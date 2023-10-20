Discover Arctic colour in the world’s northernmost botanic garden

Take in the Botanical Garden Copenhagen from the terrace of the Palm House.

The Arctic Circle is not an easy place to be a plant.

For three months of the winter, the sun never peeks over the horizon. For three more in summer, it forgets to set, causing havoc with nature’s circadian rhythms. Any plant foolhardy enough to attempt to grow here must cope with some of Earth’s most extreme climates. That’s why most don’t even try.

Except in Tromsø’s Botanic Garden, that is. Located 217 miles (350km) above the Arctic Circle at 69.6942˚N, this northern oasis exists at a latitude that would have most sensible plants shrivelling at their roots.

It’s 714 miles (1149km) north of Oslo, and cloaked in snow for much of the year – and yet the garden offers a profusion of floral colour more reminiscent of a midsummer’s day. The experience is as awe-inspiring as it is bewildering.

Uncanny splendour

Rhododendrons sprawl over rocky slopes. Delicate primulas, gentians and auriculas sprout among rocky boulders. Buttercups, anemones, windflowers and saxifrages bloom until the first snows arrive in October.

Wandering the garden’s hillside paths is a disorientating experience: one minute, you’re looking at a neatly tended rockery bursting with crimson, yellow, tangerine, and cornflower blues; the next you’re gazing over a frosty fjord towards the distant shapes of the Lyngen Alps.

It takes careful horticultural cultivation to maintain a garden this far north. Plants have been selected for their hardiness from all around the globe: the Himalayas, the Andes, New Zealand, the Falkland Islands, Tajikistan, Taiwan, Morocco, Afghanistan, Lesotho, Mexico.

In fact, it’s said there’s a plant from every continent here – including the garden’s showpiece specimen, the rare Himalayan blue poppy and the world’s largest collection of gentian. It’s one of the few gardens on Earth where the world’s northernmost and southernmost plants bloom alongside one another.

Not all the plants are so exotic however. Hardy herbs like sage, rosemary, dill and alliums and old perennials also feature, providing a link in time to Norway’s Indigenous people, the Sámi, and to the Vikings too, both of whom used Norway’s native plants for traditional medicines and folk remedies. It’s a cross between a suburban rockery, a science lab, a herb garden and a history lesson, all rolled into one.

An Arctic oasis

Since it opened in 1994, the Botanic Garden has become a much-loved Tromsø landmark. In summer, townsfolk wander the paths, have picnics, or stop for coffee and waffles at Hansine Hansen’s cosy timber-clad cafe. In winter, when snow and ice cloak the ground, the garden’s hilltop location offers fabulous, wintry views over the surrounding fjords.

And if you’re lucky enough to visit on a really dark, clear night, you might even be treated to a display by the Northern Lights: glimpsed under the aurora’s flickering, sparkling light stream, this scientific garden transforms into something out of a fairy tale.

