The 50 best new experiences and openings in travel

If you're looking to freshen up your travel itinerary, there's no shortage of brand-spanking-new attractions to choose from.

Australia, New Zealand and Pacific

The Interlude, Melbourne

Stay in a converted prison in Melbourne in this new 19-room urban retreat, featuring converted Heritage suites with luxury amenities. Unwind in the underground relaxation pool or sit in the wine bar to enjoy the hotel’s fascinating history

Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island

Razed to the ground in the 2020 Kangaroo Island bushfires, the much-loved Southern Ocean Lodge is set to reopen December 6 after an incredible rebuild capturing the hearts of locals and travellers alike.

Happy Endings Speakeasy Bar, Broadbeach

Hidden in a backstreet alley in Broadbeach near a tattoo parlour, this new Japanese-inspired speakeasy is the place to be for cocktails and late night Japanese eats.

Wintjiri Wiru, Uluru

Tourism NT/Supplied Wintjiri Wiru lights up the sky above Uluru.

Wintjiri Wiru is an innovative new Indigenous tourism experience combining ancient Anangu storytelling with state-of-the-art drone, laser and light projections.

Skybar, Auckland

Set to open in late June, Skybar will be New Zealand’s tallest bar, situated 182 metres up from street level at SkyCity, with a selection of vintage Champagne and 360-degree views of Auckland.

Afternoon Tea at JW Marriott, Auckland

Supplied JW Marriott’s tea-infused afternoon tea.

Tea is everything at the JW Marriott’s new Afternoon Tea offering. Expect tea-infused cocktails, loose tea leaves to smell to enhance the flavours of the food, and subtle tea additions and enhancements to the delectable treats on offer.

Willis Lane, Wellington

Set to breathe new life into Wellington’s hospitality scene, this new underground precinct has 14 new food, drink and entertainment options featuring local vendors and new-to-market concepts.

Cook’s Bay Hotel & Suites, Moorea

Supplied Cook’s Bay Hotel & Suites has 38 suites.

Twenty-five years after the original hotel was forced into bankruptcy, the Cook’s Bay Hotel has undergone a new transformation, reopening its doors in June 2023. The 38 suites all have balconies to enjoy the stunning scenery that makes Moorea so famous, as well as access to a private beach.

MS Caledonian Sky, Fiji

Captain Cook Cruises’ latest addition to the fleet is the luxury expedition ship MS Caledonian Sky, replacing the MV Reef Endeavour which has been carrying passengers since the 1990s. The ship will travel and explore the most remote regions of Fiji, Tonga and Samoa.

The Americas

Glacier Flightseeing, Yukon Territory

Midnight Light Media Flightseeing over Kluane National Park, Canada.

Icefield Discovery Tours’ scenic ski plane flights take passengers above glaciers, peaks and wildlife before landing on an icefield for a view of Mount Logan, the tallest mountain in Canada.

Lazy Bear Expeditions Matonabee, Manitoba

Launching August 2023, the Matonabee is a 23-metre catamaran that will provide beluga whale, polar bear and bearded seal viewing opportunities along the coast of northwestern Canada’s Hudson Bay.

Love Makoto, Washington, D.C.

Celebrated chef Makoto Okuwa’s new high-end Japanese food hall is home to three restaurants, including a sushi omakase experience, a Japanese-style steakhouse and izakaya bar.

Big Bear Mountain, Tennessee

Big Bear Mountain is the newest and biggest attraction at Dolly Parton’s Tennesse theme park. The rollercoaster, designed to look like a 4WD utility vehicle, reaches speeds of 77kph with onboard music and commentary to match.

Trout Point Lodge, Nova Scotia

@daveyandsky Trout Point Lodge, Canada.

This certified Starlight Hotel now offers guided stargazing in North America’s Unesco Southwest Nova Biosphere Reserve as well as ecotourism adventures in Nova Scotia’s Tobeatic Wilderness Area.

AutoCamp, Zion National Park

Visitors to Zion National Park can now unwind in luxury Airstream suites and tents after spending the day exploring the Narrows and Angel's Landing. The private suites sleep two adults and two children with an outdoor patio featuring a fire pit and dining area.

Paradise Pier Hotel, Disneyland Resort

Upon completion this winter, Pixar Place Hotel will be the first Pixar-themed hotel in the US. Guests will find seaside-themed accommodation, a Finding Nemo water play area and modern American restaurant.

Club Med Cancun, Mexico

Supplied Club Med Cancun, Yucatán Peninsula.

This retreat on Mexico's dreamy Yucatán Peninsula is now welcoming guests aged eight years and over in its Exclusive Collection space - an area with its own infinity pool - and has launched three all-inclusive wedding packages.

Cayo Levantado Resort, Dominican Republic

This luxury resort takes over an entire private island off the Dominican Republic’s mainland. After being welcomed by their own personal ambassador, guests have free rein of six restaurants and eight bars as part of the resort’s all-inclusive packages.

Explora I

AROONA/Shutterstock Explora Journey’s Explora I.

After its maiden journey in July, luxury super yacht Explora I will embark on its inaugural Caribbean season from November 2023. The Yachtsman’s Paradise itinerary departs Miami, floating between Key West, Deshaies and Puerto Rico over seven nights.

Europe

Pompeii, Italy

123rf Tourists visit the ruins of Pompeii.

One of the grandest villas in the ruined city reopens for the first time in two decades. For nearly two millennia, the House of the Vettii was buried under rubble. It has now reopened to the public following 20 years of restoration work.

Norwegian Viva

The ship will be the second of Norwegian Cruise Line’s new Prima class ships when it debuts in the Mediterranean in August. Features include a three-level go-kart track and a ten-storey dry slide.

Hotel La Palma, Capril, Italy

SUPPLIED Hotel La Palma, Capril, Italy

The island’s first-ever hotel has undergone a massive renovation. Originally built in 1822, it has been transformed to include a rooftop restaurant and bar, its own beach club, a newly built pool deck, and a spa.

Glenwinny, Lisbellaw, Northern Ireland

The tiny village of Lisbellaw will play host to this new distillery producing Fermanagh's first small-batch pot still whiskey and rum in living memory.

EuroPride, Valletta, Malta

Thousands of rainbow revellers will descend on the pretty Mediterranean island as EuroPride takes place in September in the Maltese capital.

123rf Valletta city, Malta.

Veszprém, Hungary

One of three European Capital of Culture 2023 cities (the others are Elefsina in Greece and Romania’s Timișoara), Veszprém is chock-full of art galleries and cafés, as well as a vibrant music scene. The zoo is also one of the best around.

Chateau Royal Berlin, Germany

The coolest city in Europe gets added chic with the arrival of Chateau Royal Berlin. Expect a contemporary twist on Berlin bohemia.

Hamaren Tree Top Walk, Norway

VISITNORWAY Hamaren Tree Top Walk, Norway.

A new treetop trail is opening in a stunning part of Norway. Rising up 15 metres above the ground, it ends at an observation circle providing a fantastic view over Lake Fyresvatn.

Sea Lanes Brighton, England

A 50m, six-lane open air heated swimming pool has opened up on Brighton Beach, becoming the UK’s first National Open Water Swimming Centre.

O by Myconian Collection, Mykonos, Greece

Myconian Collection O by Myconian Collection, Ornos Bay, Mykonos, Greece.

A new hotel has opened at Ornos Bay on the stunning Greek island. It has 65 guest rooms and direct access to waterfront bars, restaurants and watersports.

Africa/Middle East

Kruger Untamed, South Africa

This pop-up glampsite enables guests to explore a wildlife-rich yet little-visited part of Kruger National Park. Operating during the South African winter, Kruger Untamed: Tshokwane River Camp will feature 30 luxurious tents, and offers plenty of opportunities to spot the Big Five.

Viking Osiris

Purpose-built for the Nile, the Viking Osiris sails to regional hotspots such as the Valley of the Kings and Luxor Temple, as well as small riverside villages such as Quena and Esna. With just 82 passengers, it feels like a floating boutique hotel.

Atlantis the Royal, Dubai

Supplied Atlantis The Royal, Dubai.

Billing itself as “the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world”, this juggernaut of a hotel features 795 rooms and suites, 17 restaurants and bars, a 3000sqm wellness space and multiple swimming pools, including the rooftop Cloud 22 where you can sip a cocktail as you drink in the views of the Arabian Gulf.

Botswana Cycling Safari

This guided safari sees guests cycle across the savannahs and through the mopane forests of the Okavango Delta, home to wildlife such as lions, elephants, giraffes, honey badgers and buffalo. You’ll also be treated to afternoon game drives with sundowners and evenings around a roaring campfire.

Habitas Alula, Saudi Arabia

One of a growing number of high-end hotels designed to help usher in Saudi Arabia’s new age of tourism, Habitas Alula features 96 tented villas scattered across an ancient oasis in amid the desert canyons of the Ashar Valley, and an infinity pool set into a rock.

Krasota, Dubai

Work your way through eight fine-dining dishes in a darkened auditorium as 3D multimedia performances are splashed across the curved walls and circular table. Described as an “immersive gastronomic adventure”, the experience features works by influential artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Wilderness Mokete, Botswana

The first safari camp in the famed Mababe wilderness area on the eastern fringe of the Okavango Delta, the Mokete Camp enables guests to spend entire days on the plains following a pride of lions or family of cheetahs. The nine luxury tents feature swimming pools and roofs that slide back for optimal star viewing.

Grand Egyptian Museum, Giza

SUPPLIED Grand Egyptian Museum, Giza, Egypt.

Set to be the largest archaeological museum on the planet when it opens, the much-delayed GEM is now offering sneak peek guided tours taking in the Grand Hall, in which the giant statue of Ramses II is displayed. The official opening is slated for late 2023.

Shongwe Oasis, Zimbabwe

Situated just two kilometres from Victoria Falls, this adults-only retreat features 19 rooms set amid tropical gardens. Sip a cocktail in the infinity pool, sink into a baobab milk bath in the spa, and take part in activities such as a helicopter ride over the falls, walking safari, and game drive.

Doha Museum of Islamic Art

An extensive enhancement project has seen the galleries of this I. M. Pei-designed museum, which span 1400 years of history, reimagined with more than 1000 newly acquired or conserved objects, new visitor trails, and child-friendly resources.

Asia

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter, Japan

Supplied/Supplied The Harry Potter experience will be the second outside London.

Opening in June, this immersive attraction will allow Harry Potter fans to experience the sets, props and costumes from the beloved films.

Universal Beijing Resort, China

In September 2021, Beijing became home to the world’s largest Universal Studios theme park, with seven themed lands offering dozens of rides, shows and attractions.

Bird Paradise, Singapore

Asia’s largest bird park is home to more than 3500 birds from 400 avian species, with eight walkthrough aviaries inspired by different habitats around the world.

TeamLab Borderless, Tokyo, Japan

Supplied/Supplied TeamLab Borderless, Toyko.

Since opening in 2018, this dazzling digital art museum has become one of Tokyo’s top attractions - but in 2023, it will reopen in a new permanent home.

Peranakan Museum, Singapore

After nearly four years of renovations, this spectacular museum has finally reopened, with nine galleries dedicated to different aspects of Peranakan culture.

Atlas Beach Fest, Bali, Indonesia

Supplied/Supplied Atlas Beach Fest in Bali is one of the world's biggest beach clubs.

Bali’s ultimate party destination opened in July 2022, with a huge beach club for relaxing by the pool during the day, and a superclub for carrying on into the night.

Hong Kong Palace Museum

More than 900 treasures on loan from the Beijing Palace Museum are on display in this impressive building, located in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

ZipCity Macau

Supplied/Supplied ZipCity Macau is the Asia-Pacific region's first urban zipline.

Whizz past skyscrapers and casinos while taking part in the first urban zipline experience in the Asia-Pacific region, which launched earlier this year.

Chaopraya Sky Park, Bangkok, Thailand

Inspired by New York’s High Line, this elevated park was built on an abandoned railway structure, creating a new green landmark for Thailand’s capital.

Carnival Magic, Phuket, Thailand

Inspired by a Thai-style carnival, this new nighttime theme park has already broken nine Guinness World Records - including the world’s largest popcorn machine.

Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore

This 23-storey statement hotel has been designed with the environment in mind. Over 200% of its land area is covered in foliage, while sustainability features include a system that transforms food waste into cleaning water.