Tahiti's culinary treat one that's close to our heart here in Aotearoa

Heimata Hall, right, with Secret Spot owner at the entrance from the highway.

Gerard Hindmarsh is a published author living in Golden Bay.

COLUMN: Experiencing new tastes is half the fun of travelling. But it’s always a revelation for me to find out that many unique island flavours originate back in New Zealand.

Opportunistic export products they may be, but not short of flavour, and we could even learn a thing or two from them.

One of these products is ox hearts, nearly all exported to Tahiti.

Heimata Hall opened my eyes to this recently on Moorea. This exuberant and highly personable ex-chef started Tahiti Food Tours back in 2018 – the first such food tour business ever to set up in French Polynesia.

Later, he expanded his business to Moorea, where he mostly bases himself now.

Our first stop is the Secret Spot, just off the coastal highway on Moorea.

Identified only by a scrawled sign put up furtively every evening along the highway, this family-operated shack has a couple of wheels welded on, so it passes food truck regulations.

The setting couldn’t be more idyllic. Tucked into the shade of coconut palms, our plastic table is covered with a pegged tablecloth to stop it blowing away in the refreshing tropical breeze.

I had the sand beneath my bare feet, the lagoon lapping lazily only three metres away, and the air all smoky from the nearby barbeque.

Heimata hands me a delicately marinated beef skewer, hot off the grill.

“What kind of meat do you think this is?”, he asks me. Its ‘deliciously juicy, tender and smoky from the fire.

“Rump steak?” I can only guess.

“Ox heart!” he replies grinning. “It’s a traditional favourite here, and all the hearts get imported from New Zealand, have been for as long as I remember.”

I can tell he loves tripping up Kiwi tourists with this one.

Supplied Ox heart skewers on the grill at Secret Spot in Moorea, for Gerard Hindmarsh column on Tahiti.

“The tastiest food in Tahiti is not in the resorts,” he tells me, “It’s in roadside food shacks like this one, tucked in stunning spots like this all around the coast.”

From him that evening I learnt all the rich history of Tahitian cuisine.

Fresh seasonal fruits, casse-croute, fish dishes, pai, mape, chow mein, baguettes and other delicious local snacks all stemming from the three cultures which make up French Polynesia today - Tahitian, Chinese and French.

Born and raised on the island, Heimata spent the first 15 years working in his family’s pearl business, during which time he developed a burning passion to become a chef.

This man’s culinary journey began by enrolling at the Pacific Culinary Institute in Honolulu where he apprenticed under award-winning and internationally recognised chefs Ed Kenney and Dave Caldiero.

Heimata credits Kenny in particular with inspiring him to mix traditional local cuisine with modern twists.

Little bowls come thick and fast: potato and crab salad bathed in sumptuous mayonnaise, more ox heart skewers, rice and of course the ubiquitous baguette.

Generous subsidies from France have kept the price of long baguettes to around NZ$1 throughout French Polynesia.

Heimata explains how his grandfather used to cook ox heart the same way, cut up and marinated on skewers.

Supplied Marinated ox heart skewers still feature in the streetfood of many Asian countries.

“They were the first meat we went for on the coals, the best most delicious treat. We were always told they were imported from New Zealand. Always have been, probably always will.”

The cooking of marinated ox heart skewers goes back way all the way to early Peru, where they’re called Anticuchos. The slender delights still feature in the streetfood of many Asian countries, particularly Thailand and Japan.

That the taste for ox heart arrived in Tahiti is not surprising at this crossroads of the Pacific. Neither is it a surprise that a steady supply of ox hearts started coming from New Zealand in the late 1920s with the first refrigerated cargo steamers. Nowadays, it all mostly goes airfreight.

It’s nothing for Heimata to show tourists around half a dozen food joints like this in a day or evening, that’s if his clients can take the pace.

The next stop is a Chinese Tahitian joint, but we finish off at Cook’s Creperie in Cook’s Bay (Paopao) which is modelled on the poop deck of Cook’s Endeavour.

Crepe options are limited only by how much weight you want to put on. Once again, all the fattiest ingredients originated in New Zealand.

It's no secret that several early-entrepreneurial New Zealand freezing works made great trade offloading their awkward offal and fatty cuts and products to Pacific markets. The Whanganui Freezing Works for decades peddled their trademark 20 litre pails of lard into Tonga, still available front shelf in every grocery store there.

Brook Sabin / Stuff Hawaii to Tahiti: Cruising to the most remote islands on Earth.

French Polynesia is New Zealand’s third-highest value Pacific area export market, bringing in some $175 million annually. New Zealand is the biggest supplier of food products after France. No surprise, meat and dairy are the key products.

Heimata tells me he toured New Zealand with his partner late last year and was amazed at how sophisticated the restaurant cuisine had become.

“Ultimate Pacific fusion, taken up several levels,” he summed it up as. “Tahiti and all her islands have little more than a quarter of a million people altogether, the scale limits establishments, but we do have taste sensations you won’t find anywhere else. Ox hearts from New Zealand, marinated on skewers done on hot coals, that’s definitely one of them.”