Either way, yikes.

At number one, the Box Jellyfish, its frighteningly powerful venom to instantly stun or kill, so as not to damage its delicate tentacles. If you want to be safe, stay out of the water and stay off the land, but beware of dingoes stealing babies.

It’s too hot

In summer Sydney has hit 46C, and Melbourne one degree hotter. Of the major New Zealand cities only Christchurch has topped 40C.

Faced with the prospect of 50C-plus summers, parts of Australia may become unliveable within decades. When it’s hot, Australian bush catches fire. In 2020, smoke cancelled events in Sydney and Canberra, with the capital recording the worst air pollution in the world that January.

Nick Moir/Sydney Morning Herald You might be able to survive the heat, but bushfires are another threat.

Forgettable leaders

It’s hard to remember who the prime minister is. Australia has had six prime ministers in the past decade, 50% more than Godzone (4). As well as having more, theirs have been 100% less memorable. Go on, name all six.

Sporting shambles

Aussie cricket captains are cheating bastards (a term of endearment over there): Australia was at the centre of the ball tampering incident in 2018 with three sandpapering players suspended (captain Steve Smith for one), Black Caps captain Kane Williamson a year later won the ICC sportsmanship award.

New Zealanders do the haka, an iconic celebration of our cross-cultural heritage, Australians do a “shoey” where you pour your drink into a shoe and chug it down in one. We’re not judging, you choose.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Ryan Walkinshaw and Chaz Mostert celebrate with a shoey after winning the Bathurst 1000.

Risk of invasion

Throughout history countries have run the risk of being invaded. Being closer to other countries increases that risk. So does being The Netherlands, stuck in the middle of everything. New Zealand is miles from anywhere, Australia is not.

The dialect, ‘Strine’

Virtually all names end in O or A (such as Kevvo), and they might say, “G'day Bazza, Dazza and Shazza. Bonzer day for the beach, let’s give it a burl! Chuck on your budgie smugglers, grab an eskie, thongs and bevvies, if we get peckish, we can chow down snags from the barbie. Piece of piss. Cracker, mate.”

Supplied/Nine A great white shark attacked the motor of a West Australian family's boat, circling them for over an hour.

It’s environmentally unfriendly

Australia is a massive coal exporter, and deforestation ace (the worst/best in the Western world at chopping down trees). It also has a huge mining industry.

A WWF report released in 2021 found a forest area six times the size of Tasmania had been cleared globally since 2004. Eastern Australia was named alongside Colombia, Peru, Laos and Mozambique as locations with “medium” rates of deforestation.

It’s great at cultural misappropriation

Pavlova, Phar Lap, Split Enz, Crowded House, Dragon.

Miscellaneous

Fosters beer, Mel Gibson, Little River Band, and the boozy Mad Monday indulged in by rugby league players.

Enough said, mate.